Ariana Grande Addresses "Assumptions" About Her Life After "Challenging" Year

Watch : Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater Step Out for DATE NIGHT

Ariana Grande is saying "Thank U, Next" to 2023.

While looking back on her year—one that included her divorce from Dalton Gomez, as well as the debut of her romance with Wicked costar Ethan Slater—the "Break Free" singer addressed misconceptions about her.

"One of the most transformative, most challenging, and yet happiest and most special years of my life," she began her Dec. 29 message, posted to Instagram Story. "There were so many beautiful yet polarized feelings. I've never felt more at the mercy of and in acceptance of what life was screaming to teach me. I've never felt more fulfilled by or present in my work, being able to cherish every moment."

The 30-year-old went on to note that she gave everything to the projects she worked on this year and learned so much from her collaborators.

And although she's celebrating her triumphs, Grande is also reflecting on commentary from strangers.

As she shared, "I've never felt more pride or joy or love while simultaneously feeling so deeply misunderstood by people who don't know me, who piece whispers together and make what they want out of me and their assumptions of my life."