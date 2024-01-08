Margot Robbie Is Literally Barbie With Hot Pink Look at the 2024 Golden Globes

Margot Robbie's look for the Golden Globes? Sublime!
The Barbie star proved her character's dream closet is the gift that keeps on giving, arriving on the red carpet Jan. 7 at the Beverly Hilton in a hot pink Giorgio Armani Privé sequined gown. Plus, she accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz Jewelry and a Taylor Swift-inspired friendship bracelet. (See all the stars' red carpet arrivals here.)
Of course, the Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy nominee—she's up against Fantasia Barrino, Jennifer Lawrence, Natalie Portman, Alma Pöysti and Emma Stone (Poor Things)—turning to Barbie for style inspiration isn't exactly a surprise. Over the last year, she's put a modern twist on eight decades of the character's fashionable ensembles during various press stops.
And expect to see more of that as she continues to conquer award season. "We're going to keep surprising you, so just keep a look out," she teased to E! News' Keltie Knight of her fashion. "But tonight, we definitely thought, 'It's all Barbie.'" (For more from the Globes, tune into E! Monday, Jan. 8 at 11 p.m.)
And while at the Globes she posed with husband and fellow Barbie producer Tom Ackerley on the carpet, there's still time for her to reunite with Ken, a.k.a. Ryan Gosling. (He's up for Best Supporting Male Actor in a Motion Picture.) Not just the rest of the 2024 award season.
After all, they'll soon hit the big screen again in an Ocean's 11 prequel. And even that could be the beginning of a long-standing onscreen collaboration if producer Josey McNamara, who works with Margot and Tom at their LuckyChap Entertainment company, has his way.
"They're wonderful together," he explained to Games Radar in October. "The more projects, even outside of that, we can have them do would be amazing."
