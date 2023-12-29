Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Romance Gets the Ultimate Stamp of Approval From His Chiefs Family

After Patrick Mahomes confirmed Taylor Swift has become a part of Chiefs Kingdom, Gracie Hunt—daughter of Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt—weighed in on the Grammy winner's romance with Travis Kelce.

Watch: Taylor Swift Receives Birthday Gift From Chiefs Owners

It's Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love story—and Chiefs Kingdom is saying yes.

As the "End Game" singer and the tight end's romance continues, the couple is getting support from his NFL family.

In fact, during a recent interview, Gracie Hunt—the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt—couldn't help but praise the Grammy winner.

"She is wonderful, beautiful, brilliant, all of the things," Gracie shared on Outkick the Morning with Charly Arnolt. "And it's been so much fun to get to have her coming to Chiefs games."

As for Taylor and Travis' relationship? "We're so happy," she said, "and excited for them."

It was just two weeks ago that the Hunt family helped Taylor celebrate her 34th birthday, gifting her a $5,000 Judith Leiber Swarovski microphone purse.

"Happy birthday to this queen!" Gracie captioned a Dec. 13 Instagram post, which included a snap of Taylor at the Dec. 10 Chiefs game. "Bright, beautiful, beyond talented and engaging."

She also gave a nod to Taylor's other recent milestone, being TIME's Person of the Year, which Gracie called the "easiest decision" the magazine has ever made.

Why Travis Kelce Could Be "The 1" for Taylor Swift

Another member of Chiefs kingdom who's in Taylor's corner? Quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

"She's just part of Chiefs Kingdom now and she's part of the team," the athlete recently told CBS Mornings, before referencing Taylor's bond with his wife, Brittany Mahomes. "It's cool that she's embraced Brittany and they've built a friendship as well."

"He's lucky enough to be with a great girl and a great woman," Patrick added of his pal Travis, "and it's been cool to interact with her because she's top tier of her profession—and how she drives and she becomes that, it's really cool to hear about and to see."

As Taylor and Travis' relationship continues to heat up, take a look at her NFL game day style...

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

NFL Debut

While supporting Travis Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 24, her first-ever NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium, Taylor Swift sported DÔEN's white Lois Tank and Ksubi's distressed denim shorts, which she paired with a Chiefs windbreaker and matching New Balance sneakers.

Elsa/Getty Images

Welcome to New Jersey

For the Chiefs' Oct. 1 game against the New York Jets, held at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, Taylor wore Area's denim shorts, which quickly sold out. The singer completed the look with Christian Louboutin boots and Gant's relaxed leather shirt.

Elsa/Getty Images

Classic Swift

And Taylor couldn't forget her signature red lip for the star-studded game.

Jamie Squire / Getty Images

Erin Andrews Assist

For the Chiefs' Oct. 12 game, where she spent time with Travis' dad Ed Kelce, Taylor wore a Chiefs jacket from WEAR, a line by Erin Andrews (who Travis has credited for connecting him with Taylor).

Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Suite Style

Taylor, who also spent time with quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes at the game, sported a Balenciaga corset top underneath the Chiefs jacket.

David Eulitt / Jamie Squire / Getty Images

She's Got His Number

Taylor had an extra special accessory on her wrist for the Chiefs' Oct. 22 game: An Erimish bracelet with Travis' jersey number on it.

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Are You Ready For It?

...we can't calm down.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Red Hot

Taylor sported a long red fleece jacket over a black high neck top, paired with her signature red lip.

Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

Crimson Chic

The singer was all smiles as she watched the game with Brittany Mahomes.

