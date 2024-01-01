Shannen Doherty Shares She Completed This “Bucket List” Activity With Her Cancer Doctor

Watch : Shannen Doherty Reflects on Her “Turbulent Year"

Shannen Doherty just had the trip of a lifetime.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star shared that she recently embarked on a trip to Italy with her oncologist Dr. Lawrence Piro amid her battle with cancer, which has spread to her brain and bones.

"You invited me on this amazing yacht and with your family," Doherty told him on the Jan. 1 episode of her Let's Be Clear podcast. "And I got to go to Italy with you, which was like bucket list."

The Charmed alum, 52, said her doctor knew it was on her list of dream trips.

"When you called me, you said, ‘It's kind of bucket list, Shan,' And I was like, 'It is!'" Doherty recalled. "I was so excited."

All in all, the actress shared she had "such a good time" on the vacation, which included swimming in the ocean and dining in local restaurants.

And according to Dr. Piro, Doherty was "just incredible, like jumping off of every level of the yacht, even the highest. Shannen is fearless."