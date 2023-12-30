Rihanna and Kyle Richards Meet While Shopping in Aspen Just Before the New Year

Kyle Richards work, work, work, work, work, worked in an epic celebrity encounter to cap off a challenging 2023.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a photo of herself and daughters Farrah, 35, Alexia, 27, and Sophia, 23, appearing with none other than Rihanna at the luxury Western apparel store Kemo Sabe in Aspen, where their families are vacationing over the holidays.
"Beautiful inside and out @badgalriri," Kyle, who wore a cowboy hat, denim short-sleeve shirt over a black top and matching pants and cowboy boots, captioned her Dec. 29 Instagram post. "Making new memories at @kemosabe1990."
The same pic was shared on the store's page, along with the caption, "It's a match made in heaven! @kylerichards18 and @badgalriri met up in the Aspen store last night and we can't get enough." The business also included a pic of a turquoise cowboy hat that it said Kyle gifted Rihanna.
Rihanna visited the store with partner A$AP Rocky and their sons RZA Athelston Mayers, 19 months, and Riot Rose Mayers, 4 months, according to multiple reports.
The "Diamonds" singer was dressed in a white wool mid-length coat over a gray hoodie, paired with light blue jeans over matching suede cowboy boots from Kemo Sabe. She also sported a brown cowboy hat with a turquoise beaded trim and a turquoise snake-skin belt from the shop.
Kyle's husband Mauricio Umansky was also there, according to TMZ, which shared more photos of the families. The store was shut down for a VIP shopping event, the outlet reported.
Kyle, Mauricio and their four daughters, including Portia, 15, have been vacationing in Aspen in recent days. The reality star and her husband have gone on a few family vacations despite recent marital problems.
Earlier this month, Kyle told E! News the two were in therapy and trying to "work through things." She also signaled the two would be together over the holidays, adding, "I definitely will be giving him a gift if we're spending Christmas together."
As for her hopes for 2024, the reality star said, "This sounds cliché, but I really just want peace, I really do. This has been a really rough year going through so many difficult things in my personal life and so much scrutiny."
