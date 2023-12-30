Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shares Photo With Sister as She Reunites With Family After Prison Release

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is enjoying family time as a free woman.
The 32-year-old Missouri woman reunited with her loved ones to celebrate her release from prison after serving seven years for her role in the murder of her mom Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, who she had accused of abuse. On Dec. 29, Gypsy shared a photo of herself at her welcome home party with Mia Blanchard, 22—one of two children dad Rod Blanchard's shares with wife Kristy Blanchard.
She captioned her Instagram post, "Sister Love."
In other images circulating on social media, Gypsy is also seen at the party with her father and stepmother. A video shows her popping Champagne with her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, who she married in 2022 while in prison.
The photos shortly followed Gypsy's first "selfie of freedom," which she shared on Instagram earlier in the day. In all her pics, she wears jeans and a blue and white ombre sweatshirt, the same outfit she was photographed in while leaving prison the day prior.
Her release from prison comes a week before Lifetime is set to begin airing its docuseries The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, in which Gypsy details the years of abuse she says she suffered at the hands of her mom.
Gypsy had testified in court that Dee Dee allegedly forced her to undergo unnecessary medical treatments, kept her isolated from the outside world, made her use a wheelchair and told relatives that she suffered from cancer and other illnesses. Her father told ABC's 20/20 that his ex told him their daughter had "leukemia, paralyzed, muscular dystrophy," and "was also using a wheelchair and now had a feeding tube." After her arrest, police discovered that Gypsy was healthy and able to walk unassisted.
She and her former boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, were arrested for Dee Dee's murder in 2015 after the 48-year-old's body was found at her Springfield, Mo., home. Gypsy subsequently pleaded guilty to second degree murder in connection with her death and given a 10-year prison sentence. Nicholas was found guilty of first-degree murder and is currently serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.