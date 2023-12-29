Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shares "First Selfie of Freedom" After Release From Prison

Watch : Gypsy Rose Blanchard Released from Prison

But first, let Gypsy Rose Blanchard take a selfie.

The 32-year-old, who was released from prison on Dec. 28 after serving seven years for her role in the 2015 death of her mother, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, recently took to Instagram to post a mirror selfie.

Donned in jeans and a blue and white ombre sweatshirt, Gypsy was all smiles in her Dec. 29 post, which appeared to be taken in a hotel room. She penned "First selfie of freedom," in its caption, and was wearing the same outfit she was photographed in while leaving prison the day prior.

Gypsy was first arrested with her ex-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn after her mother's remains were found in her Springfield, MO, home with multiple stab wounds in June 2015. Gypsy was charged with second-degree murder and sentenced to 10 years in prison, but has been granted parole after serving 85 percent of her time.