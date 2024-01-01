Anderson Cooper's Giggle Fit Steals the Show After Andy Cohen's Sex Confession on New Year's Eve

Watch : Andy Cohen & Ryan Seacrest Address New Year's Eve Feud Rumors

The alcohol ban is officially lifted.

The drinking games were back when Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper returned to host CNN's New Year's Eve Live on Dec. 31. The duo played "Never Have I Ever" with pal Neil Patrick Harris on air, including the question "Never have I ever hooked up with a fan."

Andy, 55, took a sip from his glass, saying, "Well, I mean, if they're not a fan, they wouldn't..."

Neil—who married David Burtka in 2014—also took a drink from his Red Bull and noted, "If they weren't before, they were after. You know what I'm talking about?"

Anderson cracked up at the joke, and his giggle fit was the gift that kept on giving on New Year's Eve.

"I need Anderson's giggle on my daily playlist….in all seriousness," one person commented on the clip, while another added, "Anderson lives vicariously through Andy's naughtiness. I love his giggles!"