Buy the Gifts You Really Wanted With 87% Off Deals on Peter Thomas Roth, Tarte, Peace Out & More

Pro tip from a shopping editor: late December is the best time to shop for beauty products. You're done with gift shopping and you can can get holiday discounts on items you can keep for yourself. There are so many amazing deals on makeup and skincare products. You just need to know where to look. Luckily for you, I did all of the research. All you need to do is shop and wait for your picks to come in the mail.
So many of my favorite brands are on sale right now. Don't miss this chance to get $252 worth of Tarte eyeshadow for only $32 (use the promo code EXTRA20 at checkout). That's an 87% discount and there are more Tarte deals here. Address your skincare concerns with a $29 deal on $170 worth of Peter Thomas Roth masks at Kohl's. Plus, there are major deals on the brand's website, like this $60 bundle with $200 worth of Peter Thomas Roth Masks (use the promo code EOYDEAL at checkout).
If you love Tarte, Peter Thomas Roth, Peace Out Skincare, Nudestix, Mario Badescu, and Herbivore Botanicals, I rounded up the best deals for you!
TL;DR: The Best Beauty Deals Right Now
- Tarte deals up to 87% (use the promo code EXTRA20 at checkout)
- More Tarte deals: 68% off Tarte eyeliner and 57% off Tarte bronzing wands at QVC
- Peter Thomas Roth deals up to 75% off (use the promo code EOYDEAL at checkout)
- More Peter Thomas Roth deals: 83% off masks at Kohl's, 60% off at QVC, 69% off at Nordstrom, 70% off at Revolve and Sephora
- 35% off Peace Out Skincare deals (discount applied at checkout, no promo code needed)
- 30% off Nudestix deals (use the promo code NUDERUSH30 at checkout)
- Herbivore Botanicals deals up to 40% off (discount applied at checkout, no promo code needed)
- Mario Badescu deals up to 50%- discounts already applied on bundles and sets; use the promo code 2024 to save 24% on everything else
87% Off Tarte Deals
Tarte Gilded Glamour Amazonian Clay Eyeshadow Wardrobe
You'll be all set with eyeshadow for months when you buy this duo. This 87% off deal has two, limited edition, XL size eyeshadow palettes featuring 36 new shades. The gilded palette has warm bronze, gold, dusty rose, and merlot shades. Another has taupe, moss, navy, and plum eyeshadows. These shadows are formulated with Amazonian clay for better, longer wear that looks fresh for up to 12 hours, per the brand.
A shopper raved, "I think it's all I will need forever! I'm so happy with the matte and shimmery color combo you gave in these two palettes. Worth every penny! A great deal!"
Use the promo code EXTRA20 at checkout to get this bundle for just $32.
Tarte All Stars Amazonian Clay Collectors Set
Get 4 limited-edition palettes for less than the price of 1! Here's what's in the set:
- Tarte Glamazon Palette: face palette with highlighter, blush, bronzer
- Tarte Tartelette Palette: plum and neutral eyeshadows
- Tarte Starlight Palette: warm neutrals and metallic eyeshadows
- Tarte Maracuja Juicy Palette: pink and rose eyeshadows.
Use the promo code EXTRA20 at checkout to get this bundle for just $37.
Tarte A Honeysuckle Holiday Maracuja Juicy Collectors Set
Create a timeless look with this all-in-1 full face bundle:
- Tarte Maracuja Juicy Honeysuckle Palette- 9 eyeshadows and a glowy blush
- Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm in Honeysuckle- A cushiony black cherry lip color that combines everything you love about lip balm, gloss, and a hydrating treatment all in 1 product.
- Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Liner in Honeysuckle- An ultra-creamy lip liner that hydrates and shapes the lips at the same time.
Use the promo code EXTRA20 at checkout to get this bundle for just $29.
Tarte Blush & Glow Tape Set
If you're tired of endlessly blending out your blush to get the natural flush you had in mind, it may be time to try a new product. The Tarte Blush Wands have been all over TikTok with beauty enthusiasts praising the product for delivering easy-to-blend, mess-free application. The brand describes the Tarte Blush Tape as "the instant cheek lift in a tube." The blush has a dewy finish and a natural-looking glow. The Glow Tape is a highlighter wand that's just as easy to use. Plus, it delivers a "lit from within" glow.
