Kim Zolciak Shares Message on "Letting Go" in 2024 Amid Kroy Biermann Divorce

Watch : Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann REUNITE For Anniversary Amid Divorce

Kim Zolciak is sharing her New Year's resolutions after a challenging 2023.

On Dec. 28, more than seven months after she and husband Kroy Biermann filed for divorce, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star listed several of her "goals for 2024."

"Trusting in the process, being more present, less worrying, letting go of things that no longer serve me, surrounding myself with amazing people who are willing to grow and learn with me, being more open to the possibilities," Kim wrote on her Instagram Stories, "and so many more but I'm going to keep those close to my heart and will watch them unfold first before I share."

The reality star and Kroy—parents to children Brielle, 26, Ariana, 22, Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 10—filed for divorce in May after 11 years of marriage. Two months later, Kim filed papers to dismiss the case and the two appeared to have reconciled. In August, Kroy refiled for divorce. A month later, Kim filed a new motion to dismiss Kroy's second petition, alleging that the two were still sleeping together amid their split.