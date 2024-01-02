The Handmaid's Tale Star Yvonne Strahovski Gives Birth to Baby No. 3

Yvonne Strahovski is entering the new year with a new family member.
The Handmaid's Tale star recently welcomed baby no. 3 with husband Tim Loden.
"Our third little (big!) boy thundered into the world at lightning speed, thank goodness Tim was there to catch our boy jussstttt as our amazing team made it into our home to help," Yvonne wrote on Instagram Dec. 30 alongside a photo of her kissing the newborn as Tim held him in his arms, "such an unreal, intense, amazing experience I will never forget. Welcome my baby boy, we have been waiting for you & love you sooooo much."
After sharing the news, the couple—who did not reveal the little one's name—received several congratulatory messages from Yvonne's costars.
"My new best friend is finally here!" Ever Carradine wrote in the comments. "Can't wait to spoil you rotten, sweet boy." Added Bradley Whitford, "Love, love, love to you all!!!"
The announcement comes about six months after Yvonne first notified fans that her family was growing by posting a picture from her pregnancy on Instagram June 21 and writing in part, "Well here we go. Baby bump #3."
The child joins Yvonne and Tim's son William, 4, and their 2-year-old whose name has yet to be revealed. While she was expecting baby no. 2, the actress shared what she was looking forward to in terms of seeing the siblings grow together.
"Just watching their personalities come alive and seeing who they are," she told E! News in June 2021. "As we watch our son now and who he's becoming and having that same excitement, the character coming out, it's just amazing to be surprised every day by your kids."
To see more stars who welcomed babies in 2023, keep reading.