Use the promo code EXTRA20 at checkout to get this bundle for just $26.
Tarte Holiday Edition Maneater Eyeliner 5-pc Set
Create eye-catching, festive looks just in time for the holidays with these high-definition eyeliners from Tarte. These formulas are waterproof and long-lasting with 12-hour power. This bundle includes eyeliners in navy, brown, nude, black, and moss along with a sharpener.
Tarte Sculpt Tape Bronzing Wand Duo with Contour Brush
It's so easy to get a sculpted, contoured look with these wands. Just twist the end from "off" to "on." Then, place some dots on your cheekbones and forehead or wherever you want to sculpt your face. Blend upward in circular motions. You can even finish your look by taking some of the excess left on the brush to lightly sculpt your nose and jawline.
Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump Gloss 5pc Celebration Party Pack
Get an ultra-shiny look, full-coverage color, hydration, and a plumping effect with the Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump Gloss. This 5-piece set has all of your go-to shades.
A shopper gushed, "I don't know why people don't talk about these more! These glosses are so good, I think just as good as the other juicy lips, and still plumping! They have a really nice smell and I like all the colors especially for gifting. Plus with the discount they are such good deal!"
Use the promo code EXTRA20 at checkout to get this bundle for just $34 from the Tarte website.
83% Off Peter Thomas Roth Deals
Peter Thomas Roth Multi-Masker 4-Piece Mask Kit
Don't miss out on this 83% discount on Peter Thomas Roth top-sellers. Use the promo code EOYDEAL to get this set for $46 from the brand's site. You can get it for $29 from Kohl's. Let's look through the set:
- Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Mask Hydrating Gel nourishes dry and dehydrated skin.
- Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm lifts and firms the skin and gives an opulent glow, per the brand.
- Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask Enzymatic Dermal Resurfacer- chemical and enzymatic exfoliating treatment
- Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask Extreme De-Tox Hydrator "helps soothe, hydrate, and detox the skin."
Peter Thomas Roth Full-Size Mask-A-Holic 3-Piece Kit
My fellow mask-a-holics will love this set. It has 3 of the best Peter Thomas Roth masks. Use the promo code EOYDEAL to get this bundle for just $60. Here's what's in the set:
- Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask Extreme De-Tox Hydrator "helps soothe, hydrate, and detox the skin."
- Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask Enzymatic Dermal Resurfacer- chemical and enzymatic exfoliating treatment
- Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm lifts and firms the skin and gives an opulent glow, per the brand.
Peter Thomas Roth The Gift Of Hydration Set
Focusing on hydration is always a good thing! This bundle has 3 PTR top-sellers:
- Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer with a 30% Hyaluronic Acid Complex that helps plump the look of fine lines and wrinkles with moisture, according to the brand.
- Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Glow Serum plumps and gives a dewy glow.
- Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-Gel Eye Patches hydrate and help reduce the look of fine lines, crow's feet, darkness and puffiness, per the brand.
Peter Thomas Roth Hello, Mask Obsession! Kit
Peter Thomas Roth has the Best masks and I buy their holiday sets every year. This bundle will last for such a long time. Here's what you get:
- Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Mask Hydrating Gel nourishes dry and dehydrated skin.
- 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm lifts and firms the skin and gives an opulent glow.
- Pumpkin Enzyme Mask Enzymatic Dermal Resurfacer exfoliates, peels and polishes skin.
- Therapeutic Sulfur Mask Acne Treatment Mask dries, clears up and helps prevent acne.
Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging 5-Piece Classics Kit
Get a major deal on these anti-aging products from Peter Thomas Roth. Here's what's in the bundle valued at $146:
- Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel, a refreshing face wash.
- FIRMx Peeling Gel, exfoliates and lifts the skin to create a smoother-looking complexion, according to the brand.
- Retinol Fusion PM Serum, the ideal night time skincare product, which focuses on improving your skin's tone and texture, the brand claims.
- Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Serum, the dose of hydration that your skin needs all year long.
- Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer, a highly-hydrating lotion that feels weightlessly light on your skin.
