Influencer Jackie Miller James' Family Shares Update on Her Recovery 7 Months After Aneurysm Rupture

Watch : Influencer Jackie Miller James Awake After Coma & Reunited With Baby

Jackie Miller James' family is reflecting on her harrowing year.

It's been seven months since the influencer suffered aneurysm rupture while nine months pregnant with her daughter. Now, as Jackie's recovery journey continues, her loved ones are sending a message of gratitude.

"Let us first thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts for all the love, prayers, and support provided for Jackie through these very difficult times," the note, posted to Instagram Dec. 28, began. "This year has taken a lot from us but it's also given us so many blessings."

"Jackie is currently on the road to recovery with her baby and family by her side," her family's message continued. "While the rehabilitation will be long, it's been the motivation of being a new mother and the support of so many of you that has driven her to continue."

The message also noted that Jackie hopes to post more in the future amid her recovery.

"And can't wait to share more of her adorable little blessing, Knoxly Rose James, down the road," Jackie's family said of her baby girl. "Again, thank you, all. If it wasn't for family, friends, and this community, we don't know where we would be right now."