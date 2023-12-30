Pregnant Jessie James Decker Enjoys Beach Trip With "Big Daddy" Eric Decker

Jessie James Decker, who is pregnant with her fourth baby, shared pics from a beach outing with husband Eric Decker.

By Corinne Heller Dec 30, 2023 1:00 AMTags
PregnanciesEric DeckerJessie James Decker
Watch: Pregnant Jessie James Decker Confirms Sex of Baby No. 4

It was bring your baby (bump) to the beach day for Jessie James Decker

The pregnant "Blue Jeans" singer recently enjoyed some fun in the sun and on the shore with husband Eric Decker, with whom she is expecting a fourth child.

Jessie shared pics of herself wearing a bikini and the retired NFL star posing on a beach on her Instagram Dec. 28, along with a NSFW caption.

"Big daddy," she wrote, "big t---ies , big belly, big baby."

Jessie, who is in the third trimester of her pregnancy and is expecting a third son, shared her beach pics days after celebrating Christmas with her loved ones.

"Last Christmas as a family of 5 until baby brother is here," the singer wrote on Instagram, alongside several pics of herself, Eric and their kids Vivianne, 9, and sons Eric Jr., 8, and Forrest, 5, wearing matching holiday pajamas, including one of the kids kissing her bare baby bump. "We love you already sweet boy...Merry Christmas Eve y'all."

photos
Eric Decker & Jessie James Decker Are the Hottest Couple Ever

Jessie had announced her pregnancy in August and confirmed on Today With Hoda & Jenna Nov. 22 that she and Eric are expecting another boy.

Instagram / Jessie James Decker

Trending Stories

1

What Taylor Swift's Brother Austin Gifted Travis Kelce for Christmas

2

2 Fox News Staffers Die Over Christmas Weekend

3

Matthew McConaughey Shares Rare Photo of 11-Year-Old Son Livingston

The country star, who shares kids Vivianne, 9, and sons Eric Jr., 8, and Forrest, 5, with Eric, added that daughter Vivi "remains queen" of the house.

Throughout her pregnancy, Jessie has often shared baby bump pics on social media. She also showcased a chic maternity look at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade last month, sporting a green sequined suit and a black wool coat.

Instagram / Jessie James Decker

Look back at Jessie and Eric's cutest family moments over the years:

Instagram / Jessie James Decker

Christmas 2023

"Last Christmas as a family of 5 until baby brother is here," Jessie wrote on Instagram. "We love you already sweet boy."

Instagram
Birthday Boy

The Decker's youngest, Forrest Decker, turned one in March of 2019 and of course they celebrated with balloons and kisses!

Instagram
Family Wife, Happy Life

"Loves of my life #feelingrateful," Jessie James Decker captioned this sweet photo of her kids and her husband Eric Decker.

Instagram
Happiest Place on Earth

The Deckers visited Disneyland in February and despite trying to be romantic, the couple was photo-bombed by their son Eric Decker II

Instagram
Howdy, Partner

In January, the Decker boys cuddled up on the couch...dressed in their Woody pjs and watched some football.

Instagram
Twas the Night Before

On Christmas Eve, the Decker kids got into a little mischief, but we still think they're cute.

Instagram
Super Duper

Come on, could these two be any cuter?

Instagram
Shopping Buddies

All three of the Decker kids including daughter Vivianne Decker, and sons Eric and Forrest were all smiles while out at the grocery store in November 2018.

Instagram
Costume Crew

We are loving all of these adorable costumes from Halloween 2018.

Instagram
Beach Bums

"My whole purpose in life #mifamilia," Jessie captioned this vacation snap from 2018.

Instagram
Boat Days

What better way to celebrate 4th of July than hanging out on a boat with your sweet family?

Instagram
Dinner Time

Not everyone was happy to take this photo, but that didn't stop mom and dad from posting it.

Instagram
Dad Pile

In June, Eric became a human jungle gym thanks to his little kiddos.

Instagram
Sibling Smooch

Vivianne clearly loves her little brother Forrest in this precious pic from April 2018.

Instagram
Hugs For Days

The former football player is always ready to hug it out with his little munchkins. 

Instagram
Mommy's Little Helpers

Even though Jessie was sick in this photo, she had her two oldest kids to keep her spirits high.

Instagram
Santa Babies

In December 2017, the two oldest Decker kids had a big smile when they met Santa. 

Instagram
Mickey Munchkins

Getting ready for Halloween is so much more fun when someone is wearing a Mickey Mouse head!

Instagram
Love You

Aw, our hearts are so full looking at these two.

Instagram
Titans Talk

The country singer looked adorable as she waited to watch her husband's first game as a Tennessee Titan with her kids in August 2017.

Instagram
Red, White & Babies

The award for most patriotic family has to go to the Deckers.

Instagram
Kiss Kiss

Kisses and cuddles are what these two are best at and it's so freaking cute.

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for City Of Hope
Baseball Buds

Vivianne got up on her dad's shoulders as the couple participated in a charity event in Tennessee in 2017.

Instagram
Fab Four

"My wolf pack!" Jessie wrote alongside this photo of her family of four back in March 2017.

Instagram
Birthday Girl

This party looks like a blast and we officially want to be invited to the next one.

Instagram
Wedded Bliss

Before the Deckers were a family of five they were hitting up weddings as a squad of four and looking good while doing it.

Instagram
Finding Neverland

For Halloween in 2016, the fun family dressed up as characters from Peter Pan and they totally nailed it.

Instagram
J-E-T-S

Ahead of Eric's 2016 season with the New York Jets, his family joined him at practice and we got this sweet photo as a souvenir. 

Instagram
Disney Darlings

There's nothing quite like a family day at Disneyland.

Instagram
Biggest Fans

Back in November 2015, the super mom and her two little ones enjoyed watching their main man dominate on the football field.

photos
View More Photos From Eric Decker & Jessie James Decker's Cutest Family Moments
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

What Taylor Swift's Brother Austin Gifted Travis Kelce for Christmas

2

2 Fox News Staffers Die Over Christmas Weekend

3

Matthew McConaughey Shares Rare Photo of 11-Year-Old Son Livingston

4

Fox News Mourns Deaths of Colleagues Matt Napolitano and Adam Petlin

5

DWTS’ Britt Stewart and Daniel Durant Are Engaged: See Her Ring