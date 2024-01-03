$39 Lululemon Leggings, 70% off Spanx Leggings & More Activewear Finds To Reach Your 2024 Fitness Goals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

New year, same me. The greatest motivation for me to work out is (and will always be) a cute outfit. When I wake up to leggings and a coordinating sports bra that I laid out the night before, I cannot flake on my fitness. If you want a fashionable motivation to exercise or if you just want to shop some good deals, you're in the right spot.

My beloved fleece-lined leggings from Amazon are on sale for $29. For a limited time, you can score the lululemon Align leggings for $39 instead of $118. Why choose between leggings and a skirt when you get this Spanx hybrid style at a 70% discount? Make life so much easier and go for a jumpsuit with Katherine Schwarzenegger's Old Navy Sleeveless PowerSoft Jumpsuit on sale for $27. This red jumpsuit from Simone Biles' Athleta edit is available for just $49.

Whether you love working out or you loathe it, you'll get motivation from these E! Shopping Editor-approved picks.