Nikki Reed Shares Update on Life Away From Hollywood With Ian Somerhalder and Their 2 Kids

Watch : Nikki Reed Gives Birth To Baby No. 2 With Ian Somerhalder

Several years ago, Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder were living the Hollywood dream as stars of two of the biggest onscreen vampire franchises.

Nowadays, the Twilight actress and Vampire Diaries alum reside away from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles. The pair, who have been married since 2015, haven't acted onscreen since appearing together in the Netflix series V Wars in 2020. More than a year ago, they moved to a farm outside of the city with their daughter, Bodhi Soleil, 6, and baby boy, 6 months, whose name has not been made public. Nikki recently offered an update on their life away from the cameras.

"Right now, raising babies is the most important thing for me," the 35-year-old told NewBeauty in an interview posted Dec. 28. "Then, Ian and I have an incredible documentary called Common Ground that is also of peak importance—Demi Moore hosted the screening for it, which was really wonderful."