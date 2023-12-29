Ariana Grande Addresses "Assumptions" About Her Life After "Challenging" Year

Ariana Grande is saying "Thank U, Next" to 2023.
While looking back on her year—one that included her divorce from Dalton Gomez, as well as the debut of her romance with Wicked costar Ethan Slater—the "Break Free" singer addressed misconceptions about her.
"One of the most transformative, most challenging, and yet happiest and most special years of my life," she began her Dec. 29 message, posted to Instagram Story. "There were so many beautiful yet polarized feelings. I've never felt more at the mercy of and in acceptance of what life was screaming to teach me. I've never felt more fulfilled by or present in my work, being able to cherish every moment."
The 30-year-old went on to note that she gave everything to the projects she worked on this year and learned so much from her collaborators.
And although she's celebrating her triumphs, Grande is also reflecting on commentary from strangers.
As she shared, "I've never felt more pride or joy or love while simultaneously feeling so deeply misunderstood by people who don't know me, who piece whispers together and make what they want out of me and their assumptions of my life."
"I have learned how much more important one of those things is than the other," she added. "I have never felt more tightly held or fiercely protected by those who love and understand me (friends, family, and fans alike)."
Grande also acknowledged her personal growth, sharing that she now feels safe in situations she'd normally be fearful of.
"I am listening to and trusting myself, even when fear or trauma tells me not to," she continued. "I am reacting to things that deserve my energy only and removing and protecting myself from things that do not."
Grande, who will portray Glinda in the Wicked films, also noted that she's grateful for the range of emotions she felt this year.
That includes the "unfathomably hard ones and the inexplicably happy ones," she told her fans, adding that she feels more human than ever.
"I feel softer and stronger," she wrote, "all at once."
Grande, who's been working on new music, concluded her message with one final note about the future: "I cannot wait for next year."
