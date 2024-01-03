$39 Lululemon Leggings, 70% off Spanx Leggings & More Activewear Finds To Reach Your 2024 Fitness Goals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
New year, same me. The greatest motivation for me to work out is (and will always be) a cute outfit. When I wake up to leggings and a coordinating sports bra that I laid out the night before, I cannot flake on my fitness. If you want a fashionable motivation to exercise or if you just want to shop some good deals, you're in the right spot.
My beloved fleece-lined leggings from Amazon are on sale for $29. For a limited time, you can score the lululemon Align leggings for $39 instead of $118. Why choose between leggings and a skirt when you get this Spanx hybrid style at a 70% discount? Make life so much easier and go for a jumpsuit with Katherine Schwarzenegger's Old Navy Sleeveless PowerSoft Jumpsuit on sale for $27. This red jumpsuit from Simone Biles' Athleta edit is available for just $49.
Whether you love working out or you loathe it, you'll get motivation from these E! Shopping Editor-approved picks.
Baleaf Women's Fleece-Lined Winter Leggings
We love wearing leggings all year round, but in the winter, opting for a fleece-lined pair is definitely the move. Who wouldn't want a little extra warmth? These Baleaf leggings are a must-have whether you're working out or hanging out. This inclusive style is available in sizes ranging from XS to 5X. Plus, they're available at an incredibly affordable price point, $29.
This style is highly-rated with 21,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There's just one problem: you have 20 colors to choose from.
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant
If you think all leggings are the same, think again. There is nothing like the lululemon Align High-Rise Pant— one of the brand's most beloved styles. It's stretchy, comfortable, moisture-wicking and you'll want a pair in every color.
Running Girl Sports Bra for Women
If you're skeptical about a $21 sports bra, that's understandable, but The Running Girl Sports Bra for Women has 26,800+ five-star Amazon reviews from happy customers (who bought it many times over in multiple colors).
It's made from sweat-wicking material that keeps you dry and cool whether you're running, hitting the gym, or practicing yoga. The fabric is made with lycra that allows the bra to stretch with your movements without losing its shape over time. There are removable cups, so you can customize your coverage. Sizes range from XS to 3X.
Spanx Booty Boost Active Skirt Around Knee Leggings
Save 70% on this skirt/leggings hybrid. The style is perfect for tennis, pickleball, errands, and just hanging out.
lululemon Hotty Hot Low-Rise Lined Short
You'll rely on these shorts for deep squats, extra laps, long strides, and anything in between. They have pockets and mesh fabric panels that release heat to keep you cool and comfortable. There are many colors to choose from.
Spanx Booty Boost Active Leggings
Spanx describes this style as "active leggings with a built-in butt lift" thanks to its sculpting fabric and contoured waistband. There's no center seam, which means no camel toe. And, my favorite feature? The secret pocket, which perfectly fits my phone.
lululemon Energy Longline Bra
Get comfort and versatility with the lululemon Energy Longline Bra, which is made with fabric that has low-friction support, sweat-wicking properties, and 4-way stretch.
A shopper gushed, "The only sports bra you need. Can't go wrong with this bra. I have purchased a few different colors. Holds everything in during intense workouts."
Youngcharm 4 Pack Leggings With Pockets, High Waist Tummy Control
Hurry up and shop! You can get 4 pairs of leggings for just $12 each. These 4-pair bundles are available in 25 color combinations with sizes ranging from small to 3X. These are just what you need whether you're working out or hanging out. Plus, they have pockets. The customer favorite has 16,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Gym People Women's Longline Sports Bra
The Gym People Women's Longline Sports Bra is the ideal sports bra/ tank top hybrid. This style has 26,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it's just $22. Plus, it's basically a two-in-one item because it doubles as a workout top. It is supportive, yet comfortable with the ideal amount of stretch. It comes in 29 colors with sizes ranging from XS to 3X and it has removable pads.
Free People Lace Me Up Shorts
The Free People Lace Me Up Shorts are flowy and flirty with 4-way stretch. No need to worry about that "flowy" thing though since there's a built-in shorts liner.
lululemon Pace Rival Mid-Rise Skirt
Whether you play tennis or you just like the look, you'll adore this style. It has hidden pockets and a comfortable liner that wicks sweat and stays cool. There are several colors to choose from.
Old Navy Sleeveless PowerSoft Bodysuit
Katherine Schwarzenegger was spotted in the TikTok-famous Old Navy Sleeveless PowerSoft Jumpsuit. This jumpsuit has the perfect combination of light compression and ridiculously smooth fabric. This sculpting style is incredibly breathable and it's made from moisture-wicking fabric that keeps you dry and comfortable—even during the most intense workouts.
It comes in lots of colors and sizes ranging from XS to 4X with petite, standard, and tall lengths.
