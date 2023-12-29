Travis Kelce Reveals the Sweet Christmas Gift He Received From Taylor Swift's Brother Austin

Watch : Travis Kelce Gushes Over ‘Amazing’ Taylor Swift!

Austin Swift definitely didn't fumble his Christmas present for Travis Kelce.

The NFL tight end revealed that, in addition to dressing like Santa Claus during the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Dec. 25, Taylor Swift's brother was also delivering gifts just like the real jolly old gentleman.

"He made me feel like a child because his gift to me was straight out of the bag—in the Santa sack," the athlete said on a New Heights podcast episode released on Dec. 29. "And handed me a VHS of my favorite football movie of all time: Little Giants."

The recent New Heights episode was coined a "Kelce Family Year End Holiday Spectacular," and Travis and his brother Jason Kelce were also joined by Jason's wife Kylie Kelce, and their parents Donna and Ed Kelce.

Kylie instigated Travis sharing details on the thoughtful gift when she awarded Austin the "New Heights Holiday Stamp of the Week" shoutout.

"I was going to say whoever wore the Santa suit," the Pennsylvania-native joked. "That was a full commit and I respect that."