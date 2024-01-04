Watch Jeremy Allen White Strip Down to His Underwear in This Steamy Calvin Klein Video

Watch : Jeremy Allen White Stars in Steamy New Fashion Campaign

2023 was a big year for Jeremy Allen White. In addition to taking home a Golden Globe for Best Television Actor in a Musical or Comedy Series for his portrayal of Carmen Berzatto in The Bear and announcing that season three of the FX show will begin filming in just a few months, he also starred in A24's The Iron Claw, a tear-jerker of a movie based on wrestling's famous Von Erich family. To kick off 2024, White is bearing it all in his first ever campaign for Calvin Klein's launch of their new collection — and the video is downright steamy.

In it, the Shameless alum makes his way to a rooftop in his hometown of New York City, where he rips off his tank to reveal six-pack abs before lying down seductively onto a velvet sofa donning the iconic underwear, complete with a flock of flying doves. To prepare for his role in The Iron Claw, he told GQ that his plan was to put on 40 pounds of muscle, and this Calvin Klein campaign is proof that he achieved that goal.

If you've ever wondered what Chef Carmy is packing underneath his apron, this video leaves little to the imagination, proving that nothing comes between Jeremy Allen White and his Calvins. Check out the video and shop the best menswear from Calvin Klein.