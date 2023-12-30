Nikki Reed Shares Update on Life Away From Hollywood With Ian Somerhalder and Their 2 Kids

Nikki Reed shared insight into her life with husband Ian Somerhalder and their children on their farm, years after the Twilight star and Vampire Diaries alum stopped acting onscreen.

Watch: Nikki Reed Gives Birth To Baby No. 2 With Ian Somerhalder

Several years ago, Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder were living the Hollywood dream as stars of two of the biggest onscreen vampire franchises.

Nowadays, the Twilight actress and Vampire Diaries alum reside away from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles. The pair, who have been married since 2015, haven't acted onscreen since appearing together in the Netflix series V Wars in 2020. More than a year ago, they moved to a farm outside of the city with their daughter, Bodhi Soleil, 6, and baby boy, 6 months, whose name has not been made public. Nikki recently offered an update on their life away from the cameras.

"Right now, raising babies is the most important thing for me," the 35-year-old told NewBeauty in an interview posted Dec. 28. "Then, Ian and I have an incredible documentary called Common Ground that is also of peak importance—Demi Moore hosted the screening for it, which was really wonderful."

Ian narrates the film, which focuses on climate change and is the sequel to the 2020 documentary Kiss the Ground. Nikki serves as an executive producer.

"We also have a company we're launching that is going to market in January," Nikki continued, "And then I have my business and holidays are always hectic with that. Literally, everything is all hitting at the same time, and everything is important."

The actress keeps busy with her socially conscious jewelry brand BaYou With Love. The products are sold online but she hopes to soon see them in stores.

"How can we continue to strive towards better? For me, that means sustainability and amazing regeneration," she said. "We even use diamonds that are grown using hydropower. I love that idea of that cyclical feeling of extracting, giving, and also giving maybe more than you're extracting. That is a huge part of next year, bringing this line to a regenerative space. And, hopefully in 2024, we're moving into a brick-and-mortar, too."

Presley Ann/Getty Images for The Art of Elysium

As for Ian, in addition to making environmentally minded documentaries, he and his former Vampire Diaries costar Paul Wesley co-own their own bourbon whiskey brand, Brothers Bond Bourbon, which they launched in 2020.

In November, Ian spoke to E! News about where he saw himself in the future. "I will be a rancher and building legacy brands," he said, "whether it's my bourbon or my health and wellness company, and the regenerative agriculture and healthy soil management practices that I live by and our family lives by. That's where my life was going."

He continued, "So when people say 'Why do you care?' That's why I care. Because that's who I am, that's what I'm going to become."

Look back at Nikki and Ian's cutest moments together below:

Instagram
Giving "Gratitude"

The Lost actor praises his wife for helping him get "out of a terrible business situation" that left him in the hospital. "This woman here decided that she didn't want to see her husband ruin his body/mind/spirit and pulled up her bootstraps and got down in the trenches assembling a team to get to the negotiating table to find a way out," he shared. "She devoted her life to getting me out of that mess and it almost killed her along the way. I am where I am BECAUSE of this woman. Brothers Bond Bourbon is actually here today because of this woman. I was able to start my life over because of this woman."

Instagram
Birthday Boy

In December 2020, Nikki shared a sweet birthday tribute to her husband, writing, "Happy Happy birthday to this man right here. The most creative, certifiably genius, deepest thinker of anyone I have ever known with the most giving spirit."

Instagram
Rainforest Sips

Ian and wife Nikki celebrated spring (and being married four years) by sipping on bush chai in the rainforest in April 2019. 

Instagram
Pure Bliss

The actor shared this romantic photo, along with a sweet caption about his lady love on their fourth wedding anniversary in 2019. "I'm completely blown away by you...," he began, adding, "Whether dancing at our wedding, swimming across the seas, cuddling one of our furry creatures, jumping on airplanes around the world, snapping beautiful photos or sitting hand and hand looking at the ocean with a beer: we do it all together. It's been nothing short of amazing to breathe the air of the bright blue sky all over this planet with you."

Instagram
Defying Gravity

This duo's love is one that clearly defies the laws of physics.

Instagram
Precious Peck

The lovebirds really like locking lips with each other!

Instagram
Sweet Snuggles

In this throwback picture from 2015, the precious pair enjoyed some not-so-covert makeout time.

Instagram
Cute Carry

In another flashback photo—this time from 2014—the Vampire Diaries actor whisked his wife right off her feet!

Instagram
Romance in the Rain

During New York Fashion Week, the cute couple shared a sweet smooch in the rain.

Instagram
Flawless Family

For Father's Day, the CW star threw it back to this adorable moment where he planted a peck on Nikki's growing baby bump.

Instagram
Fun in the Sun

The two showed off their fit figures while out on the water in this photo. And clearly, they couldn't keep their hands off each other!

Instagram
Crazy Kiss

The actress loves doing acrobatics and her hubby loves supporting her (literally!).

Instagram
Polaroid Perfection

This precious photo was posted in honor of the couple's third anniversary and we can't get over the cuteness.

Instagram
Valentine's Day View

Aw, how romantic. The lovebirds smooched under the setting sun on Valentine's Day.

Instagram
Awards Show Smooch

Aren't these two so cute sharing a kiss at the Golden Globes?

Instagram
Greener Pastures

The animal lovers look so cozy laying on the grass next to some beautiful horses in this snap.

Instagram
Black-and-White Bliss

The couple loves their PDA.

