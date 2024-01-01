Shannen Doherty Shares She Completed This “Bucket List” Activity With Her Cancer Doctor

Shannen Doherty experienced a "crazy" encounter with jellyfish while vacationing on a yacht as part of her bucket list trip to this Mediterranean country.

By Lindsay Weinberg Jan 01, 2024 10:35 PMTags
Shannen DohertyCelebritiesCancer
Watch: Shannen Doherty Reflects on Her “Turbulent Year"

Shannen Doherty just had the trip of a lifetime.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star shared that she recently embarked on a trip to Italy with her oncologist Dr. Lawrence Piro amid her battle with cancer, which has spread to her brain and bones.

"You invited me on this amazing yacht and with your family," Doherty told him on the Jan. 1 episode of her Let's Be Clear podcast. "And I got to go to Italy with you, which was like bucket list."

The Charmed alum, 52, said her doctor knew it was on her list of dream trips.

"When you called me, you said, ‘It's kind of bucket list, Shan,' And I was like, 'It is!'" Doherty recalled. "I was so excited."

All in all, the actress shared she had "such a good time" on the vacation, which included swimming in the ocean and dining in local restaurants.

And according to Dr. Piro, Doherty was "just incredible, like jumping off of every level of the yacht, even the highest. Shannen is fearless."

photos
Celeb Cancer Survivors

However, Doherty confessed that she did injure herself one night during a "crazy" jellyfish encounter as she tried to avoid being stung. 

"You jump off like the highest points of this ginormous yacht and you go to climb back on," she recalled, "and I got scared of the jellyfish, so I went the long way and the dangerous way, and that's when I gave myself that that big bump on my leg."

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Hallmark Channel

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s NYE Kiss Will Make Your Head Spin 'Round

2

Andy Cohen's Sex Confession Sends Anderson Cooper Into Giggle Fit

3
Exclusive

Astrologer Susan Miller Reveals 2024 Predictions for Each Zodiac Sign

Her oncologist said the crew had shined a bright light into the sea during the night swim, which had illuminated all the jellyfish they didn't know were there during the day.

"I didn't see them when I did the jump," Doherty explained. "It's like jumping in shark-infested waters—like, I never would have done it had I known."

Still, she was beyond grateful for the "amazing trip."

Keep reading to see more photos of Doherty through the years. 

Frank Carroll/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
1982
Globe Photos/ZUMAPRESS.com
1986
CBS via Getty Images
1986
Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
1987
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
1988
Cinemarque-New World/Kobal/Shutterstock
1988
Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
1988
Phil Roach/Globe Photos via ZUMA Wire
1989
Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
1990
Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
1991
Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
1992
Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images
1993
Jadran Lazic/ZUMAPRESS.com
1995
CBS via Getty Images
1997
Getty Images
1998
Online Usa/Getty Images
1999
Tony Buckingham/Shutterstock
2001
Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
2002
John Roca/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images
2004
John Sciulli/WireImage
2004
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
2005
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
2006
Harry Langdon/Getty Images
2007
Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage
2008
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
2009
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
2010
Barry King/FilmMagic
2011
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
2012
Rob Latour/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images
2015
David Livingston/Getty Images
2016
photos
View More Photos From Shannen Doherty Through the Years
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s NYE Kiss Will Make Your Head Spin 'Round

2

Andy Cohen's Sex Confession Sends Anderson Cooper Into Giggle Fit

3
Exclusive

Astrologer Susan Miller Reveals 2024 Predictions for Each Zodiac Sign

4

Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean and Wife Rochelle Officially Break Up

5

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Speaks Out in First Videos Since Prison Release