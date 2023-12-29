Matthew McConaughey Shares Rare Photo of Son Livingston in 11th Birthday Tribute

Watch : Matthew McConaughey On What He's Learned from His Kids

Matthew McConaughey thinks his son is alright, alright, alright.

The How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days actor recently shared a heartfelt tribute to his youngest child, Livingston, on his 11th birthday—complete with an adorable photo of the pair.

The father-son duo was pictured lounging on a couch together, with Livingston smiling in his father's lap as Matthew looked at him with a loving gaze.

"Double one's," the 54-year-old wrote in the Instagram post on Dec. 28. "We love watching you grow. Thanks for puttin' so many smiles on our faces. love, Papa's."

Matthew shares Livingston with wife Camila Alves McConaughey. The couple—who's been married since 2012—also share son Levi, 15, and daughter Vida, 13, together.

The Interstellar actor has given insight into his tight-knit family quite a bit recently.

In fact, earlier this month, Matthew's oldest son lived out that legacy—sharing an earnest birthday message for his father on his Instagram –which the actor later read aloud on a Dec. 8 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show.