Anderson Cooper's Giggle Fit Steals the Show After Andy Cohen's Sex Confession on New Year's Eve

The alcohol ban is officially lifted.
The drinking games were back when Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper returned to host CNN's New Year's Eve Live on Dec. 31. The duo played "Never Have I Ever" with pal Neil Patrick Harris on air, including the question "Never have I ever hooked up with a fan."
Andy, 55, took a sip from his glass, saying, "Well, I mean, if they're not a fan, they wouldn't..."
Neil—who married David Burtka in 2014—also took a drink from his Red Bull and noted, "If they weren't before, they were after. You know what I'm talking about?"
Anderson cracked up at the joke, and his giggle fit was the gift that kept on giving on New Year's Eve.
"I need Anderson's giggle on my daily playlist….in all seriousness," one person commented on the clip, while another added, "Anderson lives vicariously through Andy's naughtiness. I love his giggles!"
Other social media users thanked the network for seemingly allowing Andy and Anderson to indulge on NYE once again.
"Thank you for letting them drink," one user said. "I watched this 6 times."
Andy and Anderson had a more sober New Year's Eve special last year, restricting their alcohol consumption after Andy had dissed Ryan Seacrest during the 2021 broadcast, when the Bravo host called the competitors a "group of losers."
The following year, Andy confirmed, "We aren't drinking, but we're going to have a BLAST."
However, this year, the TV stars continued their tradition of taking shots during the countdown to midnight.
"We've been here for seven years doing this and for most of those years—" Andy began, as Anderson remarked, "Are you asking about alcohol?"
"At the top of the hour we typically have a toast," the Watch What Happens Live host noted. "I guess, I'm just wondering does daddy get his juice?"
He poured a shot for each host as they toasted to 2024.
See how more stars celebrated New Year's Eve 2023.