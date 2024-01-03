These 20 Shopper-Loved Cleaning Essentials Will Have Your Home Saying, "New Year, New Me"

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Can you believe we're already three days into 2024? Time is flying by, and we're scrambling to get started on all of our New Year's resolutions. From hitting the gym to getting organized, there's so much we want to accomplish and seemingly so little time in the day to actually get it done. If you can relate and your list of resolutions is starting to feel like an insurmountable to-do list, don't worry, because we're here to help.

To get in the right headspace where you feel energized by the start of a new year and ready to crush all your goals, we recommend refreshing your space first. Specifically, doing a start-of-year cleaning of your home that will leave you feeling like you've stepped into a new space, both literally and mentally, where you're open to take on everything the year ahead has in store for you. From getting rid of musty, stagnant air in your closet to dusting off your blinds (quite possibly for the first time), we've curated the best, shopper-approved picks from Amazon, Walmart & more that will have your home saying, "New year, new me."

So, what are you waiting for? Get ready to turn your house into a home, sweet, home!