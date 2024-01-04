These Are the Best Sports Bras for Big Boobs That Are Comfy & Supportive, According to an Expert

We interviewed Jené Luciani Sena because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Shopping for an everyday bra is a major challenge if you have big boobs, even more so if you're looking for a sports bra. Take it from someone who's busty themselves. Back in high school, I used to wear racerback sports bras over my underwire ones to try and achieve the support I was after. These days, I simply avoid certain exercises altogether, like anything that requires jumping or running. However, it is possible to find that diamond in the rough, if you know what to look for, which is why I reached out to bra-fitting expert Jené Luciani Sena for all of her juicy secrets on how to find the best sports bras for big boobs that are supportive and comfortable.
About the Expert
Featured on NBC, Bravo, and more, Jené Luciani Sena is a seasoned bra fitting expert, empowering women by educating them on how to find the perfect bra to boost their confidence. She's also the author of the best-selling book, The Bra Book, and host of the Visible Panties podcast.
What To Look For in a Sports Bra if You Have Big Boobs
First things first, it's important to know that there are two main types of styles when it comes to sports bras, according to Sena: compression and encapsulation. Here's her quick breakdown on both styles:
- Compression: "This is the common style that women often think of. It comes in one piece, gets pulled over your head, or zips up the front. The idea behind this is that it "compresses" breasts together and to your chest to prevent them from moving."
- Encapsulation: "This style of sports bra is similar to a regular bra in that it has somewhat separated cups and often a band with a clasp in the back. It "encapsulates" both breasts separately but helps hold them firm to your chest so they don't move. Sometimes, they even have an underwire for additional support."
So, if you have big boobs, which style should you opt for? "In the case of sports bras for large breasts," says Sena, "encapsulation is generally preferred as the compression style can still have movement when the fabric offers too much stretch." But that doesn't mean you should avoid compression bras altogether, you'll just want to consider what activity you're participating in. For example, if you're partaking in low-impact activities like yoga or barre, compression sports bras are likely fine. High-impact activities like cycling, running, or HIIT will require more support, so encapsulation sports bras are the way to go.
In terms of features, you should look for "wider and adjustable straps, a wider [adjustable] band, more compression in the fabric (ie higher spandex content), and a racerback is a good feature because it keeps the bra pulled tight and close to the body," says Sena. Some sports bras even have underwire if you want that extra bit of support.
Overall, you'll want to ensure that no matter the bra you choose, the fit is just right. "This means snug enough to hold breasts in place without being too tight and constrictive" and that the straps aren't digging into your shoulders, advises Sena. One foolproof way to ensure that your sports bra will provide enough support, especially during high-impact activities, is what Sena calls the bounce test. "This simply entails jumping up and down in front of a mirror to see whether or not your breasts are moving or staying firm to your chest."
Whether you're a yogi, a cycler, a weightlifter, or walker, read on for the best sports bras for big boobs that are worth every penny.
Expert Pick: Nike Indy Plunge Cutout
This bra is "Specifically designed for larger busts from Nike's plus-size collection, it has front adjustable straps, which many sports bras don't," raves Sena. "Plus, Nike has always made a decent sports bra, which is under $50—a great price point for medium support activities and Nike quality." On top of that, the ultra-stretchy material is moisture-wicking to keep you dry and the bra comes with removable padding. It's available in sizes 1X to 3X.
Expert Pick: Ultimate Sports Bra®
According to Sena, this "is the first fully adjustable sports bra with its "zip cinch lift" patented technology, which allows you to customize the fit of the bra on your body, thereby reducing "bounce" by 50%!" Suitable for high-impact activities, the unique sizing accommodates up to a 55-inch bust and comes in eight stunning shades that are pretty enough to show off. It's available in sizes XS to 6Luxe (approximately A-I). Choose from eight pretty colors.
Expert Pick: X Sports Bra
Sena says that, "this pull-on racerback style is seamless with double-layer cups and is perfect for all your medium-impact activities." Even better, "It has targeted support where you need it the most and provides shape and support as you move about your day. It's a comfortable choice for everyday wear!" It comes in Small to Large sizes (approximately AA-D cups) and two colorways.
