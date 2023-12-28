ESPN Anchor Laura Rutledge Offers Update After 7-Month-Old Son Jack Was Airlifted to Hospital

Watch : See Celebrities Who Welcomed Babies In 2023

Laura Rutledge is feeling extra grateful this holiday season.

The ESPN anchor offered an update on her and husband Josh Rutledge's 7-month-old son Jack Alexander several days after revealing the infant had suffered a health scare and had to be airlifted to the hospital.

"We are so thankful for your prayers for baby Jack," Laura wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, on Dec. 27. "We've felt all of them. I write this grateful for the miracle that occurred for him while also knowing so many of these stories don't have happy endings. Thinking of all of you who have endured far worse."

Laura shared that they "received a positive report" from Jack's doctors and that "no additional surgery is required and his pain has lessened significantly."

While she added that Jack "has a long recovery ahead," the sports reporter said the child's medical team does "expect full healing!"