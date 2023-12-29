Danny Masterson Seen for the First Time in Prison Mug Shot After Rape Conviction

Danny Masterson has been admitted to a California state prison to serve his sentence for two rape convictions.
On Dec. 27, the That '70s Show alum was moved to North Kern State Prison in Delano, Calif., according to records obtained by E! News, and his first prison mug shot was later released. In the photo, the 47-year-old sports long hair and a beard and is dressed in orange prison attire.
In September, Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women in his Hollywood Hills home in 2003. Prior to his transfer to North Kern State Prison, he had been held in Los Angeles County jail. According to prison records, he is eligible for parole in June 2042, when he will be 66 years old.
Less than two weeks after the actor's sentencing, his wife Bijou Phillips filed for divorce after more than 11 years of marriage. In her filing, the actress requested legal and physical custody of their daughter Fianna Francis Masterson, 9. The actor later signed over full legal and physical custody of the child to his estranged wife and requested visitation rights, People reported.
The 43-year-old recently joined a trip to the Bahamas with Fianna, plus her sister's Chyna Phillips' family and friends. Bijou shared a photo of herself sunbathing on a beach alongside her brother-in-law Billy Baldwin on her Instagram Dec. 20, writing, "Having the most needed vacation ever!"
During his trial, several of Masterson's family members and friends wrote the judge overseeing his case character letters in support of him. Among them were his That '70s Show costars Ashton Kutcher and wife Mila Kunis. After his sentencing, and after the letters were made public, the couple released a video message on Instagram.
"We are aware of the pain that has been caused by the character letters that we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson," Kutcher said in the clip, while Kunis, sitting beside him, added, "We support victims. We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future."