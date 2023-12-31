Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Embrace in New Photo Amid Blossoming Romance

Selena Gomez offered fans another glimpse at her blossoming relationship with Benny Blanco just before the start of the New Year's holiday.

Selena Gomez is ending 2023 in the arms of her man.

The "Heart Wants What It Wants" singer shared a photo of herself and Benny Blanco cuddled up together on a walk by the ocean on her Instagram Stories Dec. 30. Selena is seen smiling as the music producer wraps his arms around her from behind and kisses her neck.

The Only Murders in the Building actress posted the pic with the music producer two days before the New Year and weeks after she revealed the pair's relationship on social media.

Selena, 31, appeared to first confirm she and Benny, 35, are dating Dec. 7 when she commented on a fan page's Instagram post about the couple, who had been sparking romance rumors. "He is my absolute everything in my heart," she wrote, later adding, "Why has he been the best thing that's ever happened to me. He's still better than anyone I've ever been with."

photos
Selena Gomez Through the Years

Since then, Selena has offered her fans more glimpses into her romance with Benny, sharing on her Instagram pics of the two kissing, going on a date and hanging out with friends together in New York City. She even debuted a curious piece of jewelry that appeared to pay tribute to her man.

Selena and Benny have known each other for several years. In 2019, they collaborated with Tainy and J Balvin on the track "I Can't Get Enough." Earlier this year, Benny co-produced Selena's hit single "Single Soon."

Look back at Selena and Benny's road to romance below:

Instagram / Selena Gomez

PDA Alert

Selena shared this pic of herself and Benny one day before New Year's Eve 2023.

Instagram, Selena Gomez

Appreciating Art

Two days after Christmas 2023, Selena shared new pics of herself and Benny at what appeared to be an art exhibit.

Instagram / Selena Gomez

Spending Time With Benny

In mid-December, Selena shared several photos of herself hanging out in New York City with friends and Benny...

Instagram/@selenagomez

That Kiss

...including a pic of the two kissing. 

Instagram/@selenagomez

With This Ring...

After appearing to confirm her relationship with Benny, Selena shared this pic on her Instagram Stories, which shows her wearing a bejeweled "B" ring.

Kevin Winter/WireImage / Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Rare Impact Fund

Selena Appears to Confirm Relationship

In early December 2023, amid romance rumors, the singer commented on a fan page's Instagram post, regarding Benny, "He is my absolute everything in my heart."

She continued, "Why has he been the best thing that's ever happened to me. He's still better than anyone I've ever been with."

The Rare Beauty founder also shared a photo on her Instagram Story of her leaning her head on what looked to be Benny's chest.

Trending Stories

1

Nick Carter Shares Family Vid in First Post Since Bobbie Jean's Death

2

Nikki Reed Shares Update on Life With Ian Somerhalder and Their 2 Kids

3

14 Secrets About The Notebook Revealed

