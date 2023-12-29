Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Romance Gets the Ultimate Stamp of Approval From His Chiefs Family

Watch : Taylor Swift Receives Birthday Gift From Chiefs Owners

It's Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love story—and Chiefs Kingdom is saying yes.

As the "End Game" singer and the tight end's romance continues, the couple is getting support from his NFL family.

In fact, during a recent interview, Gracie Hunt—the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt—couldn't help but praise the Grammy winner.

"She is wonderful, beautiful, brilliant, all of the things," Gracie shared on Outkick the Morning with Charly Arnolt. "And it's been so much fun to get to have her coming to Chiefs games."

As for Taylor and Travis' relationship? "We're so happy," she said, "and excited for them."

It was just two weeks ago that the Hunt family helped Taylor celebrate her 34th birthday, gifting her a $5,000 Judith Leiber Swarovski microphone purse.

"Happy birthday to this queen!" Gracie captioned a Dec. 13 Instagram post, which included a snap of Taylor at the Dec. 10 Chiefs game. "Bright, beautiful, beyond talented and engaging."

She also gave a nod to Taylor's other recent milestone, being TIME's Person of the Year, which Gracie called the "easiest decision" the magazine has ever made.