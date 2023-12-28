Gypsy Rose Blanchard Spotted for First Time After 7-Year Prison Sentence for Mom's Murder

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is readjusting to life in the real world.
The 32-year-old, who spent seven years in prison for her role in the 2015 murder of her mom Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, was spotted for the first time on Dec. 28 hours after she was released early from the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri at 3:30 a.m. local time.
Dressed in jeans and a blue and white top, a makeup-free Gypsy was photographed with husband Ryan Scott Anderson in socks and carrying a bag of belongings, a pillow and a rolling suitcase. Newly freed Gypsy looked "jovial and in good spirits," a source told E! News.
Though she was originally sentenced to 10 years behind bars, Gypsy was freed after serving 85 percent of her time, as required by state law. She was also credited with time served for the year she spent behind bars prior to pleading guilty to second degree murder.
In 2015, Gypsy—24 at the time—and her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn were arrested in connection to Dee Dee's murder after police discovered the 48-year-old's remains in her home in Springfield, Mo with multiple stab wounds.
In 2018, Nicholas was found guilty of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
As the court case played out, Gypsy testified about her mother's alleged abuse, saying that Dee Dee kept her isolated from others, forced her to undergo unnecessary medical treatments and told family members that she suffered from various illnesses, what many now believe was a form of Munchausen by proxy.
While in prison, Gypsy went on to marry Ryan in 2022. She's also set to speak out about the harrowing details of her shocking life story in an upcoming Lifetime docu-series.
"After a lifetime of silence, I finally get to use my voice to share my story and speak my truth," Gypsy shared in the trailer for The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, set to premiere next month. "As a survivor of relentless child abuse, this docu-series chronicles my quest for liberation and journey through self-discovery."