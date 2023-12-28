2 Fox News Staffers Die Over Christmas Weekend

Fox News anchor-reporter Matt Napolitano and the company's longtime Chicago director of operations Adam Petlin both passed away just before Christmas, the network and family announced.

Christmas
Fox News has lost two of its family members. 

Anchor-reporter Matt Napolitano and the network's longtime Chicago director of operations Adam Petlin both passed away just before Christmas.

Napolitano's husband Ricky Whitcomb confirmed the media personality, 33, died on Dec. 23.

"With a heavy heart I have to share that my husband @MattNapolitano passed away yesterday morning," Whitcomb wrote Dec. 24 on X (formerly known at Twitter). "He loved his job and he loved bringing the news to your radios and televisions."

Whitcomb added that Napolitano "had an auto immune disease that he was diagnosed with almost 20 years ago and died as the result of an infection." 

Following the tragic news, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott praised Napolitano's contributions to the network, according to a statement obtained by USA Today.

"Matt did everything from anchoring to writing and producing for our audio platforms," Scott shared, "and loved being able to work in the journalism field that he trained for his entire life."

Petlin, 58, who worked for Fox for nearly three decades and was one of their first hires in 1996, also passed away Dec. 23 following a long illness, the network announced.

"He was an integral part of the field and production team and a gifted still and television photographer," Scott wrote in a statement released to the company. "Adam was also highly regarded by numerous correspondents and anchors that were fortunate enough to have been on location with him on nearly every major news story of the last 27 years."

Ricky Whitcomb/X

Petlin is survived by his wife, Lauren, his 18-year-old daughter, Ava, and his 14-year-old son, Luca

(Randy Holmes via Getty Images)

Neel Nanda

The stand-up comedian, who appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! during his career, passed away at the age of 32, his rep confirmed to Deadline Dec. 24.

Chad Buchanan/Getty Images

Bobbie Jean Carter

The sister of singers Nick Carter and the late Aaron Carter died at age 41, their mom Jane Carter announced Dec. 23.

Ralph Lauer/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Laura Lynch

One of the founding members of the Dixie Chicks (now called The Chicks), pictured in the middle, died at age 65 in a car crash in Texas on Dec. 22.

Robin Marchant / Stringer

James McCaffrey

The voice actor, known for his work in the Max Payne video game series, died on Dec. 17 following a battle with cancer. He was 65. 

Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Kenny DeForest

The stand-up comedian and writer died on Dec. 13 after a bike accident. He was 37.

Instagram / Pedro Henrique

Pedro Henrique

The Brazilian gospel singer died after collapsing onstage during a performance Dec. 13. He was 30.

John P. Fleenor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Andre Braugher

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor died Dec. 11 at age 61 after a brief illness, his rep confirmed.

Instagram / Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell

Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell

The eldest daughter of June "Mama June" Shannon and the sister of Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson died Dec. 9 at age 29 after a cancer battle.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Ryan O'Neal

The Love Story actor died peacefully on Dec. 8, his son Patrick shared on Instagram. "My father Ryan O’Neal has always been my hero," he wrote. "I looked up to him and he was always bigger than life."

Jerod Harris / Contributor (Getty Images)

Keisha Nash

The death of the actress and producer, who was married to Forest Whitaker for 22 years before their 2018 divorce, was confirmed by her daugher True Whitaker on Dec. 7. 

"Goodbye mommy. I love you 4ever and beyond," the 25-year-old wrote on her Instagram Story. "The most beautiful woman in the world... thank you for teaching me every single thing I know. I'll see you in my dreams and I'll feel you in my heart."

Tom Jenkins/Getty Images

Benjamin Zephaniah

The Peaky Blinders actor and poet died at the age of 65 on Dec 7. after being diagnosed with a brain tumor eight weeks prior, a message shared to his Instagram account read.

"Through an amazing career including a huge a body of poems, literature, music, television and radio, Benjamin leaves us with a joyful and fantastic legacy," the post read. "Thank you for the love you have shown Professor Benjamin Zephaniah." 

Chris Hatcher/Getty Images

Andrea Fay Friedman

The breakthrough actress known for her role in Life Goes On, died at 53 on Dec. 3 from complications due to Alzheimer's.

Unique Nicole/Getty Images

Norman Lear

Norman Lear, the legendary screenwriter and producer who created classic sitcoms including All in the Family, Sanford and Son, The Jeffersons, and Good Times, died at 101 on Dec. 5, his family confirmed.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Rosalynn Carter

The former First Lady and wife of President Jimmy Carter died Nov. 19. She was 96.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Suzanne Shepherd

The Sopranos actress died Nov. 17 at age 89.

Instagram / Devon Wylie

Devon Wylie

The former NFL player died at age 35, his family wrote on social media Nov. 13.

George Pimentel/Getty Images for Sundance Film Festival

Kevin Turen

Kevin Turen, a producer whose work in television included HBO's Euphoria and The Idol, died at the age of 44.

James Gilbert/Getty Images

D.J. Hayden

The athlete, a first-round pick of the Oakland Raiders who spent nine seasons in the NFL, was killed in a car crash Nov. 11 in Houston. He was 33.

Gary W. Green/MCT/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Matt Ulrich

The former NFL player, who was an offensive guard for the Indianapolis Colts for two seasons, including when they won the 2007 Super Bowl, died at age 41, team owner Jim Irsay tweeted Nov. 8

Instagram/@chop.saki

Taraja Ramsess

The stuntman, who worked on films including Black Panther and Avengers: Endgame, died after being involved in a car crash that also claimed the lives of three of his kids.

(Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

Adam Johnson 

The 29-year-old ice hockey player for British professional club Nottingham Panthers died after a "freak accident" during an Oct. 28 game, his team confirmed.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

Matthew Perry

The Friends alum died Oct. 28. He was 54.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Richard Roundtree

The Shaft star died Oct. 24 following a battle with pancreatic cancer, his manager Patrick McMinn of McMinn Management and Artists & Representatives Agency confirmed to NBC News. He was 81 years old.

Cecil Copeland/CSM/Shutterstock

Tasha Butts

The head coach of Georgetown University's women's basketball team died after a two-year battle with breast cancer, the school announced Oct. 23.

United Artists/Courtesy of Getty Images

Burt Young

The actor, who played Paulie in the Rocky movies, died Oct. 8 in Los Angeles, his daughter Anne Morea Steingieser confirmed to The New York Times. He was 83 years old.

"To my Dear Friend, BURT YOUNG," Sylvester Stallone wrote in an Instagram tribute Oct. 18 alongside a throwback photo of the costars, "you were an incredible man's and artist, I and the World will miss you very much...RIP." 

Gruppo Chiarello / Business Wire

Michael Chiarello

The Food Network star and celebrity chef died at a Napa, Calif. hospital days after he was admitted for an acute allergic reaction that had led to anaphylactic shock, his company, Gruppo Chiarello, said in an Oct. 7 statement.

D Dipasupil/Getty Images

Tim Wakefield

The former Boston Red Sox knuckleballing pitcher, who in 2004 helped his team make it to the World Series and cinch their first championship in 86 years to break the "Curse of the Bambino," died Oct. 1 at age 57.

(Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Sen. Dianne Feinstein

The senator from California, who made history as the longest-serving woman in the United States senate, died at the age of 90.

(Photo by Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Michael Gambon

The Harry Potter actor, who stepped into the role of Dumbledore in 2004, died at the age of 82, his family confirmed Sept. 28.

Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

David McCallum

The NCIS star died of natural causes at the age of 90 on Sept. 25, according to NBC News

