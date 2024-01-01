15 Practical Picks to Help You Ease Into Your New Year's Resolutions & Actually Stick With Them

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Rome wasn't built in a day, and New Year's resolutions aren't achieved in a day, either. Oftentimes, the personal resolutions we set for the year ahead of us, whether that be in the realm of fitness, self-care, budgeting, organization & more, require us to make big changes in our daily habits and consistently commit to them. This can get super overwhelming, and before you know it, you've given up on most of your resolutions come March. You've broken the promises you've made to yourself at the beginning of the year, and by the time 2025 comes around, you may subconsciously have less faith in yourself as you repeat the whole process of setting resolutions. In order to break this invalidating cycle and strengthen your trust in yourself, it's important to set smaller goals toward your overall resolutions, celebrating each win (no matter how minor or major) along the way.
We want you to succeed in working toward the best version of yourself in 2024, which is why we decided to do a little research of our own. We combed the internet for some of the most popular New Year's resolutions this year and rounded up must-have, practical finds from Amazon, Walmart & more that will help you ease into — and stick with — each and every resolution you've set. From saving more money & eating healthier to exercising more & reducing stress, we've got your back. If you're still in the process of finalizing your resolutions, we've got you covered on that end, with gorgeous vision board kits and starry journals perfect for goal-setting and manifesting through scripting.
So, take a deep, soothing breath in and out, and get ready to build your Roman Empire of successful New Year's resolutions. Here's to 2024 being your year!
Kaicn Undated Weekly Planner
If you want to get organized at your own pace without feeling guilty about wasting precious pages of your planner just because you didn't start on January 1, this undated weekly planner is for you. The practical, aesthetically pleasing design includes sections for weekly goals, to-do lists, habit tracking, and more. We love that this planner gets right to the point and has all the essential components for maximizing your productivity without being overwhelming.
According to one Amazon shopper, "After doing research of various formats and sizes, I settled on this one. First, the size is small enough to fit into my purse, yet large enough for my middle-aged eyes to read it. It's also not as thick as a typical yearly planner, so it is easier to transport. Second, the undated format lets me customize it to the dates and weeks that I need. If I need to skip a week - fine! If I forget to use this for a month - no problem because I can just pick it up and use it again. Third, the cover is a durable, thick plastic as well as the paper is fairly thick. Finally, I love the format of the habit tracker and just the way this is all arranged.""
Zicoto Simplified Monthly Budget Planner
Keep it simple, bestie, especially when tracking your finances. This undated monthly budget planner is designed for easy and effective budget planning, featuring sections for monthly income, monthly savings, and monthly budgeting so you can track your daily expenses, debt, and month in review. The planner even includes two sticker sheets, planning instructions, and inspirational quotes on each review page to help you stay motivated.
One Amazon shopper wrote, "I've been using this planner for the last year and just ordered a second one! It's really helped me get my finances in order. Writing down every single transaction and forcing myself to really look at my spending habits got me motivated to make some major changes. It's simple and easy to use, but also to customize to your needs. It took me a few months to perfect my system of tracking and categorizing, but I love what I ended up with. I like to use different colored pens to track what I spend on different cards so it's easier to see, and I cross out each credit card purchase as it's paid off. I also like that at the end of each section it helps you summarize your spending, saving, and budgeting to one page. I would definitely recommend this planner!"
Jall Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock
Whether you're trying to be a morning person or need an alarm clock so you have no more excuses for keeping your phone next to you at night (because that always inevitably leads to late-night scrolling), this sunrise alarm clock will help you achieve your goals. It's designed with seven natural sounds, and it gradually lights up from 10% brightness to 100% starting 30 minutes prior to your set alarm time. It also works as a night light with an array of different colors, 20 levels of adjustable brightness, and even works as an FM radio.
One Amazon shopper raved, "I bought this alarm clock looking to stop being startled awake by my phone alarm. I ended up LOVING this after I had bought another brand that just wasn't right. This is great because while some other sunrise alarm clocks only allow you to have the light start 30 minutes before, this one is adjustable for time. Also, the light is perfect. It starts off super low and transitions really well and wakes you up super naturally. I love the feature of having two separate alarms to be set on the weekends vs weekdays. The time can be dimmed to nothing which is great because I need to sleep in the pitch black. I couldn't recommend this enough. Definitely worth the money."
