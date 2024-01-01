Pretty Little Liars' Brant Daugherty and Wife Kim Welcome Baby No. 2

Brant Daugherty, who played Noel Kahn on Pretty Little Liars, is taking on a new role: father of two. The actor and his wife Kim recently welcomed a baby and revealed the little one's name.

No pretty little lies here: Brant Daugherty is officially a father of two.

The Pretty Little Liars alum, who played Noel Kahn on the series, and his wife Kim Daugherty recently welcomed a baby boy.

"We were gonna post for the holidays but ended up having the merriest Christmas of all," Brant wrote on Instagram Jan. 1 alongside photos of their newborn. "Welcome to the world, Aero Lore Daugherty."

The little one joins big brother Wilder. It looks like the 2-year-old is already loving being an older sibling too as the post featured footage of him snuggling next to his little brother and giving him hugs and kisses. 

Kim also celebrated Aero's arrival by sharing a video featuring highlights from the past year to Instagram and calling his birth "the very best part" of 2023.

The announcement comes nearly three months after Kim and Brant exclusively told E! News that they were expecting their second child and how Wilder helped reveal the news by presenting his dad with a box with the words "bun in the oven" on it.

"I told him, 'You're going to be a big brother, now go tell Daddy,'" the actress recalled to E! News. "And he brought the box over to Brant and gave it to him." 

Instagram, Brant Daugherty

Kim and Brant certainly had a lot to celebrate in 2023. Last fall, the couple—who wed in 2019—celebrated the seventh anniversary of their first date. 

"7 years since I sat down to coffee for the first time with this fella and what a road that's taken us on!" Kim wrote on Instagram Oct. 4. "I love you @brantdaugherty!!!"

In honor of their new family member's debut, here's a look back at more stars who welcomed babies in 2023.

Instagram / Jessa Duggar Seewald

Jessa Duggar Seewald & Ben Seewald

The Counting On star announced on Dec. 23 that she and her husband had welcomed their fifth child, a baby boy.

Instagram / Whitney Cummings

Whitney Cummings

The comedian announced Dec. 17 that she welcomed her first child, a baby boy.

Instagram / Shawn Johnson

Shawn Johnson & Andrew East

The Olympian and her husband welcomed their third baby on Dec. 12.

Ciara/Instagram

Ciara & Russell Wilson

On Dec. 11 the singer announced she had one, two stepped into life as a mother of four when she and her NFL quarterback husband welcomed daughter Amora Princess Wilson

Insatgram/Uzo Aduba

Uzo Aduba & Robert Sweeting

The Orange is the New Black star announced she and husband Robert Sweeting welcomed their first baby together.

"I've never been in love so quickly, so deeply in my entire life," she wrote on Instagram Nov. 30. "I really don't know what to say, guys. My heart is full. Thank you, God. I have joy like a fountain."

Ryan Cabrera & Alexa Bliss

The rocker and the WWE star found their way down to parenthood when they welcomed baby girl Hendrix Rouge Cabrera on Nov. 27.

Instagram/Sam Hunt

Sam Hunt & Hannah Lee Fowler

The country music star's house party just got a little bigger! He announced on Nov. 21 that their 17-month-old daughter Lucy is now a big sister.

Getty Images

Paris Hilton & Carter Reum

In an Instagram post shared on Thanksgiving, the Paris in Love star announced she and her husband welcomed their second child together, a baby girl named London.

Brooke Kelly Photography / @brookekellyphotography

Jana Kramer & Allan Russell

They got the boy! The singer announced on Nov. 13 that she and the soccer player welcomed son Roman James Russell.

Instagram / Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay & Tana Ramsay

The Masterchef star and wife Tana Ramsay announced Nov. 11 that they welcomed their sixth child, son Jesse James Ramsay.

Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

The Kardashians star gave birth to her first baby with the Blink-182 drummer, a son named Rocky Thirteen Barker, at exactly midnight on Nov. 1, according to a birth certificate obtained by E! News.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Marcus Mumford & Carey Mulligan

"Good baby, 10 out of 10 so far," the Maestro actress joked to Entertainment Tonight of her and the musican's third daughter. 