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Leggings with Pockets
I was on the hunt for affordable leggings and I finally found a brand that comes through, Colorfulkoala. I got these leggings for just $25. They are comfortable, sweat-wicking, stretchy, and durable. They have survived workouts, the washing machine, and my weight fluctuations. I have them in a handful of colors, but there are 27 to choose from. I'm not the only one who is impressed by the performance of these leggings.
They have 36,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews from shoppers who are done buying expensive leggings. Are you ready to upgrade your activewear? You need to check these out. They have built-in tummy control that sculpts without constriction.
Old Navy Cloud 94 Soft Slub-Knit Tank Top for Women
An $8 workout tank is just too good too pass up. The stretchy fabric is oh-so-soft and it has a loose, relaxed fit.
Spanx Yes, Pleats! Skort
Skirts can often lead to chafing, but these skorts have built-in shorts that prevent chafing in addition to delivering sculpting and extra hold. It's made from quick-drying fabric that has lots of stretch. There are 3 colorways with sizes ranging from XS to 3X.
lululemon Fast and Free Race Length Tank Top
This tank top feels light as air so you'll have no distractions. Just focus on your workout.
Old Navy UltraLite Rib-Knit Racerback Tank Top
Add some cheer to your workout wardrobe with this bright blue tank. This innovative fabric has light-as-air softness along with sweat-wicking properties.
Felina Velvety Super Soft Lightweight Leggings- Set of 2
Why buy one pair of leggings when you can get two? These come in 26 colors with sizes ranging from XS to 3X. Amazon shoppers left 8,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper raved, "These come to my ankles and stay in place when I sit or squat. These are the softest leggings I have ever had. I am ordering more in different colors."
Alo Yoga Aces Tennis Skirt
Score style and function with the Alo Yoga Aces Tennis Skirt, which has inner shorts, hidden pockets, and lightweight construction. Currently, it's on sale in 4 colors.
FP Movement Printed Righteous Runsie
A onesie for running = a runsie. This one and done outfit will become your new workout go-to.
Just My Size Women's Plus-Size Stretch Jersey Full Length Leggings
If you're looking for leggings you can count on, these come in sizes ranging from 1X to 5X. Choose from black or charcoal grey. These leggings have 15,200+ 5-star reviews.
A shopper said, "I tried them on as soon as I got them, and was pleased to see that they fit better than I expected. They passed the squat test and sitting test, with no slipping or rolling of fabric."
Old Navy Extra High-Waisted Cloud+ Leggings
Your world is going to change when you add Old Navy leggings to your life. They have the high-quality support of brands with a triple-digit price tag without uncomfortable constriction. The extra-high waistline is super flattering and it actually stays put— even when you're moving around a lot.
Sizes range from XS to 4X with regular, tall, and petite lengths.
Leggings Depot Women's ActiveFlex Slim-Fit Jogger Pants
Get the comfort of sweats and the performance of leggings with these top-rated joggers that have 10,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. They're super-flattering, stretchy and you'll start looking for excuses to wear them.
There are 42 colors to choose from with sizes up to 3X.
lululemon Ebb to Street Tank Top
A tank with a built-in bra is an absolute must. You get support without annoying chafing or constriction.
Athleta Salutation Bodysuit
Warning: if you don't like getting outfit compliments, this jumpsuit isn't for you. Everyone will adore this look on you and you will love wearing it because it's just as comfy as it is cute since it's made from buttery soft fabric that is supportive without restriction. This outfit feels like gentle hug and it has a built-in bra for added support. Plus, there are pockets to stash your small essentials. Simone Biles included this style in her holiday gift edit.
There are 3 colors to choose from.
Motherhood Maternity Women's Essential Stretch Secret Fit Belly Leggings
These are great leggings for the mom-to-be. They're incredibly comfortable and super stretchy. These come in cropped length and full-length styles with sizes from XS to 3X. They have 5-star 10,600+ Amazon reviews.
A shopper gushed, "I'm on my second baby and these are by far the BEST maternity leggings! They're a reasonable price and don't like down while I walk. So I'm not blessed with a booty, but let me tell you these stay put! I don't have to spend my day pulling up my pants nonstop! BUY THEM."
New Balance Sport Space-Dye Pocket Tight Leggings
The New Balance Sport Space-Dye Pocket 7/8 Tight Leggings were designed with practicality in mind. They deliver support and stretch no matter how hard you're working out. They even have pockets!
Abercrombie YPB sculptLUX Mini Dress
Tennis, anyone? This mini dress is designed to hold you in with a flattering sculpted fit. It has hidden pockets and feels next-level comfortable. You'll want to buy multiple colors, trust me.
Abercrombie YPB motionTEK Hybrid Jumpsuit
The Abercrombie YPB motionTEK Hybrid Jumpsuit is a versatile jumpsuit that was designed to adapt to your movements. It's made from breathable, lightweight fabric that you can rock all year. You can adjust the straps to customize your fit and maximize your comfort.
