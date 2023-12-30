Rihanna and Kyle Richards Meet While Shopping in Aspen Just Before the New Year

Watch : Kyle Richards SLAMS Rumors She’s Faking Marriage Troubles

Kyle Richards work, work, work, work, work, worked in an epic celebrity encounter to cap off a challenging 2023.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a photo of herself and daughters Farrah, 35, Alexia, 27, and Sophia, 23, appearing with none other than Rihanna at the luxury Western apparel store Kemo Sabe in Aspen, where their families are vacationing over the holidays.

"Beautiful inside and out @badgalriri," Kyle, who wore a cowboy hat, denim short-sleeve shirt over a black top and matching pants and cowboy boots, captioned her Dec. 29 Instagram post. "Making new memories at @kemosabe1990."

The same pic was shared on the store's page, along with the caption, "It's a match made in heaven! @kylerichards18 and @badgalriri met up in the Aspen store last night and we can't get enough." The business also included a pic of a turquoise cowboy hat that it said Kyle gifted Rihanna.

Rihanna visited the store with partner A$AP Rocky and their sons RZA Athelston Mayers, 19 months, and Riot Rose Mayers, 4 months, according to multiple reports.