Lauren Conrad Shares Adorable Glimpse Inside Family Life With William Tell and Their 2 Kids

Watch : Lauren Conrad Talks Second LC Collection and Married Life

Lauren Conrad is staring at the blank page before her as she enters 2024.

The Hills alum entered the new year by sharing a sweet look back at 2023, giving insight into her life with husband William Tell and their sons Liam, 6, and Charlie, 4.

"Happy New Year," Lauren captioned a series of photos posted to Instagram Jan. 1. "Thanks for the memories 2023."

The fashion designer's carousel included a video with William and his band, Something Corporate, a marvelous snap of her sons dressed as The Flash and Spider-Man on Halloween and a clip of Lauren strutting to the ocean with a surfboard overhead.

Last year marked a major milestone for Lauren as she shared in January that she would be shutting down her lifestyle website after 12 years. But it wasn't a sad moment for the 37-year-old who closed the chapter on her blog to pursue other passions.