Pamela Anderson's Latest Makeup-Free Look Is Simply Stunning

Pamela Anderson continued her 2023 trend of going makeup-free in a new ad campaign for The Laundress. See the actress' latest gorgeous bare-faced look.

Pamela Anderson is still putting the "bae" in Baywatch.

The 56-year-old continued her 2023 trend of going makeup-free in a new campaign for The Laundress, which she announced in a Dec. 28 Instagram video. Looking stunning in a simple white dress and white coat with her signature blond hair up in a messy bun, the actress explained why partnering with the clothing and fabric care company was a natural fit for her.

"I don't look at laundry as a chore—I look at it as a time to kind of get away, a time for yourself," Anderson shared while giving fans an intimate sneak peek inside her remote, seaside Vancouver home. "It's meditative, I play a little music. This is honestly my happy place." 

In her caption, the Pamela: A Love Story star revealed she makes the household duty fun by pouring herself a cup of coffee or even a glass of rosé.

"You just gotta have fun with everything you do," she added in the promo. "I think that's kind of been my thing, is that no matter what you're doing, you're just having some fun."

Pamela Anderson Through the Years

The former Playboy model first made waves with her new bare-faced approach to the red carpet while attending Paris Fashion Week in August. And earlier this month, she hit The London Fashion Awards looking picture-perfect without a stitch of makeup.

As for the inspiration behind her new outlook on beauty without a glam squad?

"It's all about self-acceptance," Anderson told i-D magazine in September. "This is the chapter of my life I'm trying to embrace now. Since I really walk out the door as me, I feel relief—a weight off my shoulders."

Daniel Zuchnik/WWD via Getty Images

"I'm dressing for me now," she added, "not for everybody else."

The bombshell also revealed she isn't looking to turn back the hands of time with medical procedures or intense surgeries.

"You just have to understand that you're good enough and that you are beautiful," Anderson noted. "I like to say the word, 'life-ing' instead of aging. Chasing youth is just futile."

Keep reading to see more stars who are embracing going makeup-free.

Alicia Keys / Instagram

Alicia Keys

The OG celebrity to go makeup free, Alicia shows off her radiant skin.

Anne Hathaway / Instagram

Anne Hathaway

"I don't think about age," Anne told Today's Sheinelle Jones in an interview published Sept. 18. "To me, aging is another word for living. So, if people want to pay a compliment, it's nice. But whatever the hype is, I'm interested in what's beyond the concept of hype."

Millie Bobby Brown / Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown

The Stranger Things star recently shared a makeup-free selfie, embracing the skin she's in on Instagram.

Megan Thee Stallion / Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion

The rapper proved that hot girls don't need makeup to look beautiful.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Pamela Anderson

The Baywatch alum is kickstarting a new beauty trend after going makeup-free during Paris Fashion Week

"It's all about self-acceptance," she told i-D magazine on Sept. 29. "This is the chapter of my life I'm trying to embrace now. Since I really walk out the door as me, I feel relief—a weight off my shoulders."As she put it, "I'm dressing for me now, not for everybody else."

Drew Barrymore / Instagram

Drew Barrymore

"This is 47!" Drew celebrated in February 2022.

Sofia Vergara / Instagram

Sofía Vergara

The Modern Family alum shared a rare makeup-free selfie during Paris Fashion Week.

Tracee Ellis Ross / Instagram

Tracee Ellis Ross

The Grown-ish actress is known for celebrating her natural beauty and this thirst trap is no different.

Selena Gomez / Instagram

Selena Gomez

The Rare Beauty founder not only snapped a selfie of her fresh-faced look, but showed off her natural curls.

Instagram

Lady Gaga

Even makeup rebels have to let their skin breathe.

Tyra Banks / Instagram

Tyra Banks

The supermodel struck a pose to show off her fresh-faced beauty. "Some take a chill pill," she wrote. "I take a wig break."

Salma Hayek / Instagram

Salma Hayek

"Thank you for sharing your love, making me feel supported and many times making me laugh," the actress told her followers. "I always learn from all of you and I hope many blessings come your way in this new adventure

Instagram / Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel

The actress skipped the makeup for a good cause, writing on Instagram, "Spreading some self love today with zero filter and zero makeup for my girl @KateUpton."

"She's on a mission to encourage everyone to feel strong and love themselves *as they are*... and I'm so honored to help spread that message," Jessica continued. "Take a second to show the real you."

Gabrielle Union / Instagram

Gabrielle Union

The actress is often told she doesn't look a day over 21 and this selfie proves it.

Gwyneth Paltrow / Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow

The Goop founder is known for rocking a makeup-free look.

Instagram/Halle Berry

Halle Berry

The Oscar winner bared more than just her face in this sexy snapshot.

Michelle Pfeiffer

To celebrate a social media milestone, the actress showed off her natural beauty.

