Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s New Year’s Eve Kiss Will Make Your Head Spin ’Round

She'll be cleaning up bottles with him on New Year's Day.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce rang in New Year's Eve together at a festive party on Dec. 31—and their last kiss of the year was flawless, really something.
The couple locked lips while counting down to the clock striking midnight, as seen in photos circulating on social media, which show the "Cardigan" singer's arms around Travis' neck as he holds her waist.
Taylor fully embodied her Midnights album in a sparkling Peppiatt dress, with her hairdo topped with Jennifer Behr's moon and star hair pins. Meanwhile, the NFL player also channeled her 2022 album in a "Maroon" suit.
The celebration came hours after Taylor cheered on Travis at the Kansas City Chiefs' NYE game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
For that occasion, the pair also proved to be in sync as Taylor wore a cream-colored varsity jacket that matched one Travis had worn at his prior football game on Christmas Day. However, the Grammy winner's jacket was seemingly customized with a "Tay-Tay" patch, in addition to the Chiefs logo.
Needless to say, she has earned his Chiefs family's stamp of approval.
In fact, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt revealed that her family is "so happy and excited" for Taylor and Travis.
"She is wonderful, beautiful, brilliant, all of the things," Gracie Hunt shared on Outkick the Morning with Charly Arnolt last month. "And it's been so much fun to get to have her coming to Chiefs games."
Teammate Patrick Mahomes has also noticed that the lovers "match so well."
"He realized how cool of a person she was and she is," Patrick shared on CBS Mornings' Dec. 25 episode. "So, for us, I mean, there were a couple of jokes here and there in the beginning, but she's just part of Chiefs Kingdom now and she's part of the team."
See photos of Taylor's football outing on New Year's Eve before their glittering party: