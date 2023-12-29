Kathy Griffin Files For Divorce From Randy Bick Ahead of 4th Wedding Anniversary

Watch : Kathy Griffin Is "Too Invested" in Taylor and Travis

Kathy Griffin is speaking out amid a personal new chapter.

The comedian filed for divorce from husband Randy Bick on Dec. 28, just days before their fourth wedding anniversary.

According to court documents, obtained by E! News, the 63-year-old cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split and listed the date of their separation as Dec. 22.

Griffin also asked the court to enforce their "premarital agreement," dated Dec. 23, 2019, which would've been one week before the pair wed on New Year's Day 2020.

E! News has reached out to reps for Griffin and Bick for comment and has not heard back. However, she appeared to address the relationship news in a Dec. 29 Instagram post.

"Well...s--t," she wrote. "This sucks."

Griffin, who was previously married to Matt Moline from 2001 to 2006, announced her and Bick's nuptials on Jan. 1, 2020, shortly after they said "I do."

"We officially got married early this morning," she wrote X, formerly known as Twitter, at the time, before promising to share footage of the ceremony. "We are editing out the vows because we wanted those to be private and for us. The rest of it is just adorable."