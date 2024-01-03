These 20 Shopper-Loved Cleaning Essentials Will Have Your Home Saying, "New Year, New Me"

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Can you believe we're already three days into 2024? Time is flying by, and we're scrambling to get started on all of our New Year's resolutions. From hitting the gym to getting organized, there's so much we want to accomplish and seemingly so little time in the day to actually get it done. If you can relate and your list of resolutions is starting to feel like an insurmountable to-do list, don't worry, because we're here to help.
To get in the right headspace where you feel energized by the start of a new year and ready to crush all your goals, we recommend refreshing your space first. Specifically, doing a start-of-year cleaning of your home that will leave you feeling like you've stepped into a new space, both literally and mentally, where you're open to take on everything the year ahead has in store for you. From getting rid of musty, stagnant air in your closet to dusting off your blinds (quite possibly for the first time), we've curated the best, shopper-approved picks from Amazon, Walmart & more that will have your home saying, "New year, new me."
So, what are you waiting for? Get ready to turn your house into a home, sweet, home!
O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop
This O-Cedar spin mop system has 138.600+ five-star reviews on Amazon. Yup, you read that right — and it's 100% worth the hype. The signature mop bucket design features a buil-in wringer that enables hands-free wringing (no more red, irritated hands!), and the integrated splash guard keeps the water inside the bucket (and not all over your just-cleaned floor). The mop handle is extendable up to 48 inches for comfortable cleaning, and the patented triangle mop head is machine washable. Plus, this kit includes a refill mop head that lasts up to three months of cleaning, according to the brand.
One Amazon shopper raved, "I tried many other things like various types of Swiffer mops and microfiber clothes before I found this spin mop. I was so reluctant to cleaning the floor because those tools are not easy to use. or i easily got really tired physically using those tools. The spin mop is THE BEST. much more convenient and it makes cleaning the hard floor so easy. it's very fast to clean a big area of hard floor. i don't get tired at all. it's a very creative idea to use spin to dry the mop. spinning the mop is also fun to do. after I found the spin mop and used a few times, I threw away all other tools i got before."
Stardrops The Pink Stuff
Chances are, you've seen The Pink Stuff all over social media or elsewhere on the internet at least a few times — enough times to make you curious what the deal is with this jar that has 202,700+ five-star Amazon reviews. We're here to tell you to take the leap and add this game-changing find to your cart; the all-purpose cleaning paste works to remove stains, grease, and grime from just about any surface without leaving any scratches.
According to one Amazon shopper's experience, "I am so irritated with Amazon and the world for not telling me about this sooner!! I have 3 kids, and two of them are under 3. Their little fingers and messy foods and crayons are all over the walls. I have tried scrubbing till I almost passed out, vinegar, dish soap all kinds of cleaners. Nothing ever got my walls clean. The crayon just wouldn't budge. I accepted I would have gross walls for the next 5 years until we could paint and not have little people messing it up. In comes the pink stuff! There's gotta be the power of the Holy Spirit in this because one wipe and everything just came off! No scrubbing!! It took me just a few minutes of applying the paste and wiping. No effort and no sweat!! If you are a living human, you need this. I would buy this even if it cost $100!"
Swiffer 360 Dusters Extendable Handle Starter Kit
When was the last time you cleaned your walls, ceiling, and overhead fan? If you can't remember or do remember & are embarrassed about the answer, don't stress because this extendable Swiffer duster has your back. This kit has 10,200+ five-star reviews on Amazon and comes with one handle & three dusters. The duster are made from specially coated fibers that work to trap and lock dust from every direction, so you don't have to worry about getting a mouthful of dust as you clean.
One Amazon shopper wrote, "I've been ignoring dusting hard to reach areas, but finally decided to get it done. This snaps into place and is surprisingly sturdy. It collects a lot of the dust so it doesn't just fly on your face which is really nice. It's definitely what you need as the first step to deep cleaning! Also, you won't believe how much dust is all over a living space….. dusting is extremely underrated."
