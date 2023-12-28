ESPN Anchor Laura Rutledge Offers Update After 7-Month-Old Son Jack Was Airlifted to Hospital

After her 7-month-old son Jack was airlifted to the hospital, ESPN star Laura Rutledge shared a positive update on his medical condition on Dec. 27.

Laura Rutledge is feeling extra grateful this holiday season.

The ESPN anchor offered an update on her and husband Josh Rutledge's 7-month-old son Jack Alexander several days after revealing the infant had suffered a health scare and had to be airlifted to the hospital. 

"We are so thankful for your prayers for baby Jack," Laura wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, on Dec. 27. "We've felt all of them. I write this grateful for the miracle that occurred for him while also knowing so many of these stories don't have happy endings. Thinking of all of you who have endured far worse."

Laura shared that they "received a positive report" from Jack's doctors and that "no additional surgery is required and his pain has lessened significantly."

While she added that Jack "has a long recovery ahead," the sports reporter said the child's medical team does "expect full healing!"

Laura didn't share the details of Jack's condition. However, she revealed in a post on Christmas Day that he had been "airlifted in a helicopter from Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, SC to MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital in Charleston" for treatment.

She added that she and her husband were able to take home their baby after a "hospital visit" that day and eventually brought him for a follow-up at a facility in Connecticut, where "they praised the work of doctors in South Carolina," Laura wrote in her Dec. 27 update. "Thank you to everyone who has reached out. It sure is good to see this sweet smile again."

The Rutledges welcomed Jack in June, with the NFL Live star and former MLB player's son joining 3-year-old sister Reese.

