Ian Ziering Breaks Silence After "Unsettling Confrontation" With Bikers in Los Angeles

Ian Ziering is speaking out following a confrontation with a group of bikers in Los Angeles.

After a video of the altercation spread online, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shared his side of the story.

"Yesterday, I experienced an alarming incident involving a group of individuals on mini bikes," Ziering wrote on Instagram Jan. 1. "While stuck in traffic, my car was approached aggressively by one of these riders leading to an unsettling confrontation. In an attempt to assess any damage I exited my car. This action, unfortunately, escalated into a physical altercation, which I navigated to protect myself."

While the Sharknado actor expressed his relief that he and his 12-year-old daughter Mia are "completely unscathed," he said the incident has left him "deeply concerned about the growing boldness of such groups who disrupt public safety and peace."

"This situation highlights a larger issue of hooliganism on our streets and the need for effective law enforcement responses to such behavior," he added. "As a citizen and a parent, I find it unacceptable that groups can freely engage in this kind of behavior, causing fear and chaos, while the response from authorities seems insufficient."