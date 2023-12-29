Matthew McConaughey Shares Rare Photo of Son Livingston in 11th Birthday Tribute

Matthew McConaughey shared a heartfelt birthday post for his youngest son Livingston, complete with a rare snap of the pair.

By Olivia Evans Dec 29, 2023 3:38 PMTags
Matthew McConaughey thinks his son is alright, alright, alright. 

The How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days actor recently shared a heartfelt tribute to his youngest child, Livingston, on his 11th birthday—complete with an adorable photo of the pair. 

The father-son duo was pictured lounging on a couch together, with Livingston smiling in his father's lap as Matthew looked at him with a loving gaze. 

"Double one's," the 54-year-old wrote in the Instagram post on Dec. 28. "We love watching you grow. Thanks for puttin' so many smiles on our faces. love, Papa's." 

Matthew shares Livingston with wife Camila Alves McConaughey. The couple—who's been married since 2012—also share son Levi, 15, and daughter Vida, 13, together. 

The Interstellar actor has given insight into his tight-knit family quite a bit recently. 

In fact, earlier this month, Matthew's oldest son lived out that legacy—sharing an earnest birthday message for his father on his Instagram –which the actor later read aloud on a Dec. 8 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show.

photos
Matthew McConaughey's Best Roles

"The man who always makes time for us no matter what," the post reads. "The man who's always there for us no matter what, and the man that taught me to appreciate the journey and not just the destination."

The Dazed and Confused actor was touched by his older son's sweet message. "It makes you feel like what you're doing as a parent is translating," he told host Jennifer Hudson. "Kids are a great mirror for who we are." 

As for what Matthew has learned from fatherhood? The Oscar winner considers his children his own role models and has even learned a very specific trait from his newly 11-year-old: focus. 

"When he's got a project, whether it's a sport or homework or drawing, he zeroes in," the star told E! News in September. "And the rest of the world is gone."

Read on for more sweet moments from the McConaughey fam

Twitter / NBA
Baller Lifestyle

Matthew and his son Livingston meet Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green.

Instagram
Paris Fashion Week

This family time at Paris Fashion Week was magnifique!

Instagram
Braving Waves

"Surf souvenirs," Matthew captioned this March 2023 pic of son Levi.

Instagram
Best Uncle

"Uncle @woodyharrelson is questioning if the cake is vegan or not!!!" Camila Alves wrote on Instagram in January 2023 for her and Matthew's daughter Vida's 13th birthday. "How does this go people! Time flies… 13! You are my ray of sunshine Vida!!! Your name explains everything about you "life" (#tb on celebrating her birthday on our family vacation trip January 3rd)"

Instagram
Too Cool
Instagram
Hairy Situation
Instagram
Date Night
Instagram
Play Time
Instagram
Couple's Selfie

Matthew and Camila Alves take a selfie.

Instagram
Kisses

Camila Alves kisses her husband.

Instagram
The Trio

Matthew and wife Camilla Alves' kids LivingstonVida and Levi pose for a 2022 pic.

Instagram
Going Camping

In December 2022, Camila Alves wrote, "We get the trailer they are responsible for the tent… #ontheroad."

Lm Otero/AP/Shutterstock
Batter Up

Matthew appears with Camila Alves and kids Levi and Vida at a baseball game between the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas.

Getty Images
Family Night

Matthew brings his family to the 2014 Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala.

Instagram
Reading Time

"Kids reading time by the fire!" Camila Alves wrote in December 2022. "Fun book @reesewitherspoon !! Ladies and gentlemen if you don't have it time to get it! Great gift too!"

Gary Miller/Getty Images
Red Carpet Ready

Matthew brings Camila Alves and their kids LeviVida and Livingston to the 2019 Texas Medal Of Arts Awards at the Long Center for the Performing Arts in Austin, Texas.

Getty Images
Star Power

Matthew and his family attends his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony in 2014.