Wacoal Plus Size Sport Full Figure Underwire Bra
With its supportive underwire and wide, adjustable straps that prevent slipping, this sports bra is the perfect example of the encapsulation style that Sena suggests. It's made from a moisture-wicking fabric that keeps you dry during workouts and has mesh panels in the back that makes it super breathable. Sizes G and H even have a sling inside the cups for even more support. One reviewer that wears a size 32G say it provides "complete support for brisk walking on the treadmill as well as strength training." Choose from 26 stunning shades and a wide range of sizes, from C to I cups.
Glamorise Plus Size MagicLift Seamless Sports Bra
Boasting over 9,000 5-star reviews, this sports bra has a wide, cushioned band for lift and comfort. The criss-cross neckline and non-stretch cups keep breasts in place without the underwire, plus the breathable moisture-wicking fabric keeps you cool and dry. One reviewer raved, "This gives so much support and comfort as well and they literally do not move either when you're jumping or doing some intense running." It comes in five hues and is available in sizes 34B 50J.
Panache Ultimate High Impact Underwire Sports Bra
This underwire sports bra has a cult-following and it's easy to see why. Reducing bounce by up to 83%, it has wide, cushioned straps that are adjustable and can even be converted into a racerback for even more support. Plus, the moisture-wicking microfiber mesh panel between the encapsulated cups is so breathable. This reviewer wrote, "I am a runner and I have no bounce with this sports bra..I'm a 36 G." It comes in 11 colors and prints and for sizing, you can choose band sizes between 28 to 40 and cup sizes between B to J.
Kinetic Adjustable Sports Bra
Blending features from both compression and encapsulation bras, this medium-impact sports bra has built-in cups to offer some shape and support. It's also got wide adjustable straps that can be converted into a racerback for extra support. This reviewer raved, "got a 34f in this bra and it's perfect…I can't believe how well this bra keeps everything in place with no wire--it's super comfy." Available in 10 colors and patterns, this bra comes in band sizes 32 to 42 and cup sizes from A-A 1/2 to H.
Wingslove High Impact Sports Bra
Designed for medium and high-impact activities, this popular sports bra has strategic seams along the cups that keep everything in place. The adjustable straps are cushioned for added comfort. Its lightweight construction with mesh panels for cooling air flow and a bit of extra coverage. This reviewer wrote, "Not only was it comfortable, but gave great support for 38DD." It comes in sizes from 34B to 48G and is available in 11 colors.
Freya Women's Active Uw Moulded Sports Bra
Ideal for low to medium-impact exercise, this double-lined sports bra has a supportive underwire and molded cups that fully encapsulate each breast. Made from moisture-wicking microfiber, this bra also has adjustable straps that can be converted into a racerback. One satisfied reviewer raved, "I wear it to bootcamp and its the best sports bra i've ever owned. It fits me perfectly too which is hard at my size (36H)." Choose from sizes 28D to 40G. It also comes in 18 fun colorways.
Shock Absorber Ultimate Run Sports Bra
Designed specifically for running, this sports bra has a snug band and compression features that help reduce bounce by up to 78% percent. It's made from a soft, quick-dry fabric that won't cause any chafing and the wide, racerback style straps that Sena loves. It comes in black and white and is available in sizes 30A to 38E (just be sure to use the size conversion chart for accurate sizing since their listed in UK sizes).
Enlite Front-Zip Bra High Support
Not only are Lululemon bras super stylish, they're also supportive, like this one which has a secure zippered closure in the front that comes up higher to prevent any spillover. The molded cups offer extra support and a smooth shape beneath your activewear. One reviewer called it "Best sports bra ever made" saying "It offers the best support for high impact activities for which I had to wear 2 bras before." It comes in two colors and is available in sizes 30C to 40E.
If you actually want to stick to your New Year's resolutions, then these practical products will come in so handy.