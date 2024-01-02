The Handmaid's Tale Star Yvonne Strahovski Gives Birth to Baby No. 3

The Handmaid's Tale star Yvonne Strahovski recently welcomed a baby boy with husband Tim Loden and called the birth "an unreal, intense, amazing experience."

Yvonne Strahovski is entering the new year with a new family member. 

The Handmaid's Tale star recently welcomed baby no. 3 with husband Tim Loden

"Our third little (big!) boy thundered into the world at lightning speed, thank goodness Tim was there to catch our boy jussstttt as our amazing team made it into our home to help," Yvonne wrote on Instagram Dec. 30 alongside a photo of her kissing the newborn as Tim held him in his arms, "such an unreal, intense, amazing experience I will never forget. Welcome my baby boy, we have been waiting for you & love you sooooo much." 

After sharing the news, the couple—who did not reveal the little one's name—received several congratulatory messages from Yvonne's costars.

"My new best friend is finally here!" Ever Carradine wrote in the comments. "Can't wait to spoil you rotten, sweet boy." Added Bradley Whitford, "Love, love, love to you all!!!"

The announcement comes about six months after Yvonne first notified fans that her family was growing by posting a picture from her pregnancy on Instagram June 21 and writing in part, "Well here we go. Baby bump #3."

The child joins Yvonne and Tim's son William, 4, and their 2-year-old whose name has yet to be revealed. While she was expecting baby no. 2, the actress shared what she was looking forward to in terms of seeing the siblings grow together.

"Just watching their personalities come alive and seeing who they are," she told E! News in June 2021. "As we watch our son now and who he's becoming and having that same excitement, the character coming out, it's just amazing to be surprised every day by your kids."

To see more stars who welcomed babies in 2023, keep reading.

Instagram / Jessa Duggar Seewald

Jessa Duggar Seewald & Ben Seewald

The Counting On star announced on Dec. 23 that she and her husband had welcomed their fifth child, a baby boy.

Instagram / Whitney Cummings

Whitney Cummings

The comedian announced Dec. 17 that she welcomed her first child, a baby boy.

Instagram / Shawn Johnson

Shawn Johnson & Andrew East

The Olympian and her husband welcomed their third baby on Dec. 12.

Ciara/Instagram

Ciara & Russell Wilson

On Dec. 11 the singer announced she had one, two stepped into life as a mother of four when she and her NFL quarterback husband welcomed daughter Amora Princess Wilson

Insatgram/Uzo Aduba

Uzo Aduba & Robert Sweeting

The Orange is the New Black star announced she and husband Robert Sweeting welcomed their first baby together.

"I've never been in love so quickly, so deeply in my entire life," she wrote on Instagram Nov. 30. "I really don't know what to say, guys. My heart is full. Thank you, God. I have joy like a fountain."

Ryan Cabrera & Alexa Bliss

The rocker and the WWE star found their way down to parenthood when they welcomed baby girl Hendrix Rouge Cabrera on Nov. 27.

Instagram/Sam Hunt

Sam Hunt & Hannah Lee Fowler

The country music star's house party just got a little bigger! He announced on Nov. 21 that their 17-month-old daughter Lucy is now a big sister.

Getty Images

Paris Hilton & Carter Reum

In an Instagram post shared on Thanksgiving, the Paris in Love star announced she and her husband welcomed their second child together, a baby girl named London.

Brooke Kelly Photography / @brookekellyphotography

Jana Kramer & Allan Russell

They got the boy! The singer announced on Nov. 13 that she and the soccer player welcomed son Roman James Russell.

Instagram / Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay & Tana Ramsay

The Masterchef star and wife Tana Ramsay announced Nov. 11 that they welcomed their sixth child, son Jesse James Ramsay.

Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

The Kardashians star gave birth to her first baby with the Blink-182 drummer, a son named Rocky Thirteen Barker, at exactly midnight on Nov. 1, according to a birth certificate obtained by E! News.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Marcus Mumford & Carey Mulligan

"Good baby, 10 out of 10 so far," the Maestro actress joked to Entertainment Tonight of her and the musican's third daughter. 

