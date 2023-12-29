Influencer Jackie Miller James' Family Shares Update on Her Recovery 7 Months After Aneurysm Rupture

Jackie Miller James' family is reflecting on her harrowing year.
It's been seven months since the influencer suffered aneurysm rupture while nine months pregnant with her daughter. Now, as Jackie's recovery journey continues, her loved ones are sending a message of gratitude.
"Let us first thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts for all the love, prayers, and support provided for Jackie through these very difficult times," the note, posted to Instagram Dec. 28, began. "This year has taken a lot from us but it's also given us so many blessings."
"Jackie is currently on the road to recovery with her baby and family by her side," her family's message continued. "While the rehabilitation will be long, it's been the motivation of being a new mother and the support of so many of you that has driven her to continue."
The message also noted that Jackie hopes to post more in the future amid her recovery.
"And can't wait to share more of her adorable little blessing, Knoxly Rose James, down the road," Jackie's family said of her baby girl. "Again, thank you, all. If it wasn't for family, friends, and this community, we don't know where we would be right now."
Back in May, Jackie's sisters Natalie and Nicelle launched a GoFundMe page in her honor, where they shared details of her hospitalization.
"We are deeply saddened to share that our sister, Jacqueline (Jackie), was nine months pregnant and one week from her due date, when she suffered an aneurysm rupture, leading to severe brain bleeding and injury," their May 31 message began. "Jackie was found immediately by her husband, Austin, and was rushed to the emergency room and into an operation where they performed an emergency C-section and brain surgery simultaneously."
"Jackie remains in a medically induced coma and has undergone five separate brain procedures," her siblings shared. "Jackie is expected to remain in the ICU for weeks and will continue to be hospitalized for months. The baby girl remained in the NICU after 12 days due to the traumatic events of her birth."
Over the summer, Jackie's family gave another update on her recovery. "Jackie is awake and was recently transferred to one of the best neurological rehabilitation hospitals in the country," a July 2 Instagram post read. "The doctors have been pleased upon her latest tests, numbers, and evaluations, noting that Jackie is performing above expectations at this stage of her recovery and is progressing more with every passing day."