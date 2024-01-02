Marvel Actress Carrie Bernans Hospitalized After "Traumatic" Hit-and-Run Incident

Watch : Chris Evans Says Mark Ruffalo Can't Be Trusted With Marvel Secrets

Fans are sending Carrie Bernans their well-wishes.

The stuntwoman—who's appeared in Marvel movies like Black Panther and Avengers: Endgame—has been hospitalized after being injured in a hit-and-run incident in New York on New Year's Day.

"Please keep Carrie in your thoughts and prayers," her mother Patricia Lee wrote in a post shared to Carrie's Instagram on Jan. 1 alongside photos of her injuries. "She's in so much pain but healing. She was involved in a traumatic incident in NYC where a man, early 40s was trying to escape a hit and run and ran into multiple cars before hitting a food stand that her friend & her were walking near. It ended up knocking her unconscious and pended her under the stand. She was under it unaware of what was happening."

Patricia noted Carrie suffered "a few broken bones, fractures, & chipped teeth" and recently underwent surgery. However, the 29-year-old's mom is "thanking God that she's alive."