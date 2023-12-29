Kim Zolciak Shares Message on "Letting Go" in 2024 Amid Kroy Biermann Divorce

Kim Zolciak is sharing her New Year's resolutions after a challenging 2023.
On Dec. 28, more than seven months after she and husband Kroy Biermann filed for divorce, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star listed several of her "goals for 2024."
"Trusting in the process, being more present, less worrying, letting go of things that no longer serve me, surrounding myself with amazing people who are willing to grow and learn with me, being more open to the possibilities," Kim wrote on her Instagram Stories, "and so many more but I'm going to keep those close to my heart and will watch them unfold first before I share."
The reality star and Kroy—parents to children Brielle, 26, Ariana, 22, Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 10—filed for divorce in May after 11 years of marriage. Two months later, Kim filed papers to dismiss the case and the two appeared to have reconciled. In August, Kroy refiled for divorce. A month later, Kim filed a new motion to dismiss Kroy's second petition, alleging that the two were still sleeping together amid their split.
The pair's relationship got more volatile in October. Kim called 911, accusing Kroy of taking her two cell phones and saying she didn't "feel safe" at home. Police arrived at their house and Kim ended up agreeing to sleep in a different room than her husband.
This past November, things were looking better for the pair. Kim and Kroy reunited to celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary at a dinner at a restaurant and also attended a Morgan Wallen concert together.
This recent holiday season, neither Kim nor Kroy shared photos of themselves together. On Christmas Eve, the former NFL star posted a festive pic of himself with their four youngest kids.
"Merry Christmas from the Biermann's!! (-2 [crying face])" he wrote on Instagram. "I didn't get a picture of the family enjoying @arianabiermann ‘s church service and I had this taken after @briellebiermann and Billy had departed in the direction of their car as we were almost outside from our service. I couldn't be a more proud father of you 2 and the littles! Got to do better at remembering to capture more pictures."