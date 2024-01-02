Bachelor Nation's Bryan Abasolo Breaks Silence on "Difficult Decision" to Divorce Rachel Lindsay

Bryan Abasolo and Rachel Lindsay's journey together has come to an end.
After four years of marriage, the chiropractor—who met and fell in love with the lawyer on The Bachelorette in 2017—filed for divorce on Jan. 2, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their breakup.
Later that same day, Bryan shared a message on his and Rachel's decision to part ways.
"If you've been following me for a while, you know I don't like to put my personal affairs on social media and like to keep a safe space for our family," he wrote on Instagram. "Many of you know me as a chiropractor, and also as a husband, my proudest role so far."
Yet, the 43-year-old noted that they've since come to the "difficult decision" to call it quits and "start anew."
Bryan also appeared to offer some insight into their breakup, telling Bachelor Nation fans, "My parents have been married forever and I'm a family man, but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go."
As for Rachel, she has yet to publicly address her split from Bryan. However, the 38-year-old did post footage of herself in the gym on New Year's Day, writing on Instagram Story that she's "sweating out everything from 2023."
Shortly before turning the page on this personal chapter, Rachel addressed speculation about her and Bryan's relationship status.
"We're always a hot topic," she told E! News in November. "Whenever there's a rumor about a Bachelor Nation person getting divorced, it's my husband and I because we aren't public with our relationship and that's the exact reason why we're not. Because we realized a long time ago that so many people—the more you give them, the more opinions and judgments that they have."
"And so, we realized we needed to protect ourselves," she added. "So for us, we just post when we want to post. We're together all the time. We're just not putting it out there."
To see where more Bachelor Nation duos currently stand, keep reading...