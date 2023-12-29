Francia Raísa Says She and Selena Gomez "Hadn't Spoken Much" in 6 Years Before Reconciliation

Watch : Francia Raisa Wasn't "Forced" to Donate Her Kidney to Selena Gomez

Francia Raísa wants you to know she and Selena Gomez never had a feud—just a lengthy "tiff."

The How I Met Your Father actress recently reflected on how she and the singer grew apart some time after she donated a kidney to the singer, who suffers from lupus, and how they reconciled earlier this year.

"I remember being in St. Tropez in June and I kept talking about her," she told USA Today in an interview posted Dec. 28. "We hadn't spoken much in six years. Especially the last year, we didn't speak at all."

However, Francia emphasizes, "We've never really had beef with each other. Nothing happened, and if you ask either of us, we don't know what happened but we needed that time apart. Then when you come back together, you're better people. She and I are still getting to know each other again."

The 35-year-old continued, "And obviously, you know, I gave the girl a kidney so everyone felt a certain way and I was asked for years and years and years, 'Do you regret it?' and I was like, 'No, the relationship has always been there.' There was just a tiff."