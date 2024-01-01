Taylor Swift Matches Travis Kelce's Style at Chiefs' New Year's Eve Game

While cheering on her boyfriend Travis Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs' home game on New Year's Eve 2023, Taylor Swift sported a look almost identical to one the NFL star sported a week prior.

Watch: Travis Kelce Gushes Over ‘Amazing’ Taylor Swift!

Look what you made Taylor Swift do to her NFL style game.

While cheering on her boyfriend Travis Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs' home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Dec. 31, the "Blank Space" singer wore a cream and black varsity jacket with the team's logo, customized with a patch that appeared to read, "Tay-Tay."

Travis, 34, had sported a nearly identical jacket—minus the patch and with different trim—last week when he arrived at Arrowhead for the Chiefs' Christmas Day game against the Las Vegas Raiders, as seen in a photo shared on his and the NFL's Instagram pages.

Taylor paired her jacket with black pants worn over matching stiletto boots at the game, which the Chiefs won 25-17.

This marked the ninth time the 34-year-old has been seen at Travis' games since the two began dating over the summer. She has so far showcased a variety of stylish outfits incorporating various pieces of Chiefs apparel during her outings.

Taylor Swift's NFL Game Style

The Grammy winner had previously attended the Chiefs' Dec. 25 game and made that event a full family affair, bringing along for the first time both of her parents at the same time—with her mom Andrea Swift making her debut—as well as her brother Austin Swift. Taylor's mom and her dad Scott Swift were spotted chatting with Travis' dad Ed Kelce at the event.

Taylor's mom and her dad Scott Swift were spotted chatting with Travis' dad Ed Kelce at the event.

Both Taylor's dad and brother have accompanied her to Chiefs games before. Travis, 34, recently revealed on his and brother Jason Kelce's podcast New Heights that Austin gave him a holiday gift while dressed as Santa during the Christmas Day game.

"He made me feel like a child because his gift to me was straight out of the bag—in the Santa sack," the Chiefs tight end said. "And handed me a VHS of my favorite football movie of all time: Little Giants."

Meanwhile, Taylor and Travis's romance has received a stamp of approval from Gracie Hunt, daughter of Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt.

"We're so happy," she said, "and excited for them."

See photos of Taylor at Travis' latest Chiefs game below:

Chiefs Game No. 9 for Taylor

Varsity Style

Let's Go Chiefs

Chiefs Score

Go Travis

Cheering on Her Man