Peter Thomas Roth Irish Moor Mud Mask
This mud mask has been one of my favorites since high school. I have been buying it for years and I have gifted it to my dad as well. This is great mask for congested skin to draw out dirt and grime without drying out your face. Every time I use it, my skin looks more clear and it feels soft. It doesn't have a scent. It's not irritating. It really is a great go-to mask to keep in your bathroom cabinet.
Another shopper shared, "I have re-purchased this item multiple times, and I just keep coming back for more! It leaves my skin looking brightened, my pores feeling cleansed, and it feels amazing on my face. I suffer from blackheads, enlarged pores, and acne scars, but since I started using PTR Irish Moor Mud face mask 2-3x per week, I have seen dramatic improvements in all of these areas."
Save 50% with the code EOYDEAL at checkout.
Peter Thomas Roth Acne-Clear Essentials Kit
Clear up acne and prevent new blemishes with this simple, yet effective, routine. The kit includes Acne Clearing Wash, Goodbye Acne Max Complexion Correction Pads, Goodbye Acne Complete Acne Treatment Gel, and Goodbye Acne AHA/BHA Acne Clearing Gel Face Body Spot Treatment.
35% Off Peace Out Skincare Deals
Peace Out Retinol Face Stick
After way too much research, I took the plunge and tried the Peace Out Retinol Face Stick and went to bed, not sure what to expect after using the product one time. When I woke up and went to wash my face I was surprised by how smooth my skin looked already. It looked like I had a photo filter on and I couldn't believe it. My skin's texture was evened out, stubborn acne marks and breakouts had faded, my skin just felt so soft, and I kept using the product.
Peace Out describes the product as a "magical wrinkle eraser," but I just wasn't expecting an overall skin transformation at this level. My skin is significantly brighter and it's clear from breakouts. Even when I'm super tired at night, I make sure to swipe this retinol stick just purely out of anticipation of waking up to some good results. I have never been so excited to wake up every morning. Now, I look forward to seeing those results. Your 35% discount is applied at checkout, no promo code needed.
Peace Out Retinol Eye Stick
Retinol products have a reputation for being harsh on the complexion and drying out the skin until people get used to using them. If that's your fear, then this is the retinol product that I recommend. In my experience, there's no learning curve or "time to adjust." This works right away with zero irritation to your skin. This best-seller is just what you need to address fine lines, wrinkles, dark circles, and skin texture in the eye area. You will wake up to the skin of your dreams if you apply this before bed.
Your 35% discount is applied at checkout, no promo code needed.
Peace Out Retinol Eye Lift Patches
I love eye gels, but most of the products I have used only care about the under-eye area. What about the eyelids!? That skin is important too! Peace Out came through with a product I'm obsessed with that targets the whole eye area with a 360° approach. In just 15 minutes the skin around my eyes looks lifted, brightened, and firmed when I use these patches. They're so hydrating without being messy and slipping down my face (it's happened with other brands and I get so annoyed). With continued use, these patches reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, according to the brand.
Your 35% discount is applied at checkout, no promo code needed.
Peace Out Oil-Absorbing Pore Treatment Strips
The pore strips I previously used had to be applied over wet skin. When they dried, it was a painful process to peel off the strip after 10-15 minutes. In contrast, these hydrocolloid strips from Peace Out stay on for hours and they don't feel like they're tearing my skin when I take them off. I put them on before bed time and let them do their thing. I have never been so happy with a skincare product so soon after using it for the first time. This set includes nose strips and face strips (which I love to use on my chin and forehead).
Your 35% discount is applied at checkout, no promo code needed.
30% Off Nudestix Deals
Nudestix Nudies Glow Cream Highlighter Stick
Stop what you are doing and buy this highlighter. It is my absolute favorite because it gives a natural-looking glow without glitter. It's very easy for me to apply and blend without taking off my foundation. I blend it with a sponge, but it does have a built-in brush, which is great if you are on the go. Of course, good skincare is a game-changer, but this highlighter is kind of like my cheat code to look like I have glowing skin. I could not be more obsessed. My favorite shade is Ice Ice Ice Baby, which is a clear, glass-like highlighter that looks amazing on all skin tones.
Use the promo code NUDERUSH30 to save 30% on this highlighter.
