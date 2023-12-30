Get This Sephora Gift Set Valued at $306 for Just $27, Plus More Deals on Clinique, Bobbi Brown & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The holiday season is full of so many wonderful elements, but one of my favorites has to be beauty gift sets. These are limited edition combinations, like beauty advent calendars, that you can only get once a year and are typically valued at a much higher price than they're selling for. And they come from all your favorite brands, like Anastasia Beverly Hills, Bobbi Brown, Kiehl's, Living Proof, and more, for skincare, makeup, hair, brow, and lip care. So, they're a great deal for some great products. But even though the holidays are over, you can still snag these gift sets and the greatest part of all is…they're on sale at Sephora.

We're talking eye and face palettes from Too Faced, valued at $306 but on sale for $27. We're talking false eyelash sets from Sephora, valued at $29 but on sale for $9. We're talking a smoother skin essentials kit from First Aid Beauty, valued at $118 but on sale for $39. I could go on, or you could just scroll down and see for yourself.

But these limited edition gift sets are going fast. So don't miss out, head over to Sephora and start adding them to your cart. It's a New Year miracle!