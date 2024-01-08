See Bill Hader and Ali Wong Share a Passionate Kiss During Golden Globes 2024

Nearly one year after Bill Hader confirmed his romance with Ali Wong, the funny duo stole the show at 2024 Golden Globes on Jan. 7 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
When it was announced Ali won the Best Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Motion Picture for her role in Netflix's Beef, Bill snuck in a kiss and hugged the actress, as she held back the tears and looked emotional over her first Golden Globe win. (See all of the winners here.)
"I really need to thank the father of my children and my best friend, Justin, for all of your support," the comedian shared in her acceptance speech, noting her ex-husband Justin Hakuta, who she shares daughters, Mari Hakuta, 9, and Nikki Hakuta, 7, with. "It's because of you that I'm able to be a working mother."
The couple, who both have serval nominations—Bill's up for two awards for his work on Barry while Ali also got a pair nods for Beef—certainly had an award-worthy moment considering they've largely kept their relationship out of the public eye.
The couple first sparked romance rumors in late 2022 following Ali's split from Justin. By April, Bill's rep was confirming to Entertainment Tonight that the duo were "dating again."
That same month, the Trainwreck star coyly referenced the actress when reflecting on his career.
"My girlfriend and I were just figuring out that I haven't had a vacation in 10 years," Bill—who co-parents three daughters with ex-wife Maggie Carey—explained to Collider. "I went with her to San Francisco, but that doesn't really count. So, I'm going to have a vacation."
As for Ali, she's previously opened up about the interest in their relationship.
"It's so weird. I can't even explain it," the Always Be My Maybe star noted to Variety in June. "I have never, ever been snapped by paparazzi until this year."
In fact, she recounted the advice on dating in the spotlight she's taken to heart.
"I was talking to someone recently and they said, 'I think it's so alarming when it happens because you feel like you've been caught when really, you're not doing anything wrong,'" she shared. "It was someone giving me, in hindsight, advice about their former relationship with a famous person. They had spent so much energy hiding, and that defined the whole relationship. That's still staying with me, and it's quite an adjustment."
And now, Bill and Ali have made it clear they're not hiding their romance.
