Anderson Cooper's Giggle Fit Steals the Show After Andy Cohen's Sex Confession on New Year's Eve

Anderson Cooper hilariously couldn't keep it together while playing a drinking game with Andy Cohen and Neil Patrick Harris on CNN's New Year's Eve special.

By Lindsay Weinberg Jan 01, 2024 4:30 PMTags
Anderson CooperHolidaysNew Year's EveNew Year's DayCelebritiesAndy Cohen
Watch: Andy Cohen & Ryan Seacrest Address New Year's Eve Feud Rumors

The alcohol ban is officially lifted.

The drinking games were back when Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper returned to host CNN's New Year's Eve Live on Dec. 31. The duo played "Never Have I Ever" with pal Neil Patrick Harris on air, including the question "Never have I ever hooked up with a fan."

Andy, 55, took a sip from his glass, saying, "Well, I mean, if they're not a fan, they wouldn't..."

Neil—who married David Burtka in 2014—also took a drink from his Red Bull and noted, "If they weren't before, they were after. You know what I'm talking about?"

Anderson cracked up at the joke, and his giggle fit was the gift that kept on giving on New Year's Eve.

"I need Anderson's giggle on my daily playlist….in all seriousness," one person commented on the clip, while another added, "Anderson lives vicariously through Andy's naughtiness. I love his giggles!"

photos
Anderson Cooper's Son Wyatt's Cutest Photos

Other social media users thanked the network for seemingly allowing Andy and Anderson to indulge on NYE once again. 

"Thank you for letting them drink," one user said. "I watched this 6 times."

Trending Stories

1

Andy Cohen's Sex Confession Sends Anderson Cooper Into Giggle Fit

2
Exclusive

Astrologer Susan Miller Reveals 2024 Predictions for Each Zodiac Sign

3
Exclusive

Natalia Grace Docuseries: Why She Calls Her Adoptive Mom a "Monster"

Andy and Anderson had a more sober New Year's Eve special last year, restricting their alcohol consumption after Andy had dissed Ryan Seacrest during the 2021 broadcast, when the Bravo host called the competitors a "group of losers."

The following year, Andy confirmed, "We aren't drinking, but we're going to have a BLAST." 

However, this year, the TV stars continued their tradition of taking shots during the countdown to midnight.

"We've been here for seven years doing this and for most of those years—" Andy began, as Anderson remarked, "Are you asking about alcohol?"

Taylor Hill/WireImage

"At the top of the hour we typically have a toast," the Watch What Happens Live host noted. "I guess, I'm just wondering does daddy get his juice?"

He poured a shot for each host as they toasted to 2024.

See how more stars celebrated New Year's Eve 2023.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Sabrina Carpenter

The "Feather" singer got the party started in Times Square.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Matt Rogers, Bowen Yang, Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper

The two comedians joined hosts Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper during CNN's New Year's Eve special.

Jason Koerner/Getty Images for E11EVEN

Nicki Minaj

It truly was Barbie's World in Miami as the rapper performed during a NYE party.

Jason Koerner/Getty Images for E11EVEN

Alix Earle

The TikToker rang in 2024 by watching Nicki Minaj perform at E11EVEN Miami.

Jason Koerner/Getty Images for E11EVEN

Julia Fox

The Uncut Gems actress also stepped out in a unique ensemble for the Miami bash.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Jelly Roll and Jessie Murph

The "Wild Ones" collaborators lit up the stage on NYE.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

LL Cool J

He hit the stage in New York before the ball dropped.

Instagram / Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan

"Wishing everyone a Blessed year," the Mean Girls star, who celebrated the holiday with husband Bader Shammas, wrote on Instagram. "May it be filled with Love, Good Health, Peace and Happiness! Full of gratitude."

The actress shared her post five months after the couple welcomed their first child, son Luai.

Instagram / Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham & David Beckham

Victoria shared photos from her New Year's Eve dinner with her husband and her parents. She captioned her Instagram post, "Creating memories this NY Eve x family time really is everything x I love you all so much @davidbeckham @jackie.adams_ xxx."

Instagram / Ian Somerhalder

Ian Somerhalder & Nikki Reed

The Vampire Diaries actor wrote on Instagram Dec. 31, "Yeahhhhhhh 2024!"

Instagram / Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato

The singer shared a montage of favorite moments of 2023, including a video of herself kissing fiancé Jutes.

Instagram / Diane Kruger / Cindy Ord / Getty Images

Diane Kruger

"Good bye 2023," the Inglorious Basterds actress wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her and Norman Reedus' daughter Nova. "Can’t say that you brought out the best in us all. Here’s to more unicorns, humanity and empathy."

Instagram

Aubrey Paige & Ryan Seacrest

While Ryan Seacrest hosted Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, his girlfriend was close by cheering him on.

X/@HalleBailey

Halle Bailey

The Little Mermaid actress shared photos from 2023, including a selfie with boyfriend DDG. "2023 is a year i will never ever forget," she wrote on X. "looking back on this year i can’t believe this is my life, i’m so thankful to God also thankful to all of you for your unwavering support. let’s bring in this new year stronger than ever, life is what we make it."

Instagram

Khloe Kardashian

The Kardashians star shared that Liquid IV is a "NYE MUST" in a sponsored post to ring in 2024.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Andy Cohen's Sex Confession Sends Anderson Cooper Into Giggle Fit

2
Exclusive

Astrologer Susan Miller Reveals 2024 Predictions for Each Zodiac Sign

3
Exclusive

Natalia Grace Docuseries: Why She Calls Her Adoptive Mom a "Monster"

4

20 Secrets About The Devil Wears Prada? Groundbreaking

5
Exclusive

Sister Wives' Christine Had Another Date the Day She Met David