Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shares Photo With Sister as She Reunites With Family After Prison Release

Watch : Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shares "First Selfie of Freedom"

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is enjoying family time as a free woman.

The 32-year-old Missouri woman reunited with her loved ones to celebrate her release from prison after serving seven years for her role in the murder of her mom Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, who she had accused of abuse. On Dec. 29, Gypsy shared a photo of herself at her welcome home party with Mia Blanchard, 22—one of two children dad Rod Blanchard's shares with wife Kristy Blanchard.

She captioned her Instagram post, "Sister Love."

In other images circulating on social media, Gypsy is also seen at the party with her father and stepmother. A video shows her popping Champagne with her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, who she married in 2022 while in prison.

The photos shortly followed Gypsy's first "selfie of freedom," which she shared on Instagram earlier in the day. In all her pics, she wears jeans and a blue and white ombre sweatshirt, the same outfit she was photographed in while leaving prison the day prior.