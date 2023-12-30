Get This Sephora Gift Set Valued at $306 for Just $27, Plus More Deals on Clinique, Bobbi Brown & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The holiday season is full of so many wonderful elements, but one of my favorites has to be beauty gift sets. These are limited edition combinations, like beauty advent calendars, that you can only get once a year and are typically valued at a much higher price than they're selling for. And they come from all your favorite brands, like Anastasia Beverly Hills, Bobbi Brown, Kiehl's, Living Proof, and more, for skincare, makeup, hair, brow, and lip care. So, they're a great deal for some great products. But even though the holidays are over, you can still snag these gift sets and the greatest part of all is…they're on sale at Sephora.
We're talking eye and face palettes from Too Faced, valued at $306 but on sale for $27. We're talking false eyelash sets from Sephora, valued at $29 but on sale for $9. We're talking a smoother skin essentials kit from First Aid Beauty, valued at $118 but on sale for $39. I could go on, or you could just scroll down and see for yourself.
But these limited edition gift sets are going fast. So don't miss out, head over to Sephora and start adding them to your cart. It's a New Year miracle!
Too Faced Let It Snow Globes Makeup Collection
Featuring three holiday-inspired palettes with scented face and eye products, the Too Faced gift set can actually be used any time of the year. One includes neutrals, plums, and a pop of shimmering shades, another has a collection of neutral rosy shades, and the last is a mix of neutrals and sparkly, icy tones. All of this is valued at $306, but it can be yours for just $27.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Care Kit
Give your brows greater definition and detail with this Anastasia Beverly Hills kit. It includes a precision brow pencil and a conditioning brow serum that can be used every day, and the duo is valued at $49. Snag it now for just $18.
First Aid Beauty Smooth Skin Season – Body Essentials Holiday Gift Set
If you'd like smoother skin in the winter, you must get this First Aid Beauty gift set (valued at $118). It includes formulas for targeting dry skin, body bumps, ingrown hairs, and chafing, and can be used on normal, oily, dry, or combination skin. Oh, and it's just $39 for a limited time.
Sephora Collection Essential False Lashes & Adhesive Set
Valued at $29, this Sephora false lash and adhesive set can be yours for just $9. With it, you get two separate, bestselling looks -- voluminous, fluffy lashes in the Flirty style and voluminous, wispy lashes in the Charming style.
CLINIQUE Smart & Smooth Anti-Aging Skincare Set
Valued at $168, you can get this Clinique anti-aging skincare set for just $74. The trio includes a wrinkle correcting face cream, serum, and eye cream, plus a reusable pouch for travel. And it can be used on normal, dry, oily, or combination skin.
LYS Beauty Speak Love Lip Oil + Lipstick Set
Do you get dry, chapped lips in the winter? Then you need LYS Beauty's lip oil and lipstick set (valued at $32). It includes a hydrating lip oil for moisture and a lipstick that gives you a pop of color with just one swipe. Plus, it's just $13.
Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Hair Repair Remedies Gift Set
Repair, nourish, and strengthen your hair with the Briogeo gift set. Valued at $83, it includes a hair-mask, leave-in treatment and shampoo for damaged hair, and can be used on thick, medium, fine, curly, coily, straight, or wavy strands.
Too Faced Sexy Lips & Lashes Kit
Your lips and lashes are taken care of with this gift set. It features Too Faced's best selling products: Better Than Sex Mascara and Lip Injection Maximum Plump (valued at $62), and you can get it for just $29. Thicker lashes, plumper lips, enough said.
JVN Bring the Heat Hair Set
Bring on the heat with the JVN hair set (valued at $67). Featuring frizz and heat protection, plus a long-lasting hold, the recovery serum, styling milk, and nourishing shine drops will keep your hair smooth, styled, and party-ready.
Living Proof Full Volume Shampoo & Conditioner Jumbo Set
This Living Proof gift set (valued at $150) is a must-have for fine and medium hair. Not only does it include a jumbo-sized version of the brand's fan-favorite shampoo and conditioner for fuller-looking hair, it also features a bonus deluxe size Triple Bond Complex for strengthening strands.
