Pamela Anderson's Latest Makeup-Free Look Is Simply Stunning

Pamela Anderson is still putting the "bae" in Baywatch.
The 56-year-old continued her 2023 trend of going makeup-free in a new campaign for The Laundress, which she announced in a Dec. 28 Instagram video. Looking stunning in a simple white dress and white coat with her signature blond hair up in a messy bun, the actress explained why partnering with the clothing and fabric care company was a natural fit for her.
"I don't look at laundry as a chore—I look at it as a time to kind of get away, a time for yourself," Anderson shared while giving fans an intimate sneak peek inside her remote, seaside Vancouver home. "It's meditative, I play a little music. This is honestly my happy place."
In her caption, the Pamela: A Love Story star revealed she makes the household duty fun by pouring herself a cup of coffee or even a glass of rosé.
"You just gotta have fun with everything you do," she added in the promo. "I think that's kind of been my thing, is that no matter what you're doing, you're just having some fun."
The former Playboy model first made waves with her new bare-faced approach to the red carpet while attending Paris Fashion Week in August. And earlier this month, she hit The London Fashion Awards looking picture-perfect without a stitch of makeup.
As for the inspiration behind her new outlook on beauty without a glam squad?
"It's all about self-acceptance," Anderson told i-D magazine in September. "This is the chapter of my life I'm trying to embrace now. Since I really walk out the door as me, I feel relief—a weight off my shoulders."
"I'm dressing for me now," she added, "not for everybody else."
The bombshell also revealed she isn't looking to turn back the hands of time with medical procedures or intense surgeries.
"You just have to understand that you're good enough and that you are beautiful," Anderson noted. "I like to say the word, 'life-ing' instead of aging. Chasing youth is just futile."
