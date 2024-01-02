Lauren Conrad Shares Adorable Glimpse Inside Family Life With William Tell and Their 2 Kids

Lauren Conrad shared special moments with husband William Tell and sons Liam and Charlie in sweet photos and videos captured that she highlighted while reflecting on the year.

Lauren Conrad is staring at the blank page before her as she enters 2024.

The Hills alum entered the new year by sharing a sweet look back at 2023, giving insight into her life with husband William Tell and their sons Liam, 6, and Charlie, 4.

"Happy New Year," Lauren captioned a series of photos posted to Instagram Jan. 1. "Thanks for the memories 2023."

The fashion designer's carousel included a video with William and his band, Something Corporate, a marvelous snap of her sons dressed as The Flash and Spider-Man on Halloween and a clip of Lauren strutting to the ocean with a surfboard overhead.

Last year marked a major milestone for Lauren as she shared in January that she would be shutting down her lifestyle website after 12 years. But it wasn't a sad moment for the 37-year-old who closed the chapter on her blog to pursue other passions.

"The truth is that being a designer has always been my first love," the Laguna Beach star explained in the farewell post on the site. "And as that business has grown for me over the years, I've had less time to devote to this blog."

"When I'm not designing for LC Lauren Conrad and Little Co.," she continued. "I prefer to spend most of my free time with my husband and kids."

In fact, the mother of two did spend a lot of quality time with her family since shutting down her blog. After all, she updated fans on her family's adventures over the year, including surfing at the beach and playing board games together.

And, of course, the family of four also celebrated New Year's together, with her children's clothing brand Little Co. by Lauren Conrad sharing a glimpse into Lauren's festivities. "Hello, 2024," the company captioned a photo of Lauren and her son on Instagram. "Ringing in the New Year with our littles by our sides!"

While Lauren spent the holiday with her family, other celebs found different ways to kick off 2024. Keep reading to see how some stars chose to celebrate.

Instagram

Olivia Rodrigo

The "traitor" singer wished everyone a not-so-sour New Year's, writing that she's "so excited for what's 2 come."

Instagram

Erin Foster

Expecting her first baby with husband Simon Tikhman, she showed off her baby bump in a sheer top on NYE.

Instagram

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini

The couple shared a romantic kiss in Paris as the clock struck midnight.

Instagram

Hilary Duff

The pregnant actress quipped that chef Gaby Dalkin "made 29 deadly pizzas …. Mostly for me! Happy new year!" 

Instagram

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist

The Golden Bachelor star had a romantic evening with his bride-to-be. "Relaxing in a New York State of mind waiting for the ball to drop," she wrote on Instagram, "and wishing everyone a happy, healthy and joyful New Year."

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Sabrina Carpenter

The "Feather" singer got the party started in Times Square.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Matt Rogers, Bowen Yang, Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper

The two comedians joined hosts Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper during CNN's New Year's Eve special.

Jason Koerner/Getty Images for E11EVEN

Nicki Minaj

It truly was Barbie's World in Miami as the rapper performed during a NYE party.

Jason Koerner/Getty Images for E11EVEN

Alix Earle

The TikToker rang in 2024 by watching Nicki Minaj perform at E11EVEN Miami.

Jason Koerner/Getty Images for E11EVEN

Julia Fox

The Uncut Gems actress also stepped out in a unique ensemble for the Miami bash.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

LL Cool J

He hit the stage in New York before the ball dropped.

Snapchat

JoJo Siwa

The influencer celebrated the countdown on Snapchat.

X/@HalleBailey

Halle Bailey

The Little Mermaid actress shared photos from 2023, including a selfie with boyfriend DDG. "2023 is a year i will never ever forget," she wrote on X. "looking back on this year i can’t believe this is my life, i’m so thankful to God also thankful to all of you for your unwavering support. let’s bring in this new year stronger than ever, life is what we make it."

Instagram / Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan

"Wishing everyone a Blessed year," the Mean Girls star, who celebrated the holiday with husband Bader Shammas, wrote on Instagram. "May it be filled with Love, Good Health, Peace and Happiness! Full of gratitude."

The actress shared her post five months after the couple welcomed their first child, son Luai.

Instagram / Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham & David Beckham

Victoria shared photos from her New Year's Eve dinner with her husband and her parents. She captioned her Instagram post, "Creating memories this NY Eve x family time really is everything x I love you all so much @davidbeckham @jackie.adams_ xxx."

Instagram / Ian Somerhalder

Ian Somerhalder & Nikki Reed

The Vampire Diaries actor wrote on Instagram Dec. 31, "Yeahhhhhhh 2024!"

Instagram / Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato

The singer shared a montage of favorite moments of 2023, including a video of herself kissing fiancé Jutes.

Instagram

Jennifer Love Hewitt

The Party of Five actress shared a message reflecting on the hardships she faced in 2023. "This year I went thru a lot no one knew about. And was grateful for that privacy," she wrote on Instagram. "I had the greatest time being a mommy at home with my kids. Learned to be a better baker. Learned it’s okay to take time for myself mentally, physically and emotionally. Did a lot of praying and manifesting. Belly laughed more than ever. Had the longest cold of my life. Was forced to have more faith than normal. Learned to love working out as a gain for my mental health. Took chances on myself and my bigger dreams."

Snapchat

Arnold Schwarzenegger

The politician was surrounded by his pet pig and Yorkie in his New Year's message.

Instagram

Alabama Barker

Travis Barker's 18-year-old daughter showed off a green hairdo for New Year's 2023.

Instagram

Aubrey Paige & Ryan Seacrest

While Ryan Seacrest hosted Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, his girlfriend was close by cheering him on.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Jelly Roll and Jessie Murph

The "Wild Ones" collaborators lit up the stage on NYE.

Instagram

Khloe Kardashian

The Kardashians star shared that Liquid IV is a "NYE MUST" in a sponsored post to ring in 2024.

Instagram / Diane Kruger / Cindy Ord / Getty Images

Diane Kruger

"Good bye 2023," the Inglorious Basterds actress wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her and Norman Reedus' daughter Nova. "Can’t say that you brought out the best in us all. Here’s to more unicorns, humanity and empathy."

Snapchat

Skai Jackson

The Jessie star wished her followers a wonderful 2024 on Snapchat.

