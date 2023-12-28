Lulus’ End of the Year Sale Shines with $17 Dresses, $15 Bodysuits, $11 Tops & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The new year is just days away and whether you're entering a "new year, new you" vibe or just doubling down on the amazing thing you've got going on, your wardrobe could always use a few fresh items. You may have noticed the amazing deals happening at Madewell, the must-have scores over at lululemon and Nordstrom Rack's insane sales…how could you not? But the one drop in prices that we're most excited about is the end of year sale at Lulus.
Using code SEEYA, you can score an extra 40% off sale items, including party dresses, casual dresses, skirts, pants, tops, bodysuits, and more. We're talking trendy $59 dresses for $9, chic tops from $39 down to $11, a $66 sparkly skater dress for just $17, and it goes on from there. You can't believe these deals and your closet won't believe its stunning glow up.
So don't waste a second, scroll down and get clicking. These prices won't last, bestsellers are going fast and you'll be aghast if you miss it.
Love Galore Navy Blue Strappy Sleeveless Skater Dress
No, you're not dreaming, this strappy, sleeveless skater dress is just $9. It includes a fitted bodice, deep V-neckline, plus a flirty skirt that's made for twirling. It also comes with tons of glowing reviews, including one that raved, "this dress came along like my fairy godmother made it specifically for me."
Irene Black Ribbed Balloon Sleeve Top
Trendy balloon sleeves and a lightweight knit make this chic top a must-have. This fan reports, "The style, color, and materials are perfect. It fits like a glove." Did I mention it's only $11?
Retro Expression Brown Corduroy High-Waisted Trouser Pants
With a straight leg, high-waist and stretchy corduroy, these vintage-inspired pants are on-trend and a perfect addition to any winter wardrobe. Their $17 price tag isn't bad, either.
Gorgeously Glowing Shiny Rose Gold Mini Skater Dress
Get this $66 shimmery dress for just $17. It features a rose gold shine, so many sparkles and a flirty skirt that's irresistible for parties or just hanging out.
Save a Spot Black Mock Neck Polka Dot Long Sleeve Bodysuit
Score an elegant and classy vibe with this long-sleeve bodysuit. The sleeves are sheer polka dots and the stretch knit fits like a glove, so you get a smooth silhouette that can be dressed up or down.
Sherie Black Ribbed Long Sleeve Turtleneck Top
Everyone needs a black ribbed turtleneck in their wardrobe. It's a versatile staple piece that goes with everything, and you can get it right now for $11. This shopper glowed, "I wear this all the time. This is my go-to shirt. I love that it fits me so well."
Forever Sparkling Burgundy Dotted Mesh Tiered Mini Dress
Shimmer and shine with this mini dress. With a sheer tulle-like overlay and sparkly gold dots all over, it's adorable, party-ready and just $17.
Sensational Shimmer Shiny Rust Orange Ruffled Babydoll Dress
Look gorgeous in person, and on your Insta, with this shiny organza dress. It has ruffles, shimmer, shine and a flirty open back. Get it for $17, and compliments will follow.
Home Before Daylight Periwinkle Dress
This ponte knit dress is another Lulus' item that made us do a double take. With a square neckline, scoop back, and twirl-worthy look, the fact that it's $9 is jaw-dropping. One reviewer reported, "This may be one of the more comfortable dresses I own! It's the perfect amount of flowy, and the fabric is forgiving."
Delightful Sweetie Black Floral Print Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
If you're looking for a casual dress that you might want to wear every day, then look no further. With a floral print, lightweight fabric, and short puff sleeves, this midi dress is perfect for errands or a garden party. And with a $15 price tag, you can even get one for a friend.
Seasonal Favorite Washed Burgundy Ribbed Long Sleeve Bodysuit
This long-sleeve bodysuit will give you a smoothing silhouette that pairs perfectly with your fav pair of high-waisted jeans. It's made of a ribbed knit that fits like a dream and features a cute sweetheart neckline.
Sleek Style Tan Animal Print Funnel Neck Bodysuit
Featuring a trendy animal print and a stretchy knit, this sleek bodysuit is great for layering with a leather jacket or blazer, or wearing on its own. There are cute cap sleeves, an even cuter price tag and one fan raved, "One of my favorites. Perfect for business casual."
Graceful Cutie Rusty Rose Swiss Dot Long Sleeve Mini Dress
Even though this lightweight mini dress is pretty in pink for spring, it can also rock a winter vibe with some high boots and thick opaque tights. Plus, it's dot texture, crochet lace flowers and tiered mini skirt are just so so cute.
Shine All the Time Shiny Magenta Bodycon Mini Dress
Get yourself invited to a party, any party, so that you can wear this shiny bodycon dress. It's made of a stretchy fabric with a metallic sheen that will turn heads and gather tons of compliments. Plus, it's only $11, which is insane.
Academic Aspirations Tan Plaid Faux Wrap Mini Skirt
With a high-waist and a faux wrap design, this plaid skirt can give a collegiate look any day of the year. And you don't need a degree to know that the $15 price tag is amazing, too.
Forever Frolicking Navy Blue Embroidered Long Sleeve Mini Dress
This $78 mini dress can be yours for just $11. It's lightweight, fun and flirty and needs a spot in your closet. This fan noted, "The material is very light and flowy and I got so many compliments on it. It does also have built-in bra cups which was so nice because I didn't have to wear a bra, making me more comfortable."
Charming Impression Burgundy Cutout Bodycon Mini Dress
This stretchy bodycon dress will hug every curve of your body. There's a racerback design and spaghetti straps for just the right fit, and its $11 price tag is an immediate add-to-cart situation.
