Bachelor Nation Status Check: Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist Aren’t the Only Newlyweds

Some'll win, some will lose. Some are born to sing the blues. But come 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4, Gerry Turner and bride Theresa Nist will prove they were right to hold on to that feelin' they experienced during their first one-on-one date on The Golden Bachelor, the O.G. show's older and wiser big cousin.
Set to be married (by fellow series standout Susan Noles!) on The Golden Wedding, the retired restauranteur, 72, and the senior compliance and operations liaison are looking forward to "enjoying life together," Theresa, 70, told E! News in an exclusive interview ahead of their love story's dramatic on-air conclusion. "Like, the excitement of building a home together and furnishing it and little things like buying a bed and enjoying our time together."
They could certainly use a bit of a rest, having done the hard work of sussing out that they were each there for the proverbial right reasons.
"There's not going to be any surprises, I don't think, between Theresa and I," Gerry insisted to E! News, noting they'd both mastered the art of proper communication during their previous marriages.
And while the franchise's tally of success stories continues to wilt (as it turns out, few of this season's Paradise pairs truly saw forever in each other's eyes), Theresa and Gerry aren't the only duo to discover that every rose does not, in fact, have a thorn.
As we prepare to "cheers" to the widowers who never stopped believin', let's also raise a glass to these Bachelor Nation couples who are still enjoying quite the amazing journey. (And maybe pour out a few bubbles for the relationships we've lost along the way.)