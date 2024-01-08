Margot Robbie Is Literally Barbie With Hot Pink Look at the 2024 Golden Globes

Watch : Every Time Margot Robbie Channeled Barbie IRL

Margot Robbie's look for the Golden Globes? Sublime!

The Barbie star proved her character's dream closet is the gift that keeps on giving, arriving on the red carpet Jan. 7 at the Beverly Hilton in a hot pink Giorgio Armani Privé sequined gown. Plus, she accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz Jewelry and a Taylor Swift-inspired friendship bracelet. (See all the stars' red carpet arrivals here.)

Of course, the Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy nominee—she's up against Fantasia Barrino, Jennifer Lawrence, Natalie Portman, Alma Pöysti and Emma Stone (Poor Things)—turning to Barbie for style inspiration isn't exactly a surprise. Over the last year, she's put a modern twist on eight decades of the character's fashionable ensembles during various press stops.

And expect to see more of that as she continues to conquer award season. "We're going to keep surprising you, so just keep a look out," she teased to E! News' Keltie Knight of her fashion. "But tonight, we definitely thought, 'It's all Barbie.'" (For more from the Globes, tune into E! Monday, Jan. 8 at 11 p.m.)