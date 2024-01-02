Lauren Conrad Shares Adorable Glimpse Inside Family Life With William Tell and Their 2 Kids

Lauren Conrad is staring at the blank page before her as she enters 2024.
The Hills alum entered the new year by sharing a sweet look back at 2023, giving insight into her life with husband William Tell and their sons Liam, 6, and Charlie, 4.
"Happy New Year," Lauren captioned a series of photos posted to Instagram Jan. 1. "Thanks for the memories 2023."
The fashion designer's carousel included a video with William and his band, Something Corporate, a marvelous snap of her sons dressed as The Flash and Spider-Man on Halloween and a clip of Lauren strutting to the ocean with a surfboard overhead.
Last year marked a major milestone for Lauren as she shared in January that she would be shutting down her lifestyle website after 12 years. But it wasn't a sad moment for the 37-year-old who closed the chapter on her blog to pursue other passions.
"The truth is that being a designer has always been my first love," the Laguna Beach star explained in the farewell post on the site. "And as that business has grown for me over the years, I've had less time to devote to this blog."
"When I'm not designing for LC Lauren Conrad and Little Co.," she continued. "I prefer to spend most of my free time with my husband and kids."
In fact, the mother of two did spend a lot of quality time with her family since shutting down her blog. After all, she updated fans on her family's adventures over the year, including surfing at the beach and playing board games together.
And, of course, the family of four also celebrated New Year's together, with her children's clothing brand Little Co. by Lauren Conrad sharing a glimpse into Lauren's festivities. "Hello, 2024," the company captioned a photo of Lauren and her son on Instagram. "Ringing in the New Year with our littles by our sides!"
While Lauren spent the holiday with her family, other celebs found different ways to kick off 2024. Keep reading to see how some stars chose to celebrate.