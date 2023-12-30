The Best 2024 Planners for Slaying the New Year That Are So Cute & Useful

We shared these celebrity-chosen items because we think you'll like their picks at these prices. Some of the products shown are from a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
I don't know about you but nothing makes me feel more like I have my life together than owning a planner. I personally can't live without one. I mean I could, but I would be nothing short of a hot mess, forgetting important dates or missing appointments, which is why I use my planner every single day. Every year, I look forward to buying a fresh one to help keep me on track, and you likely do too, because there's really no better time to buy a planner than at the start of the new year. With 2023 coming to an end, it's time to start your search for the best 2024 planners that will keep you organized and productive.
What to Look For in a Planner
There are tons of different styles of planners out there and it's all about finding what works for you. If you're a no-nonsense type, then a planner with basic monthly, weekly, and daily spreads is the right choice. If you're looking to build new habits or achieve certain goals, they have planners with dedicated spaces for that too and there are even some with thoughtful prompts to help you reflect on your achievements and jot down areas where you'd like to improve. If you like to take things day by day, you can choose a daily planner, with spaces to write to-dos and priorities, plus time stamped schedules to keep track of meetings and appointments. Lastly, if you prefer some flexibility, you can opt for an undated planner.
Then of course there's style. You can choose from simple and sleek ones in your favorite color or go for one with pretty designs or personalized covers.
Whatever you're looking for, you can bet that your perfect 2024 planner definitely exists, and we've gone ahead and hand picked some of the best for you. Even better, we've also included some cute and helpful accessories, like must-have highlighters, pens, and stickers that make planning that much more fun.
Read on for a list of the best 2024 planners that will help you start the year off right.
The Best 2024 Planners
Anecdote 2024 Planner
This planner, which has a beautifully woven hardcover, includes pages to brainstorm yearly goals and monthly calendars for important dates. It features 26 weeks of undated daily spreads, each with a time stamped schedule and dedicated spaces to list priorities, to-dos, and notes. Choose from 10 colors.
Daily Focus Planner
If you prefer something with a little more flexibility, this spiral-bound, 6-month undated planner is where it's at since you can start (and stop) whenever it's convenient. It contains monthly and weekly overviews, both with sections to jot down goals and priorities. The daily pages will keep you on track with their time stamped schedules and spaces for priorities, tasks, and habit tracking. Plus, it includes weekly reflections to help formulate insights that'll improve your life.
Papier Wonder Spiral 2024 Planner
This is your classic yearly planner, with dated yearly, monthly, and weekly spreads to track important dates and events. It also has a section to jot down monthly goals, priorities, and must-do tasks. This spiral-bound planner comes in eight fun colorways, plus you can personalize it with your name.
Lily Pulitzer 2024 Medium Monthly Planner
Boasting stunning water-color designs on every page, this spiral-bound planner from Lily Pulitzer will make you smile every time you open it up. With its classic monthly calendars and weekly spreads, it also comes with beautiful stickers to decorate the pages.
2024 3-Tier Planner
If you prefer to have a bird's eye view of your weeks and days, then you'll love this tiered planner, which has a vertical design that allows you to see weekly notes and daily to-dos and appointments all on one spread. It also has classic monthly pages with tabs to help you easily locate each month.
Law of Attraction Planner Undated
This planner will help you manifest your dream life, in addition to keeping you organized. The weekly spreads have vertical, time stamped sections for planning your day by the hour and spaces for habit tracking, daily goals, to-dos, and priorities. The monthly calendars also have spaces to write goals, intentions, and actions that will help you achieve them. Plus, it has monthly reflections and check-ins as well as pages to create vision boards. It's undated for maximum freedom and comes in 15 color options.
GoGirl Planner and Organizer
With nearly 9,000 5-star reviews, this popular planner does more than just help you keep track of tasks and appointments. Apart from the traditional monthly and weekly spreads, which have sections for habit tracking, to-dos, priorities, and goal planning, this planner also has spreads to write down yearly (and 5-year) goals with spaces to brainstorm how you'll achieve them, like places to write habits, strategies, affirmations, and gratitude.
Undated Daily Planner
Featuring the cutest cover design, this spiral-bound planner makes everything more fun. It's ideal if you prefer to take things day by day, since it has daily spreads with tons of different sections to help keep you focused, including some to write down top priorities, to-dos, notes, and meal plans, plus an hour by hour schedule for appointments and meetings. It also has spaces for daily goals, accomplishments, gratitude, and improvements so you can be the best version of yourself.
Oprah's The Life You Want Planner
If you're going to take planning advice from anyone, let it be Oprah. The icon created her very own planner, which features thoughtful prompts to set intentions, inspirational quotes and passages, and weekly reflections to review achievements and areas for improvement. The standard monthly and weekly calendar pages are undated, so you can start and stop at your own pace.
LEUCHTTURM1917 - Notebook Hardcover
More of a bullet journal kind of gal? You can't go wrong with this famous hardcover LEUCHTTURM1917 notebook. With options of plain, dotted, or gridded pages to help guide your designs, this "planner" has numbered pages and a table of contents which is essential when bullet journaling. Choose from 10 stunning hues.
Papier Italian Summer 2024 Planner
This hardcover planner is so pretty, you'll actually look forward to using it every day. Boasting a beautiful Italian-inspired floral design, this planner has yearly calendars and dated weekly and monthly spreads to keep you organized, plus a monthly review to plan out goals, to-dos, habits, and priorities. You can even get it personalized! Choose from two gorgeous colors.
Best Planner Accessories
Seasonal Planner Sticker Sheets
With designs for every season and event, these stickers will add some personal pizazz to your planner and make it way more fun. This set includes six sheets with over 310 different stickers.
Zebra Pen Mildliner Double Ended Highlighter Set
With over 44,000 5-star reviews, this highly-rated set of double-ended highlighters are perfect for doodling or calling attention to important tasks.
Drawdart 14 Pack Cute Ballpoint Pens
You can't have a planner without something to write with, and these ballpoint pens that come in a bunch of cute shades are just the thing.
Heart Shape Sticky Notes
These heart-shaped sticky notes not only provide extra room to jot down notes, but they'll also look so darn cute in your planner.
Hommie Sticky Notes Set
This set of post-it notes comes with a bunch of different sizes (and colors), with small post-its to bookmark pages and larger ones for notes.