Nudestix Nudies Cream Blush All-Over-Face Color
These Nudestix Nudies are sticks that can be used as blush, eye makeup, and lip color to create a monochromatic look with ease. The soft cream balm melts onto the skin to look naturally flushed. Each stick has a brush on the end that you can use to perfectly blend your look. You can twist the brush off to wash it. The formula is long-wearing and water-resistant.
There are dewy and matte shades to choose from. Use the promo code NUDERUSH30 to save 30% on this multi-use makeup stick.
Nudestix Magnetic Eye Color
The Nudestix Magnetic Eye Color pencil works as an eyeshadow, eyeliner, eyelid primer and even a cream highlighter stick, all in one easy-to-use makeup crayon. There is a wide range of gorgeous shades that can be layered for intensity, with matte and luminous colorways. The formula is long-wearing, lasting for up to 11 hours. It's quick-drying, waterproof, tear-proof, and smudge-proof.
I love the shade Angel, which I also apply to the corner of my eyes to give me a brighter, more awake appearance. Each stick comes with a sharpener. Use the promo code NUDERUSH30 to save 30% on these eyeshadows.
Nudestix Tinted Blur Contour Sculpting Stick
These contour sticks are amazing to deliver subtle, natural-looking contour with ease (no more dragging for color payoff). The brand advises using these sticks after foundation, but I use it before to get an even more naturally chiseled-from-within look. They're an absolute game-changer.
Use the promo code NUDERUSH30 to save 30% on this contour stick.
Nudestix Nudies Matte Cream Bronzer
I love this cream bronzer because it gives me more control than powder and liquid bronzers. It's easy to blend and I can easily increase the intensity if I'm going for a different look. I use it all the time and one stick lasts me almost a whole year because I don't need a ton of product to do my makeup.
A shopper reviewed, "I love how easy this was to use! it includes the little brush which is adorable. the color blends very well and lasts all day!"
Use the promo code NUDERUSH30 to save 30% on this bronzer stick.
Nudestix Nudescreen Daily Mineral Veil SPF 30
If you prefer a mineral sunscreen, try this multi-tasking product. It has SPF 30 and it's oil-free, lightweight, and super-hydrating. It comes in five shades.
A shopper said, "First, this is a moisturizer, primer and sunscreen as one. Second, my makeup stays on and looks perfect after hours of wear. I love it and love everything I've used from this line." Another reviewed, "This sunscreen is so smooth while applying. It doesn't require any blending after applying plus it protects you from sun! A definitely go-go."
Use the promo code NUDERUSH30 to save 30% on this sunscreen.
40% Off Herbivore Botanicals Deals
Herbivore Botanicals Prism AHA + BHA Exfoliating Glow Serum
Use this once or twice a week as a resurfacing treatment to target dullness, uneven skin tone, and pores, according to the brand.
One shopper called this "liquid magic," elaborating, "I have used so many products that claim to make your skin glow with dismal results. But let me tell you this, try this a few times and you will see the results for yourself. Excellent product that I use 2 or 3 times a week." Another declared, "Absolute Game Changer! BUY IT!!!"
Herbivore Botanicals Lapis Blue Tansy Face Oil - For Oily & Acne-Prone Skin
Bring some balance to oily, acne-prone skin with this non-comedogenic oil.
A fan of the product raved, "BEST FACIAL OIL EVER! My daughter and I both have oily skin and hormonal breakouts that only Lapis has been able to eliminate. After using this for a few weeks we both saw a significant improvement and are ecstatic about the results. Thanks Herbivore!"
Herbivore Botanicals Bakuchiol Retinol Alternative Smoothing Serum
If you want all the benefits of using retinol, but you're wary because you have sensitive skin, try this natural alternative. This product smooths the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while it hydrates, the brand claims. This smoothing serum targets uneven skin texture, wrinkles, and dryness. In a clinical study shared by the brand, 91% agreed doesn't cause visible signs of irritation, 85% agreed that their skin looks smoother, and 85% agreed that dull skin appearance is reduced.
A fan of the product said, "Cannot go without! Honestly, I spend thousands of dollars a year on face care, including peels, facials, products, etc. This is my NUMBER 1 product in my lineup! I apply it only in the morning (the last product I put on) and it gives me the BEST glow throughout the day. It also creates a moisture barrier, so my skin never dries out. I absolutely love it!"
