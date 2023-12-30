Nikki Reed Shares Update on Life Away From Hollywood With Ian Somerhalder and Their 2 Kids

Several years ago, Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder were living the Hollywood dream as stars of two of the biggest onscreen vampire franchises.
Nowadays, the Twilight actress and Vampire Diaries alum reside away from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles. The pair, who have been married since 2015, haven't acted onscreen since appearing together in the Netflix series V Wars in 2020. More than a year ago, they moved to a farm outside of the city with their daughter, Bodhi Soleil, 6, and baby boy, 6 months, whose name has not been made public. Nikki recently offered an update on their life away from the cameras.
"Right now, raising babies is the most important thing for me," the 35-year-old told NewBeauty in an interview posted Dec. 28. "Then, Ian and I have an incredible documentary called Common Ground that is also of peak importance—Demi Moore hosted the screening for it, which was really wonderful."
Ian narrates the film, which focuses on climate change and is the sequel to the 2020 documentary Kiss the Ground. Nikki serves as an executive producer.
"We also have a company we're launching that is going to market in January," Nikki continued, "And then I have my business and holidays are always hectic with that. Literally, everything is all hitting at the same time, and everything is important."
The actress keeps busy with her socially conscious jewelry brand BaYou With Love. The products are sold online but she hopes to soon see them in stores.
"How can we continue to strive towards better? For me, that means sustainability and amazing regeneration," she said. "We even use diamonds that are grown using hydropower. I love that idea of that cyclical feeling of extracting, giving, and also giving maybe more than you're extracting. That is a huge part of next year, bringing this line to a regenerative space. And, hopefully in 2024, we're moving into a brick-and-mortar, too."
As for Ian, in addition to making environmentally minded documentaries, he and his former Vampire Diaries costar Paul Wesley co-own their own bourbon whiskey brand, Brothers Bond Bourbon, which they launched in 2020.
In November, Ian spoke to E! News about where he saw himself in the future. "I will be a rancher and building legacy brands," he said, "whether it's my bourbon or my health and wellness company, and the regenerative agriculture and healthy soil management practices that I live by and our family lives by. That's where my life was going."
He continued, "So when people say 'Why do you care?' That's why I care. Because that's who I am, that's what I'm going to become."
