Cardi B Weighs in on Her Relationship Status After Offset Split

Watch : Cardi B Berates Ex Offset in Emotional IG Live

Cardi B is setting the record straight.

The "Bodak Yellow" artist seemingly shut down speculation that she and Offset have reconciled.

After a post shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, alleged that Cardi "took Offset back," she appeared to slam the gossip by liking a video that featured Kandi Burruss telling Porsha Williams on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, "You just made that up."

But that doesn't mean that Cardi and Offset can't be on good terms. In fact, the "Money" rapper recently shared videos of her and the Migos member celebrating Christmas together with loved ones. Cardi shares daughter Kulture, 5, and son Wave, 2, with Offset, and he has three children from previous relationships.

Cardi announced her split from Offset earlier this month.

"I've been single for a minute now," she said in a clip from her Instagram Live that was reshared by Pop Crave Dec. 11, "but I have been afraid to like—not afraid, I just don't know how to tell the world. But I feel like today has been a sign. The last time I got on Live I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn't know how to tell you, so I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now. I just took it as a sign."