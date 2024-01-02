Save Up to 50% on Hoka Sneakers and Step up Your Fitness Game for 2024

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
New year, same goals. When you want to elevate your fitness, but it has been tough for you to come through, you may just need to make some small tweaks to your routine. If you can't even remember the last time you bought a pair of sneakers, it is probably time to shop. A supportive, comfortable shoe can give you the boost you need to run longer, lift more, and stretch effectively.
Whether you are a seasoned athlete or a fitness novice, you need shoes you can depend on. Hoka exceeds the hype. If you're tapped out from Christmas shopping, same here. Thankfully, there are so many amazing deals up to 50% off Nordstrom Rack, Zappos, Free People, Nordstrom, Marathon Sports, and the Hoka website.
Put your best foot forward before these prices disappear.
The Best Hoka Deals
Hoka Ora Recovery Slides
Get supportive comfort between workouts with the beloved Hoka Ora Recovery Slides, which are on sale in light blue, lilac, beige, and light green at Nordstrom Rack.
A shopper gushed, "I wear these most the time at home. They are comfortable. They feel like they hug my feet. Absolutely love them."
Hoka Anacapa Mid Gore-Tex Waterproof Hiking Shoe
You can rely on these waterproof hiking shoes in all conditions. This lightweight style is designed for smooth steps on the trails.
You can get them in light purple at Marathon Sports. Click here to get them in pink or beige from Nordstrom Rack. Nordstrom Rack also has them in green, mauve, and red at this link.
Hoka Rincon 3 Running Shoes
Yes, you can get cushioned support in an ultra-lightweight shoe. The Hoka Rincon 3 is durable, breathable, and a great shoe for everyday running.
It's on sale in lots of colors from Marathon Sports, orange at the Hoka site, and 4 colors at Zappos.
Hoka Anacapa Mid Sneakers
Enjoy some adventure every day with the Hoka Anacapa Mid Sneakers, which are made from waterproof leather. These shoes have a compression-molded EVA footbed, and high-traction rubber outsole, per the brand.
You can get them in lilac, purple, and beige at Free People. You can also get them in green at Free People for $99.
Hoka Carbon X 3
Hoka Carbon X 3 is a high performance shoe that supports your endurance. They're soft, stable, responsive, and they're on sale in a bunch of colors from Hoka, Marathon Sports, and Zappos.
Hoka Challenger ATR 6 GORE-TEX
Conquer the trails with these reliable sneakers. They're lightweight with tread grounding each stride. You will always feel stable and supported, even on a hilly terrain. Zappos also has these shoes in black.
Hoka Clifton 8
Get a soft with the lightweight, responsive Hoka Clifton 8. They're the ultimate everyday trainer and a customer favorite with one shopper sharing, "I have severe plantar fasciitis and these shoes help me get through my very long work day. The floors at my job are concrete and I'm on my feet all day. These Cliftons provide excellent support, stabilization and cushion! They are not stiff, nor do they hurt my ankles. Please please please never discontinue this shoe!!!! I bought two pairs because they were on sale and I will contimue to purchase this style. I've tried other Hoka styles and these Ciliftons are THE BEST!"
Hoka Arahi 6
The Hoka Arahi 6 is surprisingly lightweight for a shoe that prioritizes stability. Maximal cushioning, minimal weight, and breathability for a wide range of runners.
A shopper raved, "Love Love Love. I absolutely love them. I been suffering with plantar fasciitis for 3 years, these shoes are so comfortable and lightweight I have zero pain." You can get them on sale at Hoka, Zappos, and Marathon Sports.
Hoka Bondi X Running Shoe
The Hoka Bondi X Running Shoes deliver maximal cushioning for a soft, balanced stride. They're made with the softest foam that your feet will love. They are on sale at Marathon Sports, Hoka, and Nordstrom.
Hoka Tecton X Running Shoe
If you're a trail runner, try the Hoka Tecton X Running Shoe. They're lightweight, breathable, and hydrophobic.
Hoka Project Clifton
The Hoka Project Clifton has a cushiony bottom and it's easy to put on and take off thanks to the zipper (which also seals water out).
A shopper reviewed, "Stunning! These have become my favorite everyday shoes. They're both comfortable and stylish. I feel like I have walked into the future! Now I'm thinking about a second pair in a different color way."
Where can I buy Hoka sneakers?
The Hoka website is the best place to get the latest products. You can also shop Hoka at Nordstrom, Amazon, Zappos, Anthropologie, Free People, Marathon Sports, and Nordstrom Rack.
Where can I find the best Hoka deals?
Hoka sales are hard to find, but with some careful searching, you'll see a lot of great deals from Nordstrom Rack, Zappos, Free People, Nordstrom, Marathon Sports, and the Hoka website.
What are the best Hoka sneakers?
The "best" Hoka sneakers depend on your individual needs. If you're looking for a shoe with great cushioning, try the Hoka Bondi 8. The Hoka Clifton 9 is a great running shoe. The Hoka Arahi 6 is a style that provides reliable stability for everyday walking and running.
How much Hoka shipping?
Shipping is free for Hoka Members only. New Hoka customers get free expedited shipping on their first order and non-members get free standard shipping on orders $140+.
How much is a Hoka membership?
It is free to become a Hoka member. You get free standard shipping on each order, special access to Hoka events, and 60 days to try your products before you can return them
Can you return HOKA shoes after wearing them?
During the 30-day period from the date of delivery of your Hoka order, customers can return the items for any reason for a refund or exchange. Hoka Members receive an extra 30 days (60 total).
How much is Hoka return shipping?
Return and exchange shipping is free for all customers who purchase their Hokas from the brand's website.
