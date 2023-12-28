See Orphan Natalia Grace Confront Adoptive Dad Michael Barnett Over Murder Allegations for First Time

Watch : Alex Murdaugh & More: 2023's JAW-DROPPING True Crime Docs

Natalia Grace and adoptive father Michael Barnett are coming face to face for the first time since their shocking story took the world by storm.

In a new sneak peek at the upcoming Investigation Discovery docu-series The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks, the Ukrainian orphan—who was adopted by Michael and his ex-wife Kristine Barnett in 2010 when she was 6 years old and who suffers from spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita, a rare genetic disorder—finally gets some answers from her estranged dad about why the former couple believed she was actually an adult sociopath who tried to harm them.

Natalia's first question during the tense confrontation? "Why did you adopt me in the first place?"

For Michael's part, he points the finger and Kristine. "Many of these questions there's not going to be a single answer to," he replies in the Dec. 28 preview. "I've learned recently you and I have the same monster: Kristine. And we are here because we both were incredible victims of an other-worldly type of abuse."