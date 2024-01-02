Sparks Fly as Travis Kelce Reacts to Taylor Swift's Matching Moment

After Taylor Swift wore a Kansas City Chiefs jacket to Travis Kelce's game, the tight end, who'd sported a matching one the week before, took to social media to praise her ensemble.

By Elyse Dupre Jan 02, 2024 12:10 AMTags
FashionSportsTaylor SwiftCouplesCelebritiesTravis Kelce
Watch: Travis Kelce Reveals His Gift From Taylor Swift’s Brother

Call it what you want, but this looks like a pretty sweet shout-out from Travis Kelce.

After Taylor Swift wore a Kansas City Chiefs jacket to the team's New Year's Eve game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the tight end was ready to speak now and let fans know how he really felt about her show of support.

Taking to Instagram Dec. 31, Travis left a series of fire and praise hand emojis underneath a post designer Jeff Hamilton had shared that featured photos and videos of Taylor rocking the ensemble. 

Of course, it should come as no surprise that the athlete liked the jacket. After all, he was spotted sporting a matching one the week before.

And if you've been following the story of us Travis and Taylor, then you know that they've frequently shown their admiration for each other since forming a romance over the summer. From attending each other's games and concerts to him complimenting her on his podcast, the NFL player and the Grammy winner, both 34, have proven they're not going to let life in the public eye get in the way of their relationship.

photos
Why Travis Kelce Could Be "The 1" for Taylor Swift

"When you say a relationship is public, that means I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care," Taylor told TIME in her Person of the Year cover story that was published last month. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone. And we're just proud of each other."   

Instagram/Jeff Hamilton

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s NYE Kiss Will Make Your Head Spin 'Round

2

Andy Cohen's Sex Confession Sends Anderson Cooper Into Giggle Fit

3
Exclusive

Astrologer Susan Miller Reveals 2024 Predictions for Each Zodiac Sign

And the pair weren't afraid to show a little PDA when they shared a kiss at a New Year's Eve party after the Chiefs' victory against the Bengals. But to get a look at Taylor's game-day style from earlier that evening, keep reading.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Chiefs Game No. 9 for Taylor

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Varsity Style

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Let's Go Chiefs

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Chiefs Score

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Go Travis

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Cheering on Her Man

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s NYE Kiss Will Make Your Head Spin 'Round

2

Andy Cohen's Sex Confession Sends Anderson Cooper Into Giggle Fit

3
Exclusive

Astrologer Susan Miller Reveals 2024 Predictions for Each Zodiac Sign

4

Sparks Fly as Travis Kelce Reacts to Taylor Swift's Matching Moment

5

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Speaks Out in First Videos Since Prison Release