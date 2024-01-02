Bachelor Nation's Bryan Abasolo Breaks Silence on "Difficult Decision" to Divorce Rachel Lindsay

Watch : Rachel Lindsay & Bryan Abasolo Spill Wedding Plans

Bryan Abasolo and Rachel Lindsay's journey together has come to an end.

After four years of marriage, the chiropractor—who met and fell in love with the lawyer on The Bachelorette in 2017—filed for divorce on Jan. 2, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their breakup.

Later that same day, Bryan shared a message on his and Rachel's decision to part ways.

"If you've been following me for a while, you know I don't like to put my personal affairs on social media and like to keep a safe space for our family," he wrote on Instagram. "Many of you know me as a chiropractor, and also as a husband, my proudest role so far."

Yet, the 43-year-old noted that they've since come to the "difficult decision" to call it quits and "start anew."

Bryan also appeared to offer some insight into their breakup, telling Bachelor Nation fans, "My parents have been married forever and I'm a family man, but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go."