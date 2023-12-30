Pregnant Jessie James Decker Enjoys Beach Trip With "Big Daddy" Eric Decker

Watch : Pregnant Jessie James Decker Confirms Sex of Baby No. 4

It was bring your baby (bump) to the beach day for Jessie James Decker.

The pregnant "Blue Jeans" singer recently enjoyed some fun in the sun and on the shore with husband Eric Decker, with whom she is expecting a fourth child.

Jessie shared pics of herself wearing a bikini and the retired NFL star posing on a beach on her Instagram Dec. 28, along with a NSFW caption.

"Big daddy," she wrote, "big t---ies , big belly, big baby."

Jessie, who is in the third trimester of her pregnancy and is expecting a third son, shared her beach pics days after celebrating Christmas with her loved ones.

"Last Christmas as a family of 5 until baby brother is here," the singer wrote on Instagram, alongside several pics of herself, Eric and their kids Vivianne, 9, and sons Eric Jr., 8, and Forrest, 5, wearing matching holiday pajamas, including one of the kids kissing her bare baby bump. "We love you already sweet boy...Merry Christmas Eve y'all."