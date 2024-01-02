Sparks Fly as Travis Kelce Reacts to Taylor Swift's Matching Moment

Watch : Travis Kelce Reveals His Gift From Taylor Swift’s Brother

Call it what you want, but this looks like a pretty sweet shout-out from Travis Kelce.

After Taylor Swift wore a Kansas City Chiefs jacket to the team's New Year's Eve game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the tight end was ready to speak now and let fans know how he really felt about her show of support.

Taking to Instagram Dec. 31, Travis left a series of fire and praise hand emojis underneath a post designer Jeff Hamilton had shared that featured photos and videos of Taylor rocking the ensemble.

Of course, it should come as no surprise that the athlete liked the jacket. After all, he was spotted sporting a matching one the week before.