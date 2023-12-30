Buy the Gifts You Really Wanted With 87% Off Deals on Peter Thomas Roth, Tarte, Peace Out & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Pro tip from a shopping editor: late December is the best time to shop for beauty products. You're done with gift shopping and you can can get holiday discounts on items you can keep for yourself. There are so many amazing deals on makeup and skincare products. You just need to know where to look. Luckily for you, I did all of the research. All you need to do is shop and wait for your picks to come in the mail.

So many of my favorite brands are on sale right now. Don't miss this chance to get $252 worth of Tarte eyeshadow for only $32 (use the promo code EXTRA20 at checkout). That's an 87% discount and there are more Tarte deals here. Address your skincare concerns with a $29 deal on $170 worth of Peter Thomas Roth masks at Kohl's. Plus, there are major deals on the brand's website, like this $60 bundle with $200 worth of Peter Thomas Roth Masks (use the promo code EOYDEAL at checkout).

If you love Tarte, Peter Thomas Roth, Peace Out Skincare, Nudestix, Mario Badescu, and Herbivore Botanicals, I rounded up the best deals for you!