Lulus’ End of the Year Sale Shines with $17 Dresses, $15 Bodysuits, $11 Tops & More

Enter the new year with a bang and score these amazing deals before they’re gone. Get a $99 party dress for $17, a $40 bodysuit for $11 and the list goes on!

By Megan Gray Dec 28, 2023 10:30 PMTags
DealsShoppingE! Insider ShopShop SalesShop FashionE! InsiderLikes
shop_lulus sale 12.28.23_heroE! News Illustration/Photos Courtesy of Lulus

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The new year is just days away and whether you're entering a "new year, new you" vibe or just doubling down on the amazing thing you've got going on, your wardrobe could always use a few fresh items. You may have noticed the amazing deals happening at Madewell, the must-have scores over at lululemon and Nordstrom Rack's insane sales…how could you not? But the one drop in prices that we're most excited about is the end of year sale at Lulus.

Using code SEEYA, you can score an extra 40% off sale items, including party dresses, casual dresses, skirts, pants, tops, bodysuits, and more. We're talking trendy $59 dresses for $9, chic tops from $39 down to $11, a $66 sparkly skater dress for just $17, and it goes on from there. You can't believe these deals and your closet won't believe its stunning glow up.

So don't waste a second, scroll down and get clicking. These prices won't last, bestsellers are going fast and you'll be aghast if you miss it.

Love Galore Navy Blue Strappy Sleeveless Skater Dress

No, you're not dreaming, this strappy, sleeveless skater dress is just $9. It includes a fitted bodice, deep V-neckline, plus a flirty skirt that's made for twirling. It also comes with tons of glowing reviews, including one that raved, "this dress came along like my fairy godmother made it specifically for me."

$59
$9
Lulus

Irene Black Ribbed Balloon Sleeve Top

Trendy balloon sleeves and a lightweight knit make this chic top a must-have. This fan reports, "The style, color, and materials are perfect. It fits like a glove." Did I mention it's only $11?

$39
$11.40
Lulus

Retro Expression Brown Corduroy High-Waisted Trouser Pants

With a straight leg, high-waist and stretchy corduroy, these vintage-inspired pants are on-trend and a perfect addition to any winter wardrobe. Their $17 price tag isn't bad, either.

$54
$17.40
Lulus

Gorgeously Glowing Shiny Rose Gold Mini Skater Dress

Get this $66 shimmery dress for just $17. It features a rose gold shine, so many sparkles and a flirty skirt that's irresistible for parties or just hanging out. 

$66
$17.40
Lulus

Save a Spot Black Mock Neck Polka Dot Long Sleeve Bodysuit

Score an elegant and classy vibe with this long-sleeve bodysuit. The sleeves are sheer polka dots and the stretch knit fits like a glove, so you get a smooth silhouette that can be dressed up or down. 

$40
$11.40
Lulus

Sherie Black Ribbed Long Sleeve Turtleneck Top

Everyone needs a black ribbed turtleneck in their wardrobe. It's a versatile staple piece that goes with everything, and you can get it right now for $11. This shopper glowed, "I wear this all the time. This is my go-to shirt. I love that it fits me so well."

$29
$11.40
Lulus

Forever Sparkling Burgundy Dotted Mesh Tiered Mini Dress

Shimmer and shine with this mini dress. With a sheer tulle-like overlay and sparkly gold dots all over, it's adorable, party-ready and just $17.

$99
$17.40
Lulus

Sensational Shimmer Shiny Rust Orange Ruffled Babydoll Dress

Look gorgeous in person, and on your Insta, with this shiny organza dress. It has ruffles, shimmer, shine and a flirty open back. Get it for $17, and compliments will follow.

$79
$17.40
Lulus
read
H&M’s Added Hundreds of New Styles to Their 60% Off Sale, Here Are Our Expert Picks

Home Before Daylight Periwinkle Dress

This ponte knit dress is another Lulus' item that made us do a double take. With a square neckline, scoop back, and twirl-worthy look, the fact that it's $9 is jaw-dropping. One reviewer reported, "This may be one of the more comfortable dresses I own! It's the perfect amount of flowy, and the fabric is forgiving."

$59
$9
Lulus

Delightful Sweetie Black Floral Print Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

If you're looking for a casual dress that you might want to wear every day, then look no further. With a floral print, lightweight fabric, and short puff sleeves, this midi dress is perfect for errands or a garden party. And with a $15 price tag, you can even get one for a friend.

$69
$15
Lulus

Seasonal Favorite Washed Burgundy Ribbed Long Sleeve Bodysuit

This long-sleeve bodysuit will give you a smoothing silhouette that pairs perfectly with your fav pair of high-waisted jeans. It's made of a ribbed knit that fits like a dream and features a cute sweetheart neckline.

$39
$11.40
Lulus

Sleek Style Tan Animal Print Funnel Neck Bodysuit

Featuring a trendy animal print and a stretchy knit, this sleek bodysuit is great for layering with a leather jacket or blazer, or wearing on its own. There are cute cap sleeves, an even cuter price tag and one fan raved, "One of my favorites. Perfect for business casual."

$32
$15
Lulus

Graceful Cutie Rusty Rose Swiss Dot Long Sleeve Mini Dress

Even though this lightweight mini dress is pretty in pink for spring, it can also rock a winter vibe with some high boots and thick opaque tights. Plus, it's dot texture, crochet lace flowers and tiered mini skirt are just so so cute.

$64
$15
Lulus

Shine All the Time Shiny Magenta Bodycon Mini Dress

Get yourself invited to a party, any party, so that you can wear this shiny bodycon dress. It's made of a stretchy fabric with a metallic sheen that will turn heads and gather tons of compliments. Plus, it's only $11, which is insane.

$79
$11.40
Lulus

Academic Aspirations Tan Plaid Faux Wrap Mini Skirt

With a high-waist and a faux wrap design, this plaid skirt can give a collegiate look any day of the year. And you don't need a degree to know that the $15 price tag is amazing, too.

$44
$15
Lulus

Forever Frolicking Navy Blue Embroidered Long Sleeve Mini Dress

This $78 mini dress can be yours for just $11. It's lightweight, fun and flirty and needs a spot in your closet. This fan noted, "The material is very light and flowy and I got so many compliments on it. It does also have built-in bra cups which was so nice because I didn't have to wear a bra, making me more comfortable."

$78
$11.40
Lulus

Charming Impression Burgundy Cutout Bodycon Mini Dress

This stretchy bodycon dress will hug every curve of your body. There's a racerback design and spaghetti straps for just the right fit, and its $11 price tag is an immediate add-to-cart situation.

$68
$11.40
Lulus

The deals don't stop here. Just check out these Kate Spade bags that are just $48.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!