Blue Cut Blue Light Blocking Glasses
Along a somewhat similar vein, if you're hoping to gradually reduce your phone screen time this year, these blue light blocking glasses will help reduce the negative impact your tech has on you during those late night scroll sessions. The glasses are equipped with premium blue light filter coating to reduce digital eye strain and block 99% of harmful blue light, according to the brand.
According to one Amazon shopper, "I should have gotten a pair years ago. I always had trouble sleeping at night after using my phone and iPad. I've always read about blue light interfering with sleep and should have tried this sooner. I wear this when using devices leading up to bedtime. I fall asleep right alway, no more lying awake for hours. My eyes feel less strained too! Everyone who uses devices for down time before bed should have one."
Gearstone 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill
If your New Year's resolution involves improving your physical health but you don't quite want to commit to a gym membership or start jogging outside in the cold weather just yet, this folding treadmill is a great investment. Not only is 54% off, it can support up to 100 kg and reach a speed of 1-15 km/hr. It comes with a remote you can use to control the speed, distance, time & calories, as well as an emergency stop clip and two built-in non-slip safety handles.
According to one shopper's experience on Walmart, "I am pretty impressed with this machine. I have been using it only for 2 weeks and pretty good so far. I use it as part of my HIIT training going from level 3 to level 6 as interval for 60 seconds and backing down to 3 again for 60 seconds for about 45 minutes. Definitely breaking a good sweat. For the price, you can not beat this device. The remote control works pretty well."
AVI Court Skirt
Or, maybe you're looking to get active outside and pick up a new hobby — namely, the internet's current favorite sport, pickleball. The first order of business, of course, is to grab some cute workout clothes that just so happen to be on sale right now. This two-tone asymmetrical skirt from AVI blends comfort, functionality, and style (& comes in four gorgeous colors). It features a built-in 4-inch liner that helps wick sweat away, along with the brand's specialized inverted ball-pocket for easy tuck and storage. You'll be serving both aces and looks on the pickleball court.
MasterClass Membership
Knowledge is power, but deadlines are stressful. Learn at your own pace on MasterClass, the streaming platform featuring 185+ the world's best in topics ranging from negotiating the raise you deserve at work to building stronger relationships with loved ones or cooking delicious meals at home (each of which are great individual New Year's resolutions, too, so you'll be set to achieve multiple goals at once)! Whether you want to explore arts & entertainment, design & style, writing, business, music, or science & tech, to name a few, MasterClass has something for you.
Etekcity Food Scale
If you want to improve your cooking game this year or start tracking your macros for fitness purposes, a food scale is a good first step to take on your journey — it's also just a great household item to have on hand. This Etekcity digital kitchen scale has 116,900+ five-star reviews on Amazon, and it's clear why. It's simple & compact, easy to clean, and delivers precise results up to 5 kg (11 lbs).
According to one Amazon shopper's experience, "Didn't realize how much I would use a scale until I bought this one. Ideal size is easily stored and does not take up a lot of counter space when you're using it. Seems to be fairly precise, at least close enough for kitchen work. I like the ease of changing how the weight is displayed. All in all a very handy little kitchen device."
Blossom Cacao Latte
If you're looking to cut down on your morning coffee routine, this superfood cacao latte offers a healthy, game-changing alternative that won't require you to fully give up your beloved caffeine. Featuring delicate notes of cocoa, vanilla, and maple, this mouthwatering blend is packed with nutrients like antioxidants, iron, magnesium, and fiber.
One Blossom shopper raved, "I gave up coffee for health reasons. I drink the Blossom products all day and love them! The Cacao Latte is delicious. The Golden Milk and Lavender Latte really do have a calming effect and I sleep much better after a mug of either! So glad I found this company!"
Brita Insulated Filtered Water Bottle with Straw
One of the struggles preventing you of consistently hydrating may be having access to a potable water source at any given point of the day. This innovative water bottle takes care of that dilemma, featuring a Brita filter that fits in the straw and makes your water taste great. It can hold up to 26 ounces of water (there's also a 36-ounce option), and the leak-proof bottle also features a built-in carrying loop, easy open lid and fits in most car cup holders.