Herbivore Botanicals Blue Tansy Invisible Pores Resurfacing Clarity Mask
If you have oily skin with concerns about enlarged pores, breakouts, uneven skin texture, and dullness, add this clarifying mask to your routine. It clears up your complexion while it soothes redness and irritation, according to the brand.
A fan of the mask raved, "I've been using this mask for a couple of months now and it's simply the best! I will never use any other facial. It makes your skin so soft and shiny!" Another declared, "This is the best resurfacing mask I have ever used. I will buy this for the rest of my life!"
Herbivore Botanicals Pink Cloud Rosewater + Tremella Creamy Jelly Cleanser
If you want a cleanser that's gentle on your skin and actually addresses your skincare concerns, this one removes makeup and effectively cleanses without stripping your skin, in my experience. The Herbivore Pink Cloud Rosewater + Tremella Creamy Jelly Cleanser specifically targets dryness and redness
A fan of the cleanser said, "The BEST. I wanted to try this out to see what the hype was and i really love it. The consistency is a nice jelly texture and cleans really well. I never got compliments on my skin until using this and I am in need of a restock!"
50% Off Mario Badescu Deals
Mario Badescu The Brightening Kit
Brighten up your skin with this highly-effective set, which includes:
- Glycolic Foaming Cleanser
- Alpha Grapefruit Cleansing Lotion
- Whitening Mask
- Vitamin C Serum
- Cosmetic bag
A shopper said, "Best bang for the buck, buying all these great products bundled!" Another fan of the set raved, "I got this kit and from the first time I used the mask I could see a difference in the sunspots on my face and to use it all together with the serum has really made a difference in my skin. I will never use anything else!"
Mario Badescu The Radiant Skin Trio
Get the radiant skin of your dreams with this three-piece trio, which has:
- Glycolic Foaming Cleanser
- Super Collagen Mask
- Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater
A fan of this set reviewed, "I use the kit as my nighttime routine, my face is so glowy and even toned now. I've always had a hard time with uneven and dull skin, these products together have definitely helped with that."
Mario Badescu Drying Lotion
I swear by this drying lotion. I never run out of this. In my opinion, it's a miraculous product that gets rid of pimples so quickly. Dab a tiny bit of this on a zit and you'll see a difference in hours. This one bottle lasts me for a whole year. You can choose from a glass or plastic container to suit your preferences.
Selling Sunset alum Christine Quinn has recommended the Mario Badescu Drying Lotion. Another fan of the product said, "This lotion is like magic! You use it at night on blemishes and I wake up and the redness is gone and the blemish is almost or completely gone. I really like the results of this product." Use the promo code 2024 to save 24% at checkout.
Mario Badescu Facial Spray With Aloe, Herbs And Rosewater
This miraculous, do-it-all spray far exceeds the hype. It delivers hydration, a healthy glow, boosts skin clarity, sets makeup, and you can even spray it on your hair. For an extra-refreshing experience, keep this in the fridge. It has been recommended by Vanderpump Rules stars Lala Kent, Tom Sandoval, and Tom Schwartz along with Olympian Suni Lee, Dancing With the Stars pro Britt Stewart, and WAGS alum Nicole Williams.
A shopper said, "I use this product several times a day! I work behind a computer and felt like my skin was drying and dull. Started to spray my face with the Aloe, Herbs, and Rosewater facial spray originally for a pick-me-up and noticed that my skin is so much softer and dewier. I keep it on my desktop and spritz my face and hair for a little lift."
Use the promo code 2024 to save 24% at checkout.
Mario Badescu Facial Spray With Aloe, Cucumber And Green Tea
Here's another multi-purpose spray. It's hydrating, refreshing, and soothing to wake up tired, dull skin. It has been recommended by Vanderpump Rules Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz along with Olympian Suni Lee.
A shopper reviewed, "Miracle worker! I love this spray! Rosacea runs in my family, and it's definitely helped calm the redness in my face. I use it primarily after I wash my face (morning & night) and then maybe one or two other times throughout the day. I tried the rose water as well, and personally prefer the aloe, cucumber, green tea spray. I will absolutely continue to buy thRead more about review stating Miracle worker!is product!"
Use the promo code 2024 to save 24% at checkout.
