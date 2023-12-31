Nigel Lythgoe Responds to Paula Abdul's Sexual Assault Allegations

Watch : Paula Abdul Sues Nigel Lythgoe for Sexual Assault

Nigel Lythgoe is denying Paula Abdul's allegations that he sexually assaulted her, which she had made in a recent lawsuit filed against him.

The TV exec, who worked with the singer as an executive producer on American Idol and co-judge of So You Think You Can Dance—a show he co-created, issued a statement to E! News in response to the accusations laid out in her filing, which was submitted to a Los Angeles court Dec. 29.

"To say that I am shocked and saddened by the allegations made against me by Paula Abdul is a wild understatement," Lythgoe said. "For more than two decades, Paula and I have interacted as dear—and entirely platonic—friends and colleagues. Yesterday, however, out of the blue, I learned of these claims in the press and I want to be clear: not only are they false, they are deeply offensive to me and to everything I stand for."

Lythgoe said that he "can't pretend to understand exactly why she would file a lawsuit that she must know is untrue." He added, "But I can promise that I will fight this appalling smear with everything I have."