Instagram/Julie Lorentzen

Julie Lorentzen & Camilla Lorentzen

The TikTokers welcomed a baby boy one year after suffering a miscarriage, they announced on Nov. 1.

Instagram/Jason Kennedy

Jason Kennedy & Lauren Scruggs Kennedy

The former E! News host and his wife's son Ryver became a big brother when the couple welcomed daughter Poppy on Oct. 10.

Instagram/Tara Lipinski

Tara Lipinski & Todd Kapostasy 

The retired figure skater and her husband welcomed a baby girl named Georgie Winter via surrogate in October. 

Instagram/Alexis Allen

Jimmie Allen & Alexis Allen

The country singer and his wife welcomed their third child—son Cohen Ace James—on Sept. 27, five months after announcing their breakup

In October, Jimmie's rep told People that the couple—who also share daughters Naomi and Zara—"decided to work on things together and are still together." 

 

Instagram/Becca Kufrin

Becca Kufrin & Thomas Jacobs

The Bachelor in Paradise couple announced Sept. 23 that they welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Benson Lee Jacobs Kufrin.

Instagram/Bonnie Wright

Bonnie Wright & Andrew Lococo

Yer a mom, Ginny! The Harry Potter alum gave birth to her baby on Sept. 19

"Say hello to Elio Ocean Wright Lococo," she wrote in her son's birth announcement. "We’re all healthy and happy."

Fun fact: Little Elio shares the same birthday as Emma Watson's Hermione Granger character!

Instagram/Chanel Iman

Chanel Iman & Davon Godchaux

The model gave birth to her first child with the NFL star on Sept. 19. Named Capri Summer Godchaux, the baby girl joins older sisters Cali and Cassie, who Chanel shares with ex Sterling Shepard.

Insatgram/Liv Lo Golding

Henry Golding & Liv Lo Golding

Golding, party of four! The Crazy rich Asians star and his wife welcomed their second baby girl, Florence Likan Golding, on Sept. 9. 

Instagram (elyse_myers)

Elyse Meyers & Jonas Meyers

The TikToker and her husband welcomed their second child, a son named Oliver, in September.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Stassi Schroeder & Beau Clark

The Vanderpump Rules alum and her husband welcomed their second child, son Messer Rhys Clark, on Sept. 7.

Instagram/Taylor Neisen

Liev Schreiber & Taylor Neisen

The Ray Donovan star became a girl dad on Aug. 27 when he welcomed baby girl Hazel Bee with Taylor Neisen. Liev is also dad to teenagers Kai and Sasha with ex Naomi Watts.

Instagram/Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian

Love all around! The retired tennis champion and the Reddit co-founder welcomed their second daughter, Adira River Ohanian, in August.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Chad Michael Murray & Sarah Roemer

The two announced Aug. 19 that they welcomed their third child, a baby girl.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Ashley Olsen & Louis Eisner

The actress-turned-designer welcomed her first child—a baby boy named Otto—with her husband earlier this year, multiple outlets reported on Aug. 14.

Instagram/April Marie

April Marie & Cody Cooper

The Ultimatum star and her boyfriend welcomed a baby girl on Aug. 9.

Instagram/Diana Jenkins

Diana Jenkins & Asher Monroe

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum and her fiancé welcomed daughter Elodie Mae Book on Aug. 8. The baby girl joins big sister Eliyanah, as well as Diana's adult kids Innis and Eneya from her previous marriage to Roger Jenkins.

James Devaney/GC Images

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky

Fifteen months after welcoming son RZA with the rapper, the "Umbrella" singer gave birth to the couple's second child, Riot Rose, on Aug. 1, according to a birth certificate obtained by E! News.

Instagram/Tia Blanco

Brody Jenner & Tia Blanco

The Hills: New Beginnings star and the surfer welcomed their first child—a baby girl named Honey Raye Jenner—on July 29.

