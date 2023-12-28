Gypsy Rose Blanchard Spotted for First Time After 7-Year Prison Sentence for Mom's Murder

Watch : Gypsy Rose Blanchard Released from Prison

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is readjusting to life in the real world.

The 32-year-old, who spent seven years in prison for her role in the 2015 murder of her mom Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, was spotted for the first time on Dec. 28 hours after she was released early from the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri at 3:30 a.m. local time.

Dressed in jeans and a blue and white top, a makeup-free Gypsy was photographed with husband Ryan Scott Anderson in socks and carrying a bag of belongings, a pillow and a rolling suitcase. Newly freed Gypsy looked "jovial and in good spirits," a source told E! News.

Though she was originally sentenced to 10 years behind bars, Gypsy was freed after serving 85 percent of her time, as required by state law. She was also credited with time served for the year she spent behind bars prior to pleading guilty to second degree murder.