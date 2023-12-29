Francia Raísa Says She and Selena Gomez "Hadn't Spoken Much" in 6 Years Before Reconciliation

Francia Raísa wants you to know she and Selena Gomez never had a feud—just a lengthy "tiff."
The How I Met Your Father actress recently reflected on how she and the singer grew apart some time after she donated a kidney to the singer, who suffers from lupus, and how they reconciled earlier this year.
"I remember being in St. Tropez in June and I kept talking about her," she told USA Today in an interview posted Dec. 28. "We hadn't spoken much in six years. Especially the last year, we didn't speak at all."
However, Francia emphasizes, "We've never really had beef with each other. Nothing happened, and if you ask either of us, we don't know what happened but we needed that time apart. Then when you come back together, you're better people. She and I are still getting to know each other again."
The 35-year-old continued, "And obviously, you know, I gave the girl a kidney so everyone felt a certain way and I was asked for years and years and years, 'Do you regret it?' and I was like, 'No, the relationship has always been there.' There was just a tiff."
While the pair's friendship appeared to be strong following the kidney transplant, in November 2022, Selena sparked rumors of a rift between her and Francia when she told Rolling Stone, "I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift]."
Francia then appeared to call the quote "interesting" in a since-deleted comment left on an E! News Instagram post. Selena later wrote in response to a TikTok that discussed the possible drama, "Sorry I didn't mention every person I know."
This past July, the two appeared to squash the feud rumors. Francia told a photographer, "There's no beef, guys," while Selena, 31, shared a birthday tribute to her friend, writing, "No matter where life takes us, I love you."
The following month, the two were spotted out to dinner together in Los Angeles. The longtime pals both shared a photo of their almost matching leopard-print pumps on their Instagram Stories, with Francia captioning her post, "No beef, just salsa." She added, "(This was not planned)."
In her interview with USA Today, Francia signaled that Selena was the one who initiated their reconciliation. "I don't know why the universe decided this timing," she said. "Then she reached out and said, 'Let's talk.'"
Francia had also reflected on her friendship drama with Selena in October while showing support for the singer's inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit.
"Obviously it got to me," she told E! News. "I got some pretty crazy comments. I had to block some people. And for a while, I just couldn't go on the internet. And then people texting me, 'Are you OK?' And like, honestly, I wasn't because we weren't in a great place. But at the same time, we needed that time apart."
