Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean and Wife Rochelle Officially Break Up After 12 Years of Marriage

Watch : Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean And Wife Separating

They are not back together, alright.

AJ McLean and his wife Rochelle Deanna Karidis announced they are getting a divorce nine months after revealing their separation.

"As you all know we have been separated for over a year now," the Backstreet Boys star wrote on Instagram Jan. 1. "While we have hoped for reconciliation we have decided to officially end our marriage."

The couple—who tied the knot in December 2011 at the Beverly Hills Hotel—are focusing on amicably raising their kids Elliott, 11, and Lyric, 6, in the wake of the breakup.

"It is with deep love and respect that we have made this decision," AJ continued in the post, also shared on Rochelle's page. "Our focus now is moving forward in the healthiest possible way with friendship and coparenting our girls at the forefront of this next chapter. We appreciate your kindness respect and privacy at this time."

AJ and Rochelle shared in March 2023 that they were facing challenges in their relationship.