Taylor Swift Matches Travis Kelce's Style at Chiefs' New Year's Eve Game

Watch : Travis Kelce Gushes Over ‘Amazing’ Taylor Swift!

Look what you made Taylor Swift do to her NFL style game.

While cheering on her boyfriend Travis Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs' home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Dec. 31, the "Blank Space" singer wore a cream and black varsity jacket with the team's logo, customized with a patch that appeared to read, "Tay-Tay."

Travis, 34, had sported a nearly identical jacket—minus the patch and with different trim—last week when he arrived at Arrowhead for the Chiefs' Christmas Day game against the Las Vegas Raiders, as seen in a photo shared on his and the NFL's Instagram pages.

Taylor paired her jacket with black pants worn over matching stiletto boots at the game, which the Chiefs won 25-17.

This marked the ninth time the 34-year-old has been seen at Travis' games since the two began dating over the summer. She has so far showcased a variety of stylish outfits incorporating various pieces of Chiefs apparel during her outings.