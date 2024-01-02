The First Teaser for Vanderpump Villa Is Chic—and Dramatic—as Hell

Watch : Lisa Vanderpump REACTS To Vanderpump Rules' 2 Emmy Noms & Teases New Season

New staff, same drama.

Vanderpump Rules fans, get ready to say "bonjour" to the first look at Lisa Vanderpump's upcoming Hulu reality series Vanderpump Villa.

The new teaser previews tons of debauchery among the team of elite chefs, servers, mixologists and coordinators working at the restauranteur's glamorous French estate Chateau Rosabelle.

"I have personally selected each of you from some of the best restaurants, bars and kitchens," Lisa announces to her staff in the clip. "I know you know how to serve, but this is France, so let's talk expectations."

But when mixologist Andre Mitchell looks visibly nervous by the SUR owner's monumental standards, Lisa quips, "Why do you look so scared?"

In between hosting opulent stays and luxurious excursions for elite guests in the French countryside, the teaser makes it clear that the Chateau Rosabelle crew will play just as hard as they work. However, Lisa warns them, "You can do what you want behind the scenes, but when you're around the guests, don't get sloppy."