Instagram/Julie Lorentzen

Julie Lorentzen & Camilla Lorentzen

The TikTokers welcomed a baby boy one year after suffering a miscarriage, they announced on Nov. 1.

Instagram/Jason Kennedy

Jason Kennedy & Lauren Scruggs Kennedy

The former E! News host and his wife's son Ryver became a big brother when the couple welcomed daughter Poppy on Oct. 10.

Instagram/Tara Lipinski

Tara Lipinski & Todd Kapostasy 

The retired figure skater and her husband welcomed a baby girl named Georgie Winter via surrogate in October. 

Instagram/Alexis Allen

Jimmie Allen & Alexis Allen

The country singer and his wife welcomed their third child—son Cohen Ace James—on Sept. 27, five months after announcing their breakup

In October, Jimmie's rep told People that the couple—who also share daughters Naomi and Zara—"decided to work on things together and are still together." 

 

Instagram/Becca Kufrin

Becca Kufrin & Thomas Jacobs

The Bachelor in Paradise couple announced Sept. 23 that they welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Benson Lee Jacobs Kufrin.

Instagram/Bonnie Wright

Bonnie Wright & Andrew Lococo

Yer a mom, Ginny! The Harry Potter alum gave birth to her baby on Sept. 19

"Say hello to Elio Ocean Wright Lococo," she wrote in her son's birth announcement. "We’re all healthy and happy."

Fun fact: Little Elio shares the same birthday as Emma Watson's Hermione Granger character!

Instagram/Chanel Iman

Chanel Iman & Davon Godchaux

The model gave birth to her first child with the NFL star on Sept. 19. Named Capri Summer Godchaux, the baby girl joins older sisters Cali and Cassie, who Chanel shares with ex Sterling Shepard.

Insatgram/Liv Lo Golding

Henry Golding & Liv Lo Golding

Golding, party of four! The Crazy rich Asians star and his wife welcomed their second baby girl, Florence Likan Golding, on Sept. 9. 

Instagram (elyse_myers)

Elyse Meyers & Jonas Meyers

The TikToker and her husband welcomed their second child, a son named Oliver, in September.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Stassi Schroeder & Beau Clark

The Vanderpump Rules alum and her husband welcomed their second child, son Messer Rhys Clark, on Sept. 7.

Instagram/Taylor Neisen

Liev Schreiber & Taylor Neisen

The Ray Donovan star became a girl dad on Aug. 27 when he welcomed baby girl Hazel Bee with Taylor Neisen. Liev is also dad to teenagers Kai and Sasha with ex Naomi Watts.

Instagram/Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian

Love all around! The retired tennis champion and the Reddit co-founder welcomed their second daughter, Adira River Ohanian, in August.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Chad Michael Murray & Sarah Roemer

The two announced Aug. 19 that they welcomed their third child, a baby girl.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Ashley Olsen & Louis Eisner

The actress-turned-designer welcomed her first child—a baby boy named Otto—with her husband earlier this year, multiple outlets reported on Aug. 14.

Instagram/April Marie

April Marie & Cody Cooper

The Ultimatum star and her boyfriend welcomed a baby girl on Aug. 9.

Instagram/Diana Jenkins

Diana Jenkins & Asher Monroe

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum and her fiancé welcomed daughter Elodie Mae Book on Aug. 8. The baby girl joins big sister Eliyanah, as well as Diana's adult kids Innis and Eneya from her previous marriage to Roger Jenkins.

James Devaney/GC Images

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky

Fifteen months after welcoming son RZA with the rapper, the "Umbrella" singer gave birth to the couple's second child, Riot Rose, on Aug. 1, according to a birth certificate obtained by E! News.

Instagram/Tia Blanco

Brody Jenner & Tia Blanco

The Hills: New Beginnings star and the surfer welcomed their first child—a baby girl named Honey Raye Jenner—on July 29.