Shiseido Daily Hydrating Sun Protection Set
Award-winning Japanese beauty brand, Shiseido, brings you this next gift set (valued at $79). It includes a clarifying cleansing foam, infusing serum, and oil-free sunscreen SPF 42 to protect and hydrate your skin every day. Plus, it comes with a limited-edition reusable pouch for taking it all on the go.
TULA Skincare No Place Like Chrome Eye Balm Duo Set
This TULA duo (valued at $76) includes a rose-gold and champagne hue to cool, hydrate, and firm the skin around the eyes. They can minimize the look of dark circles and fine lines, while brightening and de-puffing the under-eye area.
Kiehl's Since 1851 Kiehl's Wrapped
This Kiehl's gift set (valued at $227) has everything. With a facial cleanser, deep pore cleansing mask, retinol serum, vitamin C eye serum, and facial cream, you'll get this classic brand's best for youthful, more radiant skin.
Bobbi Brown Mini Party Prep Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick Duo
This shadow stick duo will keep your face looking party-ready for 24 hours. It includes two Mini Long-Wear Cream Shadow Sticks (valued at $34) in a glittery pink peach and shiny lavender, that can be applied directly to your eyes without a brush and won't crease when you wear it.
Grande Cosmetics Lash and Brow Serum Fantasy Set
Achieve the lashes of your dreams with this Grande Cosmetics Fantasy Set (valued at $131). In fact, the brand promises the appearance of fuller lashes in just 6 to 8 weeks. The kit includes a lash enhancing serum, a brow enhancing serum, and a conditioning peptide mascara in black, all for $62.
Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant Best Sellers Holiday Skincare Kit
This gift set (valued at ($103.50) features Dermalogica's bestselling skincare products, including a daily exfoliator, cleansing oil, and SPF 50 moisturizer. Smoother, softer, brighter looking skin is just a step away.
Peter Thomas Roth The Gift Of Hydration! Limited-Edition Super-Size Water Drench Cream with Bonus Gifts
The winter can be hell on your skin. Fight dryness, wrinkles, and uneven textures with the Peter Thomas Roth limited edition set (valued at $157). It includes a moisturizer, glow serum, and eye patches that drenches your skin in hydration, leaving it silky soft, smooth, and glowing.
Living Proof Perfect hair Day Shampoo, Conditioner & Hair Mask Set
Achieve a perfect hair day with this Living Proof set (valued at $106). Featuring a full-size shampoo, conditioner, and hydrating mask, the brand's multi-benefit formulas will leave hair shinier, stronger, and reduce breakage.
beautyblender Enchanted Beauty Essentials Beauty Blender Set
This beautyblender set (valued at $78) is a beauty enthusiast's dream. It includes a limited edition set of blenders for flawless makeup application, and sponge cleansers and a scrub mat to keep them all clean. Plus, it's just $45.
fresh Rose Deep Hydration Must Haves Skincare Set
Valued at $89, this fresh Deep Hydration Skincare set includes a mini face wash, travel-size rose toner, mini serum, and a full-size face cream. Designed to moisture and nourish your face, you might just notice your skin looking dewier, plumper, and more supple after continual use.
CLINIQUE Great Skin Everywhere 3-Step Skincare Set For Oily Skin
Valued at $110, this Clinique set is designed for those with oily skin. It includes a full-size and travel version of Clinique's liquid facial soap, clarifying lotion, and moisturizing gel, and can deliver moisture-rich, brighter looking skin. This reviewer reported, "After using this product my skin really improved I noticed blackheads disappearing and my skin feeling very moisturized and not oily."
Drybar Reserve Vibrating Flat Iron & Detox Dry Shampoo Hair Set
Valued at $288, Drybar's Flat Iron and Shampoo Hair Set is a steal at $133. Just wait till you hear what it includes -- a vibrating styling iron, creaseless hair clips, smoothing sealant, dry shampoo, heat protectant mist, and a shine mist. It's everything you need to get smooth, straight, Drybar-like results at home.
fresh Radiance Day & Night Skincare Set
Get your skin radiating throughout the day and into the night with fresh's Skincare Set (valued at $103). It includes a travel-size face wash, exclusive-set-size moisturizer, and a full-size anti-aging night moisturizer, so you can hydrate, refresh, and soothe your skin. Just cleanse, moisturize in the AM, and moisturize in the PM for dazzling results.
