Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s New Year’s Eve Kiss Will Make Your Head Spin ’Round

Watch : Travis Kelce Reveals His Gift From Taylor Swift’s Brother

She'll be cleaning up bottles with him on New Year's Day.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce rang in New Year's Eve together at a festive party on Dec. 31—and their last kiss of the year was flawless, really something.

The couple locked lips while counting down to the clock striking midnight, as seen in photos circulating on social media, which show the "Cardigan" singer's arms around Travis' neck as he holds her waist.

Taylor fully embodied her Midnights album in a sparkling Peppiatt dress, with her hairdo topped with Jennifer Behr's moon and star hair pins. Meanwhile, the NFL player also channeled her 2022 album in a "Maroon" suit.

The celebration came hours after Taylor cheered on Travis at the Kansas City Chiefs' NYE game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

For that occasion, the pair also proved to be in sync as Taylor wore a cream-colored varsity jacket that matched one Travis had worn at his prior football game on Christmas Day. However, the Grammy winner's jacket was seemingly customized with a "Tay-Tay" patch, in addition to the Chiefs logo.