Broombi All-Surface Silicone Broom, Squeegee, Pet Hair Remover
Your broom, but better. Unlike ordinary brooms, this silicone broom can be sanitized after each use to keep your house clean and hygienic, and the unique design creates static-electricity that helps attract & sweep up hair and fine dust. The broom is also super versatile, and it can be used to sweep up both dry messes (e.g., broken glass, fine dust, crumbs, hair), as well as liquid spills (mlik, ketchup, cracked eggs).
One Amazon shoipper raved, "I will never buy a conventional broom again. This broom gets everything and saves time in the process. I have a dog and it is so efficient with gathering all his hair. The big plus for me is that nothing gets stuck to it so you don't have to pull any hair off it. I always found that to be a disgusting chore. It is the most hygienic broom in that sense. Nothing can accumulate on it but you can easily rinse it off if you choose to use it to clean something messy. I absolutely look at old-fashioned brooms as horribly disgusting now that I've found this ingenious floor cleaner."
Clorox ToiletWand Disposable Toilet Cleaning Kit
If you, like me, love a clean toilet but hate the actual process of cleaning it, you'll love this Clorox toilet wand system that has 93,600+ five-star reviews on Amazon. I've sworn by this wand for years, and I'll continue to do so in 2024. The kit includes a ToiletWand, a storage caddy, and six disposable ToiletWand refills. All you have to do is click on one of the refill heads to the wand, swish & scrub the toilet bowl (the scrubbing pads are preloaded with Clorox cleaner), and then conveniently pop off the refill head into the trash.
According to one Amazon shopper, "This toilet cleaning system is fabulous!" They added, "I dislike using a reusable toilet brush because you cannot sanitize the bristles and storage is never attractive! The storage caddy is slim and fairly simple to place near toilet- it is unassuming and looks neat. The handle itself is easy to use and the heads feel very secure once they are attached to the wand. It has a perfect amount of cleanser and the head gets underneath the lip of the inside of the bowl and to all spots that are visible. Simple to throw away directly into the garbage without using your hands so you do not have to worry about getting them wet. You can feel comfortable using this inside the bowl once a week and your toilet will remain sparkling white!"
Don Aslett's Ultimate Cleaning Combo Kit
Looking to upgrade your entire home cleaning system for the new year? This ultimate cleaning kit is the perfect place to start. It includes a 4-ft pole, two microfiber cloths, multipurpose cloth, grout brush, triangle base, triangle pad, triangle bristle brush, mop base, mop pad, and a 3-gallon collapsible bucket. Now, try saying all of that three times, fast.
One QVC shopper wrote, "This product bundle caught my attention because I've been healing from a broken elbow and wanted something that would make cleaning the bathroom easier. Just used part of this kit to clean the shower/tub. We have hard water here and there can be so much build-up. Used this with the Bon Ami cleanser I already had and "WOW!" Can't believe how shiny everything looks. Love the different pieces like the grout brush, the scrub pad and the long handle. The scrub pad removed build-up that I couldn't see before. It was so nice not having to try to get into contorted positions to scrub the tub."
Nefoso Laundry Hamper Sorter
Optimize your laundry day process with this pre-sorted laundry hamper that's currently 69% off! It's designed to make your life easier, featuring convenient handles, lockable wheels, removable laundry bags, and a 25-lbs capacity for each basket. The three different colors also allow you to easily sort dark, light, and colored clothes, eliminating a tedious step from your laundry work.
According to one Walmart shopper, "This is exactly what I needed! One that was heavy duty, bigger and this is exactly what the doctor ordered! All with a HUGE discount to boot! I saved $82.00! My last one was janky, junk and fell apart far too easily. So I was trying to decide between a few and with the discount I got at Walmart, the choice was simple and I love it. It's so much sturdier and much better than the last one that actually cost MORE than this one!"
Holikme Bottle Brush Tube Cleaning Set - Pack of 8
Keep your water bottles and travel mugs sparkling clean and mold-free with this bottle brush set that has 17,900+ five-star reviews on Amazon. It comes with every tool you need to clean your drinkware, including a long handle beer bottle brush, sports water bottle brush, multifunctional sponge brush, spout cleaning brush, straw tube cleaning brush, and more.
