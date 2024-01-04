Bachelor Nation Status Check: Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist Aren’t the Only Newlyweds

Watch : Why 'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner Was Initially "Reluctant" About the Show

Some'll win, some will lose. Some are born to sing the blues. But come 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4, Gerry Turner and bride Theresa Nist will prove they were right to hold on to that feelin' they experienced during their first one-on-one date on The Golden Bachelor, the O.G. show's older and wiser big cousin.

Set to be married (by fellow series standout Susan Noles!) on The Golden Wedding, the retired restauranteur, 72, and the senior compliance and operations liaison are looking forward to "enjoying life together," Theresa, 70, told E! News in an exclusive interview ahead of their love story's dramatic on-air conclusion. "Like, the excitement of building a home together and furnishing it and little things like buying a bed and enjoying our time together."

They could certainly use a bit of a rest, having done the hard work of sussing out that they were each there for the proverbial right reasons.

"There's not going to be any surprises, I don't think, between Theresa and I," Gerry insisted to E! News, noting they'd both mastered the art of proper communication during their previous marriages.