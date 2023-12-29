Kim Zolciak Shares Message on "Letting Go" in 2024 Amid Kroy Biermann Divorce

After a challenging year for her marriage and two divorce filings, Kim Zolciak is setting new goals for next year.

Watch: Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann REUNITE For Anniversary Amid Divorce

Kim Zolciak is sharing her New Year's resolutions after a challenging 2023.

On Dec. 28, more than seven months after she and husband Kroy Biermann filed for divorce, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star listed several of her "goals for 2024."

"Trusting in the process, being more present, less worrying, letting go of things that no longer serve me, surrounding myself with amazing people who are willing to grow and learn with me, being more open to the possibilities," Kim wrote on her Instagram Stories, "and so many more but I'm going to keep those close to my heart and will watch them unfold first before I share."

The reality star and Kroy—parents to children Brielle, 26, Ariana, 22, Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 10—filed for divorce in May after 11 years of marriage. Two months later, Kim filed papers to dismiss the case and the two appeared to have reconciled. In August, Kroy refiled for divorce. A month later, Kim filed a new motion to dismiss Kroy's second petition, alleging that the two were still sleeping together amid their split.

The pair's relationship got more volatile in October. Kim called 911, accusing Kroy of taking her two cell phones and saying she didn't "feel safe" at home. Police arrived at their house and Kim ended up agreeing to sleep in a different room than her husband.

This past November, things were looking better for the pair. Kim and Kroy reunited to celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary at a dinner at a restaurant and also attended a Morgan Wallen concert together.

This recent holiday season, neither Kim nor Kroy shared photos of themselves together. On Christmas Eve, the former NFL star posted a festive pic of himself with their four youngest kids.

"Merry Christmas from the Biermann's!! (-2 [crying face])" he wrote on Instagram. "I didn't get a picture of the family enjoying @arianabiermann ‘s church service and I had this taken after @briellebiermann and Billy had departed in the direction of their car as we were almost outside from our service. I couldn't be a more proud father of you 2 and the littles! Got to do better at remembering to capture more pictures."

Getty Images

The ring no longer meant a thing to Kim Zolciak when she filed for divorce from Kroy Biermann after 11 years of marriage on May 8.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the couple's date of separation was listed as April 30, with The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum saying their marriage is "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation."

Kim—who shares Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kane and Kaia with the former NFL player, and is also mom to Brielle, 25, and Ariana, 21—also requested primary physical custody of the kids and joint legal custody, per the docs.

Instagram

One day after Kim's filing, Kroy made his own custody play when he also submitted a request for sole legal and physical custody of their four children. 

Per legal documents obtained by E! News, Kim was served a summons requiring her and Kroy to complete a domestic intake worksheet that monitors the treatment of their kids over 30 days.

While both stars were still residing in their Georgia home when they announced their divorce, Kroy asked in his filing to be "awarded exclusive, temporary and permanent use and possession" of the property as well as any others he purchased while they were married.

Instagram

On May 16, the Don't Be Tardy star filed a motion requesting her ex undergo drug testing. In documents obtained by E! News, Kim alleged she has seen Kroy "smoking marijuana, and she has serious concerns for the safety and well-being" of their kids. Per the docs, Kim requested a five-panel hair follicle drug screen so that the court can determine custody arrangements for the children. She also asks that Kroy not cut his hair before the screening.

Kroy has yet to respond to her request. E! News has reached out to his attorney for comment and has not heard back.

 

Instagram

On the same day she filed her request, Kim shared a cryptic message about relationships on social media.

"The highest form of love is consideration," a quote shared to her Instagram Stories read. "When someone thinks about how things would make you feel. Pays attention to detail. Holds you in regard when making decisions that could affect you. In any bond, how much they care about you can be found in how much they consider you." She then added the 100 emoji.

Instagram

Kim took to Instagram to share another arcane message about relationships on May 24

A quote reshared to Kim's Instagram stories read, "Manipulation is when they blame you for your reaction to their toxic behavior, but never discuss their disrespect that triggered you." Below the quote in all caps Kim wrote, "Read that again..."

The couple's contentious split has not only taken their fans by surprise, but also Kim and Kroy's former boss Andy Cohen.

"I was very surprised," the Watch What Happens Live host admitted on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live May 9. "That was not the news I ever expected to get. They seemed so much in love and just together. I mean, they were a couple that, yeah, I thought they were in it for the long haul."

Instagram

Amid the divorce drama, Kim's eldest daughters Brielle and Ariana—who Kroy legally adopted after marrying the Bravolebrity—penned messages to their mom for her 53rd birthday.

"You are the strongest woman I know!!!" Ariana wrote alongside an Instagram Stories snap of her and her mom at the beach on May 19. "Thank you for all you do! I am so proud of you mom! cheers to 53."

As for Brielle, she shared a photo of herself alongside her mom drinking wine to her Instagram Stories, writing, "Happy birthday mom! I love you so much!"

Prince Williams/Wireimage

Weeks after filing for divorce, Kim made things Instagram official by dropping her married name from her social media platforms.

Kim debuted her new handle while teasing her return to RHOA. Alongside a photo of her posing with fellow series originals Lisa Wu, DeShawn Snow and Sherée Whitfield, Kim wrote in the June 8 post, "See you soon."

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Just two months after announcing their split, Kim and Kroy decided to give their marriage another chance.

The RHOA alum filed papers July 7 to dismiss their divorce case, according to Georgia court documents obtained by E! News. Meanwhile, the former NFL star's attorney, Marlys A. Bergstrom, told E! News that "the parties are dismissing their divorce action and attempting a reconciliation."

The news came days after Kim and Kroy were photographed walking to church together with their four younger kids.

Instagram

Days after calling off their divorce, Kim proved the ring once again means a thing by rocking her wedding ring in a July 11 Instagram Story.

Paras Griffin/GC Images

The couple's attempted reconciliation unfortunately failed. On Aug. 24, Kroy filed for divorce again, according to TMZ. Stating their marriage is "irretrievably broken," he wants sole legal and sole physical custody of their four kids moving forward, and is asking for child support as well as alimony.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Ongoing Marital Relations

On Sept. 25, Kim filed a new motion to dismiss Kroy's second petition for divorce alleging she and her husband of 11 years are still sleeping together amid their ongoing breakup.

"Contrary to the claims made in the Petition for Divorce, the parties have engaged in marital sexual relations on multiple occasions since the filing of the Petition for Divorce," the Bravo star claims in legal docs obtained by E! News, "and most recently on or about September 7, 2023."

Instagram/Kim Zolciak

Anniversary Date Night

Despite their ongoing split, Kim and Kroy reunited to celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary on Nov. 11 over an intimate Italian dinner.