One Amazon shopper wrote, "This set includes bottle brushes of all sizes from very tiny to quite large. I love the versatility. You can use these on so many different bottles. My kids have water bottles with narrow mouths and this allows for easy cleaning. The long handles allowed me to reach the very bottom. These would also be good for baby bottles and for cleaning the nipples or the lids of water bottles or shake bottles. The color is cute and it comes with a stick on hook that you can use to hang the brushes for storage. Overall, way better than your typical bottle brushes."
Dawn Platinum Powerwash Dish Spray - Pack of 4
On a similar note, if you're trying to tackle the task of getting out stubborn food stains on your dishes and cookware, try Dawn's Powerwash spray. It has 36,600+ five-star reviews on Amazon, and it's clear why. The soap delivers the power of an overnight soak in mminutes and includes three cleaning boosters that aren't found in traditional dish soap, according to the brand. Plus, it cleans more than dishes; from laundry stains & ktichen surfaces to dirty sinks & greasy grills, this cleaner is ready to handle it.
One Amazon shopper wrote, "I have to admit, I was a skeptic. However, this really does the job. I love that it has a built in sprayer as it is great for pre-washing dishes before going into the dishwasher, hand washing things like cutting boards and larger items, and even cleaning out the sink and cleaning counters. I always have this at the ready and it works great with grease and even helps to soften melted cheese from bowls and plates. Believe the hype - it works great."
ECOS Laundry Detergent Sheets - Pack of 2
If you're trying to up your laundry game in 2024, these ECOS laundry detergent sheets are an eco-friendly game-changer. One laundry sheet equals one load of detergent; all you have to do is toss it in and watch is it instantly dissolves in both hot and cold water, removing dirt and tough stains while leaving your clothes clean & fresh. As a bonus, you don't have to worry about the mess and space that comes with big, heavy bottles of laundry detergent that you have to measure out every time — just use one sheet for a full load, half for a smaller load, and two for larger loads.
According to one Amazon shopper, "I was a bit skeptical, but very excited to try a no plastic laundry detergent alternative and it has really paid off! I use this for my regular laundry loads, and just add two sheets for very large loads. I've used it in both front and top loading machines with the same great results too! The smell is light and pleasant, and the cleaning power is perfect for normally worn clothing. I have found that exceptionally dirty loads (e.g. if I have messy kitchen towels, muddy items, or a menstrual staining situation, even with stain spraying) the liquid detergent is still most effective vs. two wash cycles with two sheets added to each, so I still keep a small bottle of that on hand but it lasts for basically the whole year since I'm using the sheets for my normal loads. Overall a great product and a great way to cut down on plastic use!"
Kimmama Shoes Wash Bags - Pack of 2
Who knew that washing your shoes could be so easy? These durable, reusable shoe wash bags feature a honeycomb mesh fabric that allows soap and water to flow easily through the mesh, while keeping your shoes secure and your washing machine protected. It's also super versatile and can be used to hold delicates during wash cycles, or as a shoe travel bag.
The bags have 14,500+ five-star reviews on Amazon, with one shopper reporting, "I had 2 sets of slippers that needed cleaning. I was skeptical that it would work, but only other option for slippers was tossing out. One pair was soft material, other was suede with fake Sherpa fleece lining. Put them in mesh bags, soles toward each other. Washed on cold/cold, regular wash, extra rinse; then air dried. I couldn't believe how well this worked, even the suede ones! Would definitely recommend to friends & family."
Nefoso Storage Moving Bags - Pack of 6
If your cleaning motto is "out of sight, out of mind," these storage moving bags are perfect for you. Made of tear-resistant, heavy-duty material, each bag provides 95 liters of storage capacity and 60 lbs of load capacity, according to the brand. The top of the bag opens fully for easy loading and unloading, and it even comes with a labeled pocket in the upper right corner you can use to label your items.
