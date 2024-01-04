Watch Jeremy Allen White Strip Down to His Underwear in This Steamy Calvin Klein Video

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
2023 was a big year for Jeremy Allen White. In addition to taking home a Golden Globe for Best Television Actor in a Musical or Comedy Series for his portrayal of Carmen Berzatto in The Bear and announcing that season three of the FX show will begin filming in just a few months, he also starred in A24's The Iron Claw, a tear-jerker of a movie based on wrestling's famous Von Erich family. To kick off 2024, White is bearing it all in his first ever campaign for Calvin Klein's launch of their new collection — and the video is downright steamy.
In it, the Shameless alum makes his way to a rooftop in his hometown of New York City, where he rips off his tank to reveal six-pack abs before lying down seductively onto a velvet sofa donning the iconic underwear, complete with a flock of flying doves. To prepare for his role in The Iron Claw, he told GQ that his plan was to put on 40 pounds of muscle, and this Calvin Klein campaign is proof that he achieved that goal.
If you've ever wondered what Chef Carmy is packing underneath his apron, this video leaves little to the imagination, proving that nothing comes between Jeremy Allen White and his Calvins. Check out the video and shop the best menswear from Calvin Klein.
Cotton Classics 5-Pack Crewneck T-Shirt
A CK classic, these cotton crewneck t-shirts are a must-have. Perfect for layering or wearing on their own, they come in four colorways.
Micro Stretch 3-Pack Boxer Brief
Made from silky, quick-drying microfiber, this 3-pack of boxers features a supportive contoured pouch and stretchy logo waistband. Choose from five colorways.
Archive Logo Fleece Drawstring Hoodie
Stay cozy in this super soft fleece cotton hoodie boasting Calvin Klein's logo. Choose from three shades.
Modern Cotton Stretch 3 Pack Boxer Brief
You can't go wrong with these best-selling boxer briefs. They're made from breathable cotton with a hint of stretch and have a slightly longer inseam for added comfort. Plus, they come in five color combinations.
Classic Smooth Cotton Polo Shirt
This best-selling cotton polo shirt is something everyone should have in their rotation. It's available in 14 colors, like taupe, light blue, and burnt orange.
Cotton Stretch 3-Pack Boxer Brief
This 3-pack of cotton boxers have moisture-wicking properties to keep you cool and dry all day long. They boast the iconic logo-printed waistband and come in six colorways.
Oversized Flannel Button-Down Shirt Jacket
With its relaxed, over-sized fit, this warm button-down flannel instantly elevates a plain white tee.
Intense Power Micro 3-Pack Boxer Brief
These super supportive briefs are so comfy, you'll forget you're wearing them. They're made from soft microfiber for a sleek look and are available in three bold color combinations.
