See Bill Hader and Ali Wong Share a Passionate Kiss During Golden Globes 2024

Watch : Ali Wong Makes RARE Comment About Bill Hader Romance

Nearly one year after Bill Hader confirmed his romance with Ali Wong, the funny duo stole the show at 2024 Golden Globes on Jan. 7 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

When it was announced Ali won the Best Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Motion Picture for her role in Netflix's Beef, Bill snuck in a kiss and hugged the actress, as she held back the tears and looked emotional over her first Golden Globe win. (See all of the winners here.)

"I really need to thank the father of my children and my best friend, Justin, for all of your support," the comedian shared in her acceptance speech, noting her ex-husband Justin Hakuta, who she shares daughters, Mari Hakuta, 9, and Nikki Hakuta, 7, with. "It's because of you that I'm able to be a working mother."

The couple, who both have serval nominations—Bill's up for two awards for his work on Barry while Ali also got a pair nods for Beef—certainly had an award-worthy moment considering they've largely kept their relationship out of the public eye.