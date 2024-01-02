Marvel Actress Carrie Bernans Hospitalized After "Traumatic" Hit-and-Run Incident

Fans are sending Carrie Bernans their well-wishes.
The stuntwoman—who's appeared in Marvel movies like Black Panther and Avengers: Endgame—has been hospitalized after being injured in a hit-and-run incident in New York on New Year's Day.
"Please keep Carrie in your thoughts and prayers," her mother Patricia Lee wrote in a post shared to Carrie's Instagram on Jan. 1 alongside photos of her injuries. "She's in so much pain but healing. She was involved in a traumatic incident in NYC where a man, early 40s was trying to escape a hit and run and ran into multiple cars before hitting a food stand that her friend & her were walking near. It ended up knocking her unconscious and pended her under the stand. She was under it unaware of what was happening."
Patricia noted Carrie suffered "a few broken bones, fractures, & chipped teeth" and recently underwent surgery. However, the 29-year-old's mom is "thanking God that she's alive."
"This setback hasn't deterred her belief that something remarkable is still being crafted by God," Patricia continued. "Despite the injuries sustained in the collision caused by a hit-and-run in NYC, she's filled with hope and faith in the unfolding of a beautiful new chapter. Please keep her in your thoughts and prayers as she navigate this path toward recovery and new beginnings."
A spokesperson for the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information for the New York Police Department told E! News that in the early hours of New Year's Day, a 44-year-old male had engaged in a physical altercation with a 34-year-old female inside a black Mercedes sedan and that he drove off when officers on foot trying to deescalate the situation told him to park the car.
"The male failed to obey the officers' orders and fled westbound on 33rd Street before making a right turn onto 7th Avenue counter flow to traffic," the DCPI spokesperson said. "The Mercedes then turned onto westbound West 34th Street where he mounted the sidewalk and began traveling westbound."
The spokesperson continued, "The male then struck a food cart and two 39-year-old female pedestrians, a 31-year-old female pedestrian, and a 29-year-old female pedestrian. The pedestrians were transported to NYC Health & Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition."
And the four women weren't the only ones hit by his vehicle.
"The Mercedes then reentered the roadway on west 34th Street where it mounted the curb onto the sidewalk again after passing 8th Avenue and struck two on-duty NYPD police officers," the spokesperson noted. "The Mercedes then struck two unoccupied parked vehicles before striking a 2022 Toyota Camry in the roadway."
"Officers were then able to remove the operator and place him into custody," the spokesperson added. "The officers were transported to an area hospital in stable condition. The 34-year-old female passenger of the Mercedes was transported to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition. The investigation remains ongoing."
Following the incident, Carrie's family kept fans updated on her condition, with her mother sharing on Instagram Stories that the actress "was able to walk a few steps assisted."
And Carrie—who's also appeared in films like The Color Purple and shows like The Idol—is grateful for all the kind words she's received from her fans.
"My family been passing me the love from y'all. Thank you," she wrote on her Instagram Stories Jan. 2, "so hard not to cry through the night but crying hurts too and so does laughing but God is able & I'm still here. I know I'm strong AF: I may be in the worst pain I've experienced. But it's up from here."