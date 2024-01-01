Pretty Little Liars' Brant Daugherty and Wife Kim Welcome Baby No. 2

Watch : The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More

No pretty little lies here: Brant Daugherty is officially a father of two.

The Pretty Little Liars alum, who played Noel Kahn on the series, and his wife Kim Daugherty recently welcomed a baby boy.

"We were gonna post for the holidays but ended up having the merriest Christmas of all," Brant wrote on Instagram Jan. 1 alongside photos of their newborn. "Welcome to the world, Aero Lore Daugherty."

The little one joins big brother Wilder. It looks like the 2-year-old is already loving being an older sibling too as the post featured footage of him snuggling next to his little brother and giving him hugs and kisses.

Kim also celebrated Aero's arrival by sharing a video featuring highlights from the past year to Instagram and calling his birth "the very best part" of 2023.

The announcement comes nearly three months after Kim and Brant exclusively told E! News that they were expecting their second child and how Wilder helped reveal the news by presenting his dad with a box with the words "bun in the oven" on it.