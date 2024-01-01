Jennifer Love Hewitt Says She Experienced Hardship “No One Knew About”

Jennifer Love Hewitt shared that she experienced personal challenges in 2023, even though she kept her struggles private: "This year I went thru a lot no one knew about."

Jennifer Love Hewitt is opening up about a difficult year.

The Party of Five star explained that she experienced some personal struggles in 2023 that she opted not to share publicly.

"This year I went thru a lot no one knew about," Hewitt wrote on Instagram in honor of New Year's. "And was grateful for that privacy."

While keeping the details private, the Ghost Whisperer alum said she "was forced to have more faith than normal" and "sat deeper in grief and was able to let more go." 

She said she did a lot of praying and manifesting during the year and ultimately learned that "it's okay to take time for myself mentally, physically and emotionally."

And amidst her grief, Hewitt felt the presence of her mom Patricia Hewitt, who died of cancer in 2012.

"Felt my mom around us and saw signs that she was," the 44-year-old noted. "Said goodbye to things that don't serve positivity in my life and made room for lots of good things in 2024."

Despite the pain, Hewitt also celebrated some joyful moments in 2023—especially involving her kids Autumn James, 10, Atticus James, 8, and Aidan James, 2, who she shares with husband Brian Hallisay.

"I had the greatest time being a mommy at home with my kids," she wrote. "Celebrated 10 years with my guy. Got some tattoos. And truly let whatever I needed to learn teach me. And so here I am. Happy, blessed, grateful and filled with hope. I will be praying our world gets better this year and everyone sees less pain, fear and heartbreak. Love to all and Happy New Year!"

Instagram

Hewitt—who recently addressed claims that she looks unrecognizable now—accompanied the post with a makeup-free selfie showing her in a dark crewneck as she rang in 2024. 

Raise a glass to more stars celebrating New Year's Eve 2023:

Instagram

Hilary Duff

The pregnant actress quipped that chef Gaby Dalkin "made 29 deadly pizzas …. Mostly for me! Happy new year!" 

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Sabrina Carpenter

The "Feather" singer got the party started in Times Square.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Matt Rogers, Bowen Yang, Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper

The two comedians joined hosts Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper during CNN's New Year's Eve special.

Jason Koerner/Getty Images for E11EVEN

Nicki Minaj

It truly was Barbie's World in Miami as the rapper performed during a NYE party.

Jason Koerner/Getty Images for E11EVEN

Alix Earle

The TikToker rang in 2024 by watching Nicki Minaj perform at E11EVEN Miami.

Jason Koerner/Getty Images for E11EVEN

Julia Fox

The Uncut Gems actress also stepped out in a unique ensemble for the Miami bash.

Snapchat

JoJo Siwa

The influencer celebrated the countdown on Snapchat.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Jelly Roll and Jessie Murph

The "Wild Ones" collaborators lit up the stage on NYE.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

LL Cool J

He hit the stage in New York before the ball dropped.

Instagram / Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan

"Wishing everyone a Blessed year," the Mean Girls star, who celebrated the holiday with husband Bader Shammas, wrote on Instagram. "May it be filled with Love, Good Health, Peace and Happiness! Full of gratitude."

The actress shared her post five months after the couple welcomed their first child, son Luai.

Instagram / Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham & David Beckham

Victoria shared photos from her New Year's Eve dinner with her husband and her parents. She captioned her Instagram post, "Creating memories this NY Eve x family time really is everything x I love you all so much @davidbeckham @jackie.adams_ xxx."

Instagram / Ian Somerhalder

Ian Somerhalder & Nikki Reed

The Vampire Diaries actor wrote on Instagram Dec. 31, "Yeahhhhhhh 2024!"

Instagram / Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato

The singer shared a montage of favorite moments of 2023, including a video of herself kissing fiancé Jutes.

Instagram

Jennifer Love Hewitt

Snapchat

Arnold Schwarzenegger

The politician was surrounded by his pet pig and Yorkie in his New Year's message.

Instagram

Alabama Barker

Travis Barker's 18-year-old daughter showed off a green hairdo for New Year's 2023.

Instagram

Aubrey Paige & Ryan Seacrest

While Ryan Seacrest hosted Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, his girlfriend was close by cheering him on.

X/@HalleBailey

Halle Bailey

The Little Mermaid actress shared photos from 2023, including a selfie with boyfriend DDG. "2023 is a year i will never ever forget," she wrote on X. "looking back on this year i can’t believe this is my life, i’m so thankful to God also thankful to all of you for your unwavering support. let’s bring in this new year stronger than ever, life is what we make it."

Instagram

Khloe Kardashian

The Kardashians star shared that Liquid IV is a "NYE MUST" in a sponsored post to ring in 2024.

Instagram / Diane Kruger / Cindy Ord / Getty Images

Diane Kruger

"Good bye 2023," the Inglorious Basterds actress wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her and Norman Reedus' daughter Nova. "Can’t say that you brought out the best in us all. Here’s to more unicorns, humanity and empathy."

Snapchat

Skai Jackson

The Jessie star wished her followers a wonderful 2024 on Snapchat.