One Amazon shopper noted that they "drink way more water now," adding, "My sole purpose for buying this water bottle was so that I could start drinking more water. I have to say it has done just that for me. I carry this bottle EVERYWHERE. The only hassle it refilling it at water fountains, I have to empty out the water in the straw first. Other than that, I hate leaving this bottle behind. I just bought more filters to continue using it. Buy it, you won't regret it!"
CALPAK Insulated Lunch Bag
If your New Year's resolution is to spend less money on eating out, this cute lunch bag is worth every penny (but we're not complaining about it being on sale right now)! It's designed with an insulated lining and water-resistant interior, and it includes multiple pockets to keep everything organized. From quick lunch breaks during work to picnics with friends, this lunch bag with a drawstring closure is perfect to pack full, pick up & go.
According to one CALPAK shopper, "I purchased this bag after looking at it for several weeks. I wasn't sure how big of a bag I wanted but it's the perfect size for me. I love that I can fit my Stanley in the side pockets and my phone/wallet in the other."
SimpleHouseware Heavy Duty 3-Tier Metal Utility Rolling Cart
Available in eight gorgeous colors, this three-tier rolling cart is perfect if you're looking to slowly start organizing any space of your home, from the bathroom & bedroom to kitchen, garage, office & more. It's designed with modern curved handles at the top for easy movement, mesh baskets for ventilation, and a solid steel frame that's strong and supportive.
One Amazon shopper wrote, "My house sold faster than expected so I moved into a 1-bedroom apt. Because of limited space, I had to get rid of my office desk but I still needed something for my office supplies. I saw this online and decided to give it a shot. I LOVE this little cart! It's very sturdy. Perfect for my current living situation. When I purchase my new home, I will definitely use it in the laundry room and would consider purchasing another. Great buy! There are always negative nellies but based on other reviews, caused me to buy this product and would do so again. Definitely a great price, too!!"
Amusight 2-Pack Cork Board with Linen
If you're still in the process of fleshing out your New Year's resolutions, these cork boards work perfectly as canvases for your vision board & goals for the year. They're made of high-fiber linen that's as durable as it is adorable, and the kit comes with everything you need to get started on mapping out your perfect 2024, incuding 20 pins, two hemp ropes, and mounting hardware.
One Amazon reviewer wrote, "I got these to make vision boards for myself. They are a great size to not be overwhelming and neutral enough that what I put on them will stand out. The twine rope to hang them is a great accent. They are very well made and sturdy. Exactly what I wanted."
Peter Pauper Press Celestial Journal
If you prefer to write out your resolutions or start manifesting your dream 2024 through scripting, this celestial journal is the perfect medium for doing so. The gorgeous, intricate design features irridescent highlights and gold foil against a background of cerulean blue, topped off with gilded page edging and an elegant ribbon bookmark. The notebook itself includes 160 lightly lined writing pages, providing plenty of writing space.
According to one Amazon shopper, "Love this notebook! Great quality and as an writer (and collector of journals) this is one of my favorite. Looks gilded with gold, majestic, and sacred. It's my dedicated manifestation book and I'm in love with it. Pages are smooth, good line width, off white colored pages with shimmering gold along the edges (very decorative when the book is closed). 10/10 recommend!"
Rainlax Mindfulness 'Breathing Owl'
Release your stress and practice guided mindful breathing with this adorable owl light that works as a breathing light, night light, and noise machine all in one. It changes colors based on the 4-7-8 breathing method (green for four seconds of inhalation, purple for seven seconds of breath-holding, and blue for eight seconds of exhalation) to help activate your body's relaxation response and calm your mind. In addition, it includes seven soothing white noise nature sounds, including ocean waves, rain, crickets, and bird sounds, to help mask disruptive noises and help promote relaxation.
One Amazon shopper wrote, "I think this owl is great!! It's easy to follow the color cues in order to stay on track with breathing. I've used it quite a bit since I got it to ease my anxiety, or just to help me relax. I keep it on my coffee table right now to help me have more access to using it whenever I feel like I may need it. There are multiple settings for sounds that are relaxing, and different settings for the light. I would recommend for adults or kids if you need some calmness in your life."
If you're looking to shop more amazing finds that will make your life easier this year, check out these 25 genius Amazon products under $20 that will help you solve all sorts of winter inconveniences.