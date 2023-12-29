Matthew McConaughey Shares Rare Photo of Son Livingston in 11th Birthday Tribute

Matthew McConaughey thinks his son is alright, alright, alright.
The How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days actor recently shared a heartfelt tribute to his youngest child, Livingston, on his 11th birthday—complete with an adorable photo of the pair.
The father-son duo was pictured lounging on a couch together, with Livingston smiling in his father's lap as Matthew looked at him with a loving gaze.
"Double one's," the 54-year-old wrote in the Instagram post on Dec. 28. "We love watching you grow. Thanks for puttin' so many smiles on our faces. love, Papa's."
Matthew shares Livingston with wife Camila Alves McConaughey. The couple—who's been married since 2012—also share son Levi, 15, and daughter Vida, 13, together.
The Interstellar actor has given insight into his tight-knit family quite a bit recently.
In fact, earlier this month, Matthew's oldest son lived out that legacy—sharing an earnest birthday message for his father on his Instagram –which the actor later read aloud on a Dec. 8 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show.
"The man who always makes time for us no matter what," the post reads. "The man who's always there for us no matter what, and the man that taught me to appreciate the journey and not just the destination."
The Dazed and Confused actor was touched by his older son's sweet message. "It makes you feel like what you're doing as a parent is translating," he told host Jennifer Hudson. "Kids are a great mirror for who we are."
As for what Matthew has learned from fatherhood? The Oscar winner considers his children his own role models and has even learned a very specific trait from his newly 11-year-old: focus.
"When he's got a project, whether it's a sport or homework or drawing, he zeroes in," the star told E! News in September. "And the rest of the world is gone."
Read on for more sweet moments from the McConaughey fam.