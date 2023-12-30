Rihanna and Kyle Richards Meet While Shopping in Aspen Just Before the New Year

Kyle Richards is capping off 2023 with an epic celebrity encounter: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a photo of herself and her daughters with Rihanna during a trip to Aspen.

By Corinne Heller Dec 30, 2023 8:35 PMTags
VacationRihannaHolidaysThe Real Housewives Of Beverly HillsKyle Richards
Watch: Kyle Richards SLAMS Rumors She’s Faking Marriage Troubles

Kyle Richards work, work, work, work, work, worked in an epic celebrity encounter to cap off a challenging 2023.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a photo of herself and daughters Farrah, 35, Alexia, 27, and Sophia, 23, appearing with none other than Rihanna at the luxury Western apparel store Kemo Sabe in Aspen, where their families are vacationing over the holidays.

"Beautiful inside and out @badgalriri," Kyle, who wore a cowboy hat, denim short-sleeve shirt over a black top and matching pants and cowboy boots, captioned her Dec. 29 Instagram post. "Making new memories at @kemosabe1990."

The same pic was shared on the store's page, along with the caption, "It's a match made in heaven! @kylerichards18 and @badgalriri met up in the Aspen store last night and we can't get enough." The business also included a pic of a turquoise cowboy hat that it said Kyle gifted Rihanna.

Rihanna visited the store with partner A$AP Rocky and their sons RZA Athelston Mayers, 19 months, and Riot Rose Mayers, 4 months, according to multiple reports.

photos
The Timeline of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's Separation

The "Diamonds" singer was dressed in a white wool mid-length coat over a gray hoodie, paired with light blue jeans over matching suede cowboy boots from Kemo Sabe. She also sported a brown cowboy hat with a turquoise beaded trim and a turquoise snake-skin belt from the shop.

Instagram / Kyle Richards

Trending Stories

1

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shares Pic With Sister After Prison Release

2

Save Big on Sephora's Limited Edition Gift Sets from Clinique & More

3

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Get Stamp of Approval From Chiefs Family

Kyle's husband Mauricio Umansky was also there, according to TMZ, which shared more photos of the families. The store was shut down for a VIP shopping event, the outlet reported.

Kyle, Mauricio and their four daughters, including Portia, 15, have been vacationing in Aspen in recent days. The reality star and her husband have gone on a few family vacations despite recent marital problems.

Emma McIntyre / WireImage / BG041 / Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Earlier this month, Kyle told E! News the two were in therapy and trying to "work through things." She also signaled the two would be together over the holidays, adding, "I definitely will be giving him a gift if we're spending Christmas together."

As for her hopes for 2024, the reality star said, "This sounds cliché, but I really just want peace, I really do. This has been a really rough year going through so many difficult things in my personal life and so much scrutiny."

Look back at Kyle and Mauricio's sweetest family moments together:

Instagram/@kylerichards18

That's Amore

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky enjoy an Italian family vacation in August 2023 with daughters Farrah, Alexia, Sophia and Portia.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Yacht Life

The group glams up for a fabulous boat ride in Italy.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Cowboy Couture

The group attends the June 2023 Aspen wedding of Kyle's niece Whitney White.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Pajama Party

Ever the festive family, Kyle and her four daughters match on Christmas in red PJs.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Happy Father's Day 

"Happy Father's Day @mumansky18," Kyle wrote in June 2023, "so grateful that our girls have such an incredible Dad."

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Feeling the Love

The reality star added, " Leading them with love and instilling in them to be adventurous and live life to the fullest. Always there for them and not knowing how to say "no" They would definitely agree you get the best Dad award."

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Like Father, Like Daughter

Kyle shared a throback pic of Portia and Mauricio flashes adorable smiles.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

National Daughters Day

"Luckiest Mom on earth #nationaldaughtersday," Kyle wrote in September 2023. "Love my girls."

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Famous Family

The brood poses with other notable members of their extended family, including the Hiltons and Kim Richards' daughters.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Sin City Getaway

The brood lives it up in Las Vegas.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Happy Holidays

"Merry Christmas to you and yours," the reality star shared in December 2022.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Glam Guy

Mauricio enjoys a spa treatment from his youngest.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Capitol Cuties

The fam tours some Washington, D.C. monuments.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shares Pic With Sister After Prison Release

2

Save Big on Sephora's Limited Edition Gift Sets from Clinique & More

3

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Get Stamp of Approval From Chiefs Family

4

2 Fox News Staffers Die Over Christmas Weekend

5

What Taylor Swift's Brother Austin Gifted Travis Kelce for Christmas