The Handmaid's Tale Star Yvonne Strahovski Gives Birth to Baby No. 3

Yvonne Strahovski is entering the new year with a new family member.

The Handmaid's Tale star recently welcomed baby no. 3 with husband Tim Loden.

"Our third little (big!) boy thundered into the world at lightning speed, thank goodness Tim was there to catch our boy jussstttt as our amazing team made it into our home to help," Yvonne wrote on Instagram Dec. 30 alongside a photo of her kissing the newborn as Tim held him in his arms, "such an unreal, intense, amazing experience I will never forget. Welcome my baby boy, we have been waiting for you & love you sooooo much."

After sharing the news, the couple—who did not reveal the little one's name—received several congratulatory messages from Yvonne's costars.

"My new best friend is finally here!" Ever Carradine wrote in the comments. "Can't wait to spoil you rotten, sweet boy." Added Bradley Whitford, "Love, love, love to you all!!!"