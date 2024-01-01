Gypsy Rose Blanchard Speaks Out in First Videos Since Prison Release

Watch : Gypsy Rose Blanchard Thanks Fans in New IG Video

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is preparing for her prison confessions.

The 32-year-old spoke out in the first videos since she was released from the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri on Dec. 28 after serving seven years for her role in the 2015 death of her mother Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard.

"I'm finally free," Gypsy shared in a TikTok video Dec. 31. "I just wanted to send a quick video to thank everyone for the massive amount of support that I've been getting on social media. Everyone has been really, really nice and supportive, and I really appreciate that."

Wearing a New Orleans Saints jersey for the NFL game day, she continued, "It's nice to be home. I'm back home in Louisiana, enjoying a beautiful day outside."

Gypsy went on to discuss what's next for her—including her Lifetime docuseries The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, which premieres Jan. 5—as well as her eBook Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom, out Jan. 9.