One Walmart shopper summed these bags up as "Tough and strong," writing, "I purchased these bags from storage and I was so impressed with how much I could fit in them so I ordered 6 more. These bags are so great for storing and packing so if you're moving or just looking to make room in your house/apartment you definitely need these bags"
FlexiSnake Drain Weasel Sink Snake Cleaner - Pack of 5
This Flexisnake sink cleaner delivers results that are incredibly gross and satisfying at the same time. The cleaner spins 360 degrees to effectively tackle your biggest clogs via the patented micro-hooks that lock into hair, filth, and grime without damaging youur pipes or catching on drain parts. The extra-long design (18 inches in length) ensures that you get all of the icky stuff out — once you're done marveling at all the grime that's come out of your sink, simply toss the wand in the trash & replace it with a refill wand for ultimate convenience.
According to one Amazon shopper's experience, "We bought a new house in 2021 and within 2 months my bathroom sink was not draining well. I poured boiling water down that drain every month. It would help temporarily. My husband bought a chemical cleaner but it was the same story. Then I saw this on Amazon and bought it. Totally amazing. It got all the accumulated gunk out in about 1 minute. That was about a month ago and it's still draining normally. BUY THIS PRODUCT!!"
DampRid Fresh Scent Hanging Moisture Absorber
No matter how clean your home is, it can still feel stale & musty if there's excess moisture in the air. These nifty moisture absorbers can last up to 60 days, according to the brand, and they use a time-release fragrance technology that continuously releases a pleasant scent. They're perfect for hanging in your laundry room, bathroom, closet, or anywhere else where there's stagnant, humid air.
These moisture absorbers have 9,500+ five-star reviews on Amazon. One shopper wrote, "I was skeptical about these working I didn't think they would keep the moisture under control as advertised. We have dehumidifiers that run in our house but clothes in the back our closet often smell musty so I wanted to try these and I have been so impressed with how much water shows up in the bag after only 2 weeks of using! Great solution to musty smelling clothes or bedding!"
MR.SIGA Microfiber Cleaning Cloth
Microfiber cloths are a great cleaning staple to have on hand, and these ones from MR.SIGA have 68,800+ five-star reviews on Amazon. They're made from ultra-soft and highly absorbent microfiber that's great for cleaning windows, kitchenware, worktops, appliances, and so much more. They also work wonderfully as dish rags that remove grease and particles from plates, pots, or pans effortlessly. Plus, the high-quality stitching and reinforced edges add to the durable design that's made to last countless washings.
One Amazon shopper wrote, "I use these for just about everything with cleaning - polishing countertops, furniture, general dusting, wipe up spills in the kitchen, etc., my husband has snatched up a couple to clean his eyeglasses - claims they work better than cloths made specifically for this job. Once they become stained, I give them one more wash and put them in the garage to be used has handwipes or to mop up any fluid spills that occur there and then toss them in the trash."
Weiman Stainless Steel Cleaner Wipes - Pack of 4
One of the greatest unsolved mysteries of the kitchen is how exactly those smudges always seem to appear on the fridge and microwave. If you're sick of looking at all those grimy marks every time you go into the kitchen, these stainless steel cleaner wipes have you covered. The pH-neutral formula quickly cleans, shines and protects any stainless steel surface, effectively eliminating surface fingerprints, grease, streaks, residue buildup & more. They're great for use on your stainless steel refrigerator, microwave, oven, stove, grill, sink, trash can, etc.
According to one Amazon shopper, "Wow, this stuff is amazing. We just got a new fridge that has a black stainless surface. I was so disappointed. Already had scratches the first day. I used another type of wipe and it seemed to cause more scratches. I searched and found these. The reviews were good so I thought I would try it. It sat on my counter for several days. I was reluctant to use it for fear of causing more scratches. Also, the fridge it is supposed to be fingerprint resistant. Right :( No such thing. I love the fridge, the biggest one we could find but it doesn't has any handles - well not normal ones. We can't seem to not stay away from touching the front when closing the doors. Used wipes today and guess what, all of the scratches seem to be gone.... :) :) I used on my new gas stove, and microwave (glass front) and it worked on those as well. So happy!"
Chom Chom Roller Pet Hair Remover and Reusable Lint Roller
Don't let the 133,200+ five-star Amazon reviews deter you; this reusable pet hair remover is worth every bit of the hype it's received. Just roll it back and forth along any surface to trap fur and lint into the built-in container, and when you're all done, press the release button to open the container and empty it out completely so it's ready to use again. TBH, what makes this product so great is that it works, and it works well — it's as simple as that.
One Amazon shopper raved, "My friend told me this product changed her life and she wouldn't be able to survive without it. Guess what? She's right! I don't know how it does it, but the Chom Chom works perfectly! It allows me to whisk dog hair off the furniture with a few swift swipes. I roll it across my bedspread in the morning, and the hair just disappears like magic. It's nothing fancy, but it seriously works, and the hair is easy to dispose of. I strongly recommend this product to anyone who suffers from large amounts of fluff on their furniture, etc. It really is a life changer!"
Tub O' Towels TW90 Heavy Duty Multi-Surface Cleaning Wipes - 90 Count
Heavy messes require heavy-duty solutions, and Tub O' Towels delivers exactly that. They have 47,400+ five-star reviews on Amazon, and according to the brand, these wipes can be used to remove stubborn stains like grease, tar, ink, paint, permanent marker, wax, nail polish, pet stains & more. They're super great to keep in your car, office, and home, and they can be used on fabric, carpet, leather, metal, appliances, walls, cabinets, toilets — the list goes on and on. It's also worth mentioning that these towels are gentle on your hands and skin, and they're formulated with aloe, vitamin E and lanolin to protect your hands.
One Amazon shopper raved, "I have no idea how it happened but my son bought me these for father's day many years ago. I think did it as he liked the name. Since then, I have been a huge fan of the Tub -O- Towels. I have yet to find a substance it cannot easily remove. Dried paint, oil and grease, Sharpie Market, you name it. The smell is decent and my hands don't dry out like some other brands. I will say that you need to keep that lid tight because I think the towels are on the dry side and if left unsealed can dry out and leave you with unusable towels. I've added a little water to them and they recover ok. I have these in my garage and all my cars. The name is great and I think this is one item that truly does what it is supposed to do very well."
EVEO Screen Cleaner Spray
Give your tech a 2024 refresh with this top-rated screen cleaner spray that has 20,900+ five-star Amazon reviews. From your laptop & TV to your iPad, phone & more, this screen cleaner spray and included plush microfiber cloth work to effectively remove dust, fingerprints & other smudges on the screen's surface. Just spray and wipe for a sparkling, streak-free screen.
According to one Amazon shopper, "I bought this to use for my laptop and phone, but ended up using this on all my screens and lens. I use this on my security cameras to clean the lens and it works like magic. It seems like it coats it in something that protects it. I only have to clean the cameras once a month now with this. Laptop screen looks like new when I use it on it. TV screens come out like crystal clear. Before it was multiple different screen cleaners but now it is one for all. The cloth is comes with is super soft. I use that on the delicate screens like the camera's lens."
Madesmart 2-Tier Plastic Multipurpose Organizer with Divided Slide-Out Storage Bins
Now that you've upgraded your home cleaning supplies, it's time to upgrade your storage method for them, too. This multipurpose organizer has 34,500+ five-star Amazon reviews, and it offers a practical storage solution that's perfect for kitchen cabinets or pantries, under bathroom skins & more. It's equipped with two removable baskets for easy access to your cleaning essentials, and both baskets have two adjustable dividers for optimized, custom organization.
One Amazon shopper raved, "We purchased this to store our under-sink items in the kitchen and it has been awesome. The two tiers offer enough room to stack multiple supplies. The shifting divider lets you create compartments for what you need. The drawers slide out, making everything accessible. This is a great solution for all of the awkward stuff that goes under the sink. Well made, great price."
