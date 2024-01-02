The First Teaser for Vanderpump Villa Is Chic—and Dramatic—as Hell

Get a first look at all the drama going down inside Lisa Vanderpump's fairytale French Estate in the new teaser for Hulu's upcoming reality show Vanderpump Villa.

New staff, same drama.

Vanderpump Rules fans, get ready to say "bonjour" to the first look at Lisa Vanderpump's upcoming Hulu reality series Vanderpump Villa.

The new teaser previews tons of debauchery among the team of elite chefs, servers, mixologists and coordinators working at the restauranteur's glamorous French estate Chateau Rosabelle.

"I have personally selected each of you from some of the best restaurants, bars and kitchens," Lisa announces to her staff in the clip. "I know you know how to serve, but this is France, so let's talk expectations."

But when mixologist Andre Mitchell looks visibly nervous by the SUR owner's monumental standards, Lisa quips, "Why do you look so scared?"

In between hosting opulent stays and luxurious excursions for elite guests in the French countryside, the teaser makes it clear that the Chateau Rosabelle crew will play just as hard as they work. However, Lisa warns them, "You can do what you want behind the scenes, but when you're around the guests, don't get sloppy."

Simply put, Lisa adds, "This is not Chateau s--t show!"

The teaser then flashes to wild parties, late-night pool dips, steamy hookups and explosive fights among the group.

Amid the drama, Lisa will evaluate each employee's skill level to ultimately determine whether to keep them or send them packing back to the States.

Check out the first look above for a taste of the fun and to get an inside look at Lisa's fairytale French estate. And keep reading to meet all 12 of Vanderpump's new staffers.

Hulu

While a premiere date for Vanderpump Villa hasn't been revealed, Bravoholics can look forward to the return of Vanderpump Rules when season 11 premieres later this month on Bravo. 

Vanderpump Villa debuts this spring on Hulu.

Hulu

Marciano Brunette, Lead Server

Las Vegas

Hulu

Andre Mitchell, Mixologist

Dallas

Hulu

Eric Funderwhite, Chateau Manager

Los Angeles

Hulu

Emily Kovacs, Housekeeper

New York

Hulu

Stephen Alsvig, Events Coordinator

Las Vegas

Hulu

Anthony Bar, Executive Chef

Los Angeles

Hulu

Priscila Ferrari, Server

Los Angeles

Hulu

Telly Hall, Mixologist

Atlanta

Hulu

Grace Cottrell, Housekeeper

St. Augustine, Fla.

Hulu

Hannah Fouch, Server

Las Vegas

Hulu

Caroline Byl, Sous Chef

Miami

Hulu

Gabriella Sanon, Events Coordinator

Miami

