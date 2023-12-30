The Best 2024 Planners for Slaying the New Year That Are So Cute & Useful

We shared these celebrity-chosen items because we think you'll like their picks at these prices. Some of the products shown are from a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

I don't know about you but nothing makes me feel more like I have my life together than owning a planner. I personally can't live without one. I mean I could, but I would be nothing short of a hot mess, forgetting important dates or missing appointments, which is why I use my planner every single day. Every year, I look forward to buying a fresh one to help keep me on track, and you likely do too, because there's really no better time to buy a planner than at the start of the new year. With 2023 coming to an end, it's time to start your search for the best 2024 planners that will keep you organized and productive.

What to Look For in a Planner

There are tons of different styles of planners out there and it's all about finding what works for you. If you're a no-nonsense type, then a planner with basic monthly, weekly, and daily spreads is the right choice. If you're looking to build new habits or achieve certain goals, they have planners with dedicated spaces for that too and there are even some with thoughtful prompts to help you reflect on your achievements and jot down areas where you'd like to improve. If you like to take things day by day, you can choose a daily planner, with spaces to write to-dos and priorities, plus time stamped schedules to keep track of meetings and appointments. Lastly, if you prefer some flexibility, you can opt for an undated planner.

Then of course there's style. You can choose from simple and sleek ones in your favorite color or go for one with pretty designs or personalized covers.

Whatever you're looking for, you can bet that your perfect 2024 planner definitely exists, and we've gone ahead and hand picked some of the best for you. Even better, we've also included some cute and helpful accessories, like must-have highlighters, pens, and stickers that make planning that much more fun.

Read on for a list of the best 2024 planners that will help you